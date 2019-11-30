WATCH: Syracuse DB steals ball from Wake Forest player, returns it for incredible overtime TD

Rivalry Week has already produced some thrilling results around college football. However, you might not see a crazier finish on Saturday than what happened in the season finale between Syracuse and Wake Forest. Holding onto a 33-30 overtime lead, the Orange only needed to stop the Demon Deacons or hold them to a field goal to move on to an additional OT period.

Syracuse defensive back Trill Williams had other ideas, stripping Wake receiver Kendall Hinton of the ball and returning it nearly the full length of the field for a walk-off touchdown. Technically, Williams didn't need to score. Simply taking the ball away and downing himself would have been sufficient. Still, it was an awesome individual play and Syracuse came out on top with a rare nine-point overtime win, 39-30.

It was a dramatic win for Syracuse, thought it doesn't necessarily help it go bowling. Orange coach Dino Babers' team finishes 5-7 on the year. However, it does knock the Demon Deacons out of contention for an Orange Bowl slot. Wake Forest falls to 8-4, and it seems as though the most likely team to take the ACC's Orange Bowl tie-in will be Virginia. The Hoos beat Virginia Tech on Friday and should be ranked when they play No. 3 Clemson in the ACC Championship Game next week.