Texas is coming off its biggest win in years after upsetting Alabama, and the Longhorns will look to keep the momentum going on Saturday versus Wyoming. However, the Cowboys are no walkover opponent as they knocked off Texas Tech as double-digit underdogs last week. They are again facing a big number as 28.5-point underdogs to Texas in the Week 3 college football lines. Meanwhile, Alabama will look to rebound on the road at South Florida, and the Tide are favored by 34 points in the Week 3 college football odds.

It's quite possible that both Texas will have a letdown and Alabama will be dealing with hangover effects from last week's matchup. Those psychological components should be taken into account when making college football bets for this week and others. Before locking in any Week 3 college football picks on those games or others, be sure to see the top Week 3 college football expert picks, predictions and best bets from Barrett Sallee.

Sallee is a CBS Sports analyst, SiriusXM host, and Heisman voter.

Top Week 3 college football expert predictions

One of Sallee's top Week 3 college football picks: He's taking the Over 48.5 points in the No. 3 Florida State vs. Boston College matchup at noon ET on Saturday. The Over is a combined 4-0 with these teams this season, and they also hit the Over when they met up last year. Both teams have more talent on the offensive side of the ball than on defense, and that's been evident in the early season.

Florida State ranks fourth nationally with 55.5 points per game but is just 53rd in points allowed per contest. Meanwhile, Boston College has scored at least 24 points in each of its first two games, marking the first time since Sept. 2021 it's pulled that off. The Eagles also allowed 28 points last week to an FCS school, which is a point total that FSU could very well reach by halftime.

Sallee acknowledges as much, and with quarterback Jordan Travis, who is the second-favorite in current Heisman odds, leading the way, FSU should be a huge contributor to the total.

"Coach Mike Norvell will unleash his offense against a wildly overmatched Eagles defense which will send Florida State over the total by itself," Sallee told SportsLine. See what else Sallee likes at SportsLine.

