The 2023 NFL season is upon us. With so much good football ahead of us this season, there's never been a better time to get in the game by actually going to the game. Sure, your TV's view is epic (Samsung's "The Frame" TV is tough to beat), but there's no better way to see and experience professional football than by chanting for your team in a stadium filled with fans.

Planning ahead is the key to have an unspoiled in-person experience this NFL season. That means bringing the right stadium-approved bag, and not having to stuff all your essentials into your pockets. The league may have ruffled feathers when it banned purses and large bags in 2013, but NFL stadium bag guidelines seem to be here to stay. It's important to know the rules and what you can and can't bring into an NFL stadium, and to have the right bag, like our favorite cross-body clear bag from Hammitt.

Looking for more stadium-approved clear bags? Keep reading to shop our favorite picks.

The best stadium-approved bags for the 2023 NFL season

NFL stadium-approved bag guidelines

Entering an NFL stadium this season? These are the bag guidelines you need to follow:

Most bags must be made of clear plastic.

The maximum size clear plastic bag you may bring into the stadium is 12" x 6" x 12".

You may bring small clutch bags, clear plastic or not, that do not exceed 4.5" x 6.5" in size, with or without a handle or strap.

No bag? No problem. You may stuff your essentials into a one-gallon clear plastic freezer bag.

Still not sure your bag will make the cut? We suggest checking your stadium's website prior to game day to assess stadium-specific bag rules and here for the full NFL stadium bag policy.

The best stadium-approved bags for men and women

Clear bags have improved over time. Gone are the flimsy, cheap bags that fog up and don't hold their shape. We found stadium-approved bags suitable for men and women that are stylish, and well constructed enough to wear even after the game.

Planning on bringing something small? We're big fans of Bandolier's stadium-approved cross-body phone cases with pocket or straps that hold a credit card or keys, but keep in mind that non-clear offerings that meet stadium requirements are few and far between.

Our favorite stadium-approved bag: Hammitt Tony

Hammitt

Crafted from clear TPU, Hammitt sets the standard for stylish clear bags. Its brushed silver hardware, accompanied by a lifetime guarantee, exudes sophistication. The leather detailing and smooth-gliding zipper elevate this bag to stadium-approved status - a must-have for game day and beyond.

Dimensions: 8" L x 2"W x 7.5" H, Strap: 1" W x 52" L

Hammitt Tony SML, $195

The Hammitt clear bag is also available on Amazon.

Hammitt Tony SML, $195

High-quality clear belt bag: Hammitt Charles Clear Crossbody

Hammitt

This stadium-approved update of Hammitt's crossbody belt bag is created with size inclusivity in mind. The long strap allows you to wear this bag low slung or over the chest. The signature black leather detail elevates the style so you can wear this bag anytime.

Dimensions: 11" x 1.5" x 5.75"

Hammitt Charles Clear Crossbody, $195

Perfect Clear Tote: May Tree Stadium-Approved Tote

Amazon

This stadium-approved tote is ideal for streamlining your entry into the game while offering enough space to cover all the bases. It features two pockets to hold things such as a travel umbrella, water bottle or sunscreen and a front zipper pouch that keeps your keys, wallet and phone safe.

Dimensions: 12" x 5.5" x 12"

May Tree Stadium-Approved Tote, $18

The ultimate game day mini backpack: Lululemon Clear Mini backpack

Lululemon

Lululemon's water-resistant, stadium-approved mini backpack offers enough to space to carry your game day essentials without being too big to pass stadium requirements. This backpack offers dual zippered entry and adjustable straps.

Dimensions: 8.5" x 5.5" x 12"

Lululemon Mini Logo Backpack, $68

The best NFL Team Branded Clear Bag: FOCO Messenger Bag

Amazon

FOCO's high-end NFL team messenger bag features two full-zip exterior pockets and an interior mesh pocket for added storage. The team logo is on full display with team-colored handles to match. This bag is made from high-quality PVC.

Dimensions: 12 in. x 12 in. x 6 in.

FOCO High-End NFL Team Messenger Bag, $33

The best stadium-approved phone case: Bandolier Cross Body Phone Case

Bandolier

Bandolier manages to put elegance and style into a stadium-approved bag. The Hailey Holster is made from genuine leather, and features a universal phone pocket with snap enclosure and a zipper pouch for keys and small items. It also features a back wallet compartment for credit cards and cash. The strap is detachable if you want to put the holster into a bigger bag or purse after the game.

Dimensions:

Holster body measures: 3.5" W x 4.75" H x 1.25" D

Exterior front zip pocket measures: 2 5/8" W x 4" H

Bandolier Hailey Holster, $138

