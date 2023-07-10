If you're building out your home gym set up this summer, Amazon is making it easy this Amazon Prime Day.

Our readers have become moderately (read: completely) obsessed with this deal on Flybird's adjustable weight bench, now under $100. It's a sturdy, 4.5-star-rated weight bench that arrives assembled and folds up for easy storage. What a flex.

Meet Flybird's adjustable weight bench



Amazon's serving such good fitness deals this spring and summer we're starting to think the algorithm is trying to tell us to get in shape. Turns out all these big deals on at-home fitness gear, like on Flybird's adjustable weight bench, aren't personal. They are, however, great prices that won't last.

Flybird Adjustable Weight Bench

Amazon

A trusted name in fitness products for the past 20 years, Flybird is known for its innovative weight benches designed with the advice of professional coaches. This durable adjustable bench is made of commercial-grade steel and can support up to 800 pounds.

Key features of the Flybird adjustable weight bench:

Unique triangle design ensures more stability when lifting heavy weights



Features seven unique back positions and three seat positions, giving variety to your workout

Folded, it sits 30" L x 16" W x 9" H so it can be easily stored

Arrives assembled

Flybird adjustable weight bench, $120 (reduced from $240)

Budget alternative: Amazon Basics weight bench

Amazon

Looking for a more basic weight bench? Check out this 4.5-rated budget option from Amazon Basics. It's not adjustable, but Amazon reviewers praise the bench for its ease of assembly, sturdiness and price. It supports a maximum of 385 pounds.

Says on Amazon reviwer: "You can buy stronger benches than this, but for home-based, moderate exercise programs, this bench is probably the only one you'll ever need."

Amazon Basics weight bench, $52 (reduced from $55)

Shop more weight bench deals on Amazon

More popular home gym deals on Amazon

Whether buying Amazon's in-house brand Amazon Basics, or purchasing from heavy hitters like Bowflex and Flybird, Amazon makes shopping for at-home fitness equipment easy. All you have to do is press "add to cart" and motivate for a workout. Amazon will do the rest.

Bowflex SelectTech 552 Adjustable Dumbbells

Amazon

An MVP of the fitness world, Bowflex known for innovative products that take up less space at home. Known for high quality adjustable weights like the Select Tech 552 Adjustable Dumbell set, Bowflex steamlines your at-home workout to make getting fit assessable whether or not you have a large space in which to workout.

Sold as a pair, Select Tech 552 replaces 15 sets of weights. Used with the brand's JRNY app (free for two months with purchase), track your reps and form in real time.

Bowflex SelectTech 552 Adjustable Dumbbells, $350 (reduced from $550)

Bowflex SelectTech Dummbell Stand with Media Holder

Bowflex via Amazon

If you're buying a top-rated set of Bowflex SelectTech dumbbells, you're going to want a dumbbell stand to go with it. This 4.7-star option from Bowflex, also on sale, will keep you from bending over, potentially protecting your lower back from injury. The included media rack holds your smartphone or tablet, so you can use the include one-year membership to JRNY, Bowflex's premium fitness training app. Measures 25" H x 26.4" W x 26.9" L.

Bowflex SelectTech Dumbbell Stand with Media Rack, $175

Amazon Basics Rubber Encased Hex Hand Weights

Amazon

The hex shape of Amazon's dumbbells keeps your workout space safe from weights that can accidentally roll underfoot. The no-slip grip ensures you'll hold on to your weights safely even if you've just leveled up. Weights range from 10 pounds ($10), all the way up to 50 pounds.

The best Amazon Prime sports and fitness deals in 2023

Amazon Prime Day 2023 is finally here. The two-day deals event at Amazon, running July 11 - 12, is one of the biggest sales events of the year. You can get Black Friday-like pricing on home gym essentials such as free weights, treadmills, massage guns, Apple AirPods, fitness trackers (like Garmin and the Apple Watch), heart rate monitors and so much more. In short, if it's sports or fitness related, there's probably a top-rated option on sale right now during Amazon Prime Day.

Check out these Amazon Prime Day deals on top sports and fitness brands for you and your family. And be sure to check out even more great Prime Day deals to shop, handpicked by our friends at CBS News Essentials, ETOnline and ComicBook.com.

Our top Prime Day deals picks

Best Prime Day home gym deals

Best Prime Day deals on fitness tech

Best Prime Day nutrition deals

Best Prime Day fitness apparel deals

More Prime Day sports deals