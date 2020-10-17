Who's Playing

Kentucky @ No. 14 Tennessee

Current Records: Kentucky 1-2; Tennessee 2-1

What to Know

The Tennessee Volunteers are 4-1 against the Kentucky Wildcats since October of 2015, and they'll have a chance to extend that success Saturday. The Volunteers and UK will face off in an SEC battle at noon ET at Neyland Stadium. Tennessee has the odds in their favor, so they'll need to guard against complacency.

Tennessee was expected to have a tough go of it last week, and that's exactly how things played out. Their painful 44-21 defeat to the Georgia Bulldogs might stick with them for a while. WR Josh Palmer put forth a good effort for the losing side as he snatched two receiving TDs.

Meanwhile, UK made easy work of the Mississippi State Bulldogs last week and carried off a 24-2 victory. No one had a standout game offensively for UK, but they got scores from RB Christopher Rodriguez Jr. and TE Keaton Upshaw. Terry Wilson's longest run was for 51 yards in the second quarter.

The Wildcats' defense was a force to be reckoned with, as it collected six interceptions. Those interceptions were spread across their defensive unit.

The Volunteers are now 2-1 while UK sits at a mirror-image 1-2. A couple stats to keep an eye on: Tennessee has yet to throw a single interception. UK is not quite as good, but they are no chumps, either: they come into the contest boasting the ninth fewest thrown interceptions in the nation at one. So expect both teams to feel comfortable airing the ball out.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 12 p.m. ET

Saturday at 12 p.m. ET Where: Neyland Stadium -- Knoxville,, Tennessee

Neyland Stadium -- Knoxville,, Tennessee TV: SEC Network

SEC Network Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $34.09

Odds

The Volunteers are a solid 6.5-point favorite against the Wildcats, according to the latest college football odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Volunteers as a 5.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

See college football picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Tennessee have won four out of their last five games against Kentucky.