Watch UTSA vs. Florida Atlantic: How to live stream, TV channel, start time for Saturday's NCAA Football game
How to watch UTSA vs. Florida Atlantic football game
Who's Playing
UTSA (home) vs. Florida Atlantic (away)
Current Records: UTSA 4-6; Florida Atlantic 7-3
What to Know
The Florida Atlantic Owls have had a week off and are no doubt ready to get back on the field. Florida Atlantic and the UTSA Roadrunners will face off in a Conference USA battle at 6 p.m. ET on Saturday at Alamodome. Florida Atlantic is currently enjoying a three-game winning streak and is looking to extend their dominance.
The Owls ran circles around the FIU Panthers two weeks ago, and the extra yardage (568 yards vs. 304 yards) paid off. Everything went Florida Atlantic's way against FIU as they made off with a 37-7 win. RB Malcolm Davidson had a stellar game for Florida Atlantic as he rushed for 144 yards and three TDs on 17 carries.
Meanwhile, the contest between UTSA and the Southern Miss Golden Eagles last week was not a total blowout, but with UTSA falling 36-17, it was darn close. No one had a big game offensively for UTSA, but they got scores from TE Carlos Strickland II and WR Joshua Cephus. Lowell Narcisse's 75-yard touchdown toss to Cephus in the first quarter made for one of the most memorable moments of the evening.
Florida Atlantic is the favorite in this one, with an expected 20.5-point margin of victory. They are currently three for three against the spread in their most recent games, a trend bettors might want to take into account.
Florida Atlantic's victory lifted them to 7-3 while UTSA's defeat dropped them down to 4-6. We'll see if Florida Atlantic can repeat their recent success or if UTSA bounces back and reverse their fortune.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 6 p.m. ET
- Where: Alamodome -- San Antonio, Texas
- TV: ESPN Plus
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Odds
The Owls are a big 20.5-point favorite against the Roadrunners.
Over/Under: 56
Series History
This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last four years.
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Pick'em Challenge and compete for $1,000 each week.
-
CFB Week 13: Odds, picks, top sims, bets
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every Week 13 college football game 10,000 times
-
Ohio State vs. Penn State odds, picks
Emory Hunt has his finger on the pulse of Big Ten football.
-
Week 13 SEC picks against the spread
The Aggies meet the Bulldogs in the biggest game of the weekend
-
Notre Dame vs. Boston College picks
Josh Nagel has his finger on the pulse of Notre Dame and Boston College football.
-
Six Pack: Tough calls down the stretch
The season is winding down and The Six Pack is getting back to basics
-
FGCU sends out fake 'offer' letters
Some even took to social media to announce the news that they had an offer
-
College football top 25 scores, Week 12
NCAA football scores for the nation's top 25 teams, plus live updates, rankings and highlights...
-
Florida's defense dominates Missouri
No. 11 Florida took care of business in the first game of the SEC on CBS doubleheader
-
Illinois vs. Eastern Michigan live updates
Live scores, highlights and updates from the Illinois vs. Eastern Michigan football game