The Toledo Rockets (11-2) and the Wyoming Cowboys (8-4) are set to square off in the 2023 Barstool Sports Arizona Bowl on Saturday. The Rockets are an extremely confident squad that pulled off an 11-game win streak during the regular season. On Dec. 2, Toledo fell to Miami (OH) 23-14 in the 2023 MAC Championship. Meanwhile, Wyoming won three of its last four games to end the season. On Nov. 25, the Cowboys torched Nevada 42-6.

Kickoff from Arizona Stadium in Tucson, Ariz., is set for 4:30 p.m. ET. The Cowboys are 3.5-point favorites in the latest Toledo vs. Wyoming odds, per SportsLine consensus, while the over/under for total points is 44.5. Before making any Wyoming vs. Toledo picks, be sure to see the college football predictions and betting advice from SportsLine's proven computer simulation model.

Now, here are several college football odds and trends for Wyoming vs. Toledo:

Toledo vs. Wyoming spread: Cowboys -3.5

Toledo vs. Wyoming Over/Under: 44.5 points

Toledo vs. Wyoming money line: Cowboys -176, Rockets +147

TOL: Toledo is 5-7 against the spread in 2023

WYO: Wyoming is 7-3-1 against the spread in 2023

Why Toledo can cover

The Rockets have been able to move the ball up and down the field all year as they finished the year ranked first in multiple offensive categories for the MAC. Toledo led the conference in scoring offense (33.6), total offense (426.3), passing yards per game (223.5), and rushing yards per game (202.8). Starting quarterback DeQuan Finn entered the transfer portal, and Tucker Gleason will start in his place for the Rockets.

The Rockets have one of the top running backs in the country in junior Peny Boone. The 6-foot-1, 242-pound back led the MAC with 1,400 rushing yards and 15 touchdowns on 194 carries. The former Maryland transfer also has 15 catches for 219 yards and a score. See which team to pick here.

Why Wyoming can cover

The Cowboys have made things tough for opposing offenses. Wyoming was third in the Mountain West in total defense (360.3) and run defense (144.6) but second in pass defense (215.7). This unit has two athletic linebackers constantly flying to the ball in juniors Easton Gibbs and Shae Suiaunoa, who are both superb open-field tacklers with great recovery speed.

Gibbs leads the team in total tackles (106) with four pass deflections and two forced fumbles. The California native finished with double-digit tackles in five games, including on Nov. 18 against Hawaii when Gibbs logged 11 total stops and a half-sack. Meanwhile, Suiaunoa provides Wyoming with another rangy defender. Suiaunoa takes good pursuit angles to bring down ball carriers, and the Texas native has 88 tackles and 2.5 sacks. See which team to pick here.

How to make Toledo vs. Wyoming picks

