Watch UT-San Antonio vs. UAB: How to live stream, TV channel, start time for Saturday's NCAA Football game

Who's Playing

UT-San Antonio (home) vs. UAB (away)

Current Records: UT-San Antonio 2-3-0; UAB 4-1-0

What to Know

After two games on the road, UT-San Antonio is heading back home. Get ready for a Conference USA battle as UT-San Antonio and UAB will face off at 6 p.m. ET on Saturday at Alamodome. UT-San Antonio is the clear underdog, so they're hoping it's the size of the fight that determines this one.

The Roadrunners were able to grind out a solid victory over UTEP last week, winning 26-16. RB Sincere McCormick had a stellar game for the Roadrunners as he rushed for 189 yards and one touchdown on 22 carries. That nimble footwork stands out as the first time McCormick has hit the 100-yard rushing mark this season.

As for UAB, they stumbled on the road two weeks ago against Western Kentucky, but they seem to have regained their footing back home. UAB captured a comfortable 35-20 win over Rice. That's another feather in the cap for UAB, who also won these teams' last head-to-head.

Their wins bumped the Roadrunners to 2-3 and the Blazers to 4-1. Two defensive stats to keep an eye on: The Roadrunners rank sixth in the league when it comes to passing yards allowed per game, with only 153.80 on average. As for UAB, they enter the contest with 19 sacks, good for ninth best in the nation. We'll find out if either of these strengths ends up making the difference in the game.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 6 p.m. ET

Saturday at 6 p.m. ET Where: Alamodome -- San Antonio, Texas

Alamodome -- San Antonio, Texas TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Blazers are a big 12.5-point favorite against the Roadrunners.

Over/Under: 48

Series History

UAB have won both of the games they've played against UT-San Antonio in the last five years.