The Eastern Michigan Eagles will try to win their fourth consecutive game against the Western Michigan Broncos on Saturday. Eastern Michigan has been an underdog in each of the last three years, but it managed to spring an upset in each of those games. Western Michigan is favored again this season after blowing out New Hampshire last week.

Kickoff is set for noon ET on CBS Sports Network. The Broncos are favored by five-points in the latest Western Michigan vs. Eastern Michigan odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while the over/under is set at 55.5.

Western Michigan vs. Eastern Michigan spread: Western Michigan -5

Western Michigan vs. Eastern Michigan over/under: 55.5 points

Why Western Michigan can cover

Western Michigan has had this game circled on its calendar since losing to Eastern Michigan by one point last season. The Broncos do not have a pretty record entering this game, but two of their three losses have come against ranked opponents. They bounced back with a 44-7 blowout win over New Hampshire last week, easily covering the 15-point spread.

Junior running back Sean Tyler has rushed for 290 yards and three touchdowns this season, averaging 4.5 yards per carry. The Broncos have not allowed more than 35 points in a game this year, despite facing Michigan State and Pittsburgh. Their defense has let them down against Eastern Michigan in recent years, but it appears to be improved this season.

Why Eastern Michigan can cover

Eastern Michigan is comfortable being the underdog in this series, winning three straight games in upset fashion. The Eagles have averaged more than 500 yards and 36 points per game during those three contests. They have some momentum coming into this year's meeting after beating UMass last week and upsetting Arizona State in Week 3.

Senior running back Samson Evans has established himself as one of the best backs in the country, rushing for 540 yards and three touchdowns on 92 carries. He rushed 16 times for 122 yards last week and had 258 rushing yards in the win over Arizona State. Eastern Michigan has covered the spread in five of its last six trips to Western Michigan, and it is prepared to do so again on Saturday.

