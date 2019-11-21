Watch UTSA vs. Florida Atlantic: How to live stream, TV channel, start time for Saturday's NCAA Football game

Who's Playing

UTSA (home) vs. Florida Atlantic (away)

Current Records: UTSA 4-6; Florida Atlantic 7-3

What to Know

The Florida Atlantic Owls have had a week off and are no doubt ready to get back on the field. Florida Atlantic and the UTSA Roadrunners will face off in a Conference USA battle at 6 p.m. ET on Saturday at Alamodome. Florida Atlantic is currently enjoying a three-game winning streak and is looking to extend their dominance.

The Owls ran circles around the FIU Panthers two weeks ago, and the extra yardage (568 yards vs. 304 yards) paid off. Everything went Florida Atlantic's way against FIU as they made off with a 37-7 win. RB Malcolm Davidson had a stellar game for Florida Atlantic as he rushed for 144 yards and three TDs on 17 carries.

Meanwhile, the contest between UTSA and the Southern Miss Golden Eagles last week was not a total blowout, but with UTSA falling 36-17, it was darn close. No one had a big game offensively for UTSA, but they got scores from TE Carlos Strickland II and WR Joshua Cephus. Lowell Narcisse's 75-yard touchdown toss to Cephus in the first quarter made for one of the most memorable moments of the evening.

Florida Atlantic is the favorite in this one, with an expected 20.5-point margin of victory. They are currently three for three against the spread in their most recent games, a trend bettors might want to take into account.

Florida Atlantic's victory lifted them to 7-3 while UTSA's defeat dropped them down to 4-6. We'll see if Florida Atlantic can repeat their recent success or if UTSA bounces back and reverse their fortune.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 6 p.m. ET

Saturday at 6 p.m. ET Where: Alamodome -- San Antonio, Texas

Alamodome -- San Antonio, Texas TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Owls are a big 20.5-point favorite against the Roadrunners.

Over/Under: 56

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last four years.