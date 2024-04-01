DALLAS, TX - APRIL 02: Angel Reese #10 of the LSU Lady Tigers and Caitlin Clark #22 and Gabbie Marshall #24 of the Iowa Hawkeyes vie for position under the basket during the 2023 NCAA Women's Basketball Tournament National Championship at American Airlines Center on April 2, 2023 in Dallas, Texas. (Photo by Ben Solomon/NCAA Photos via Getty Images) Ben Solomon

The March Madness matchup we've been waiting for is happening tonight. Iowa Hawkeyes' Caitlin Clark will face off against LSU Tigers' Angel Reese once again. Two of college basketball's biggest stars, the last time these two players met, LSU beat Iowa 102-85 in last year's national championship game.

Tonight's LSU-Iowa game will decide whether reigning champion, Angel Reese, or this season's repeat record-breaker, Caitlin Clark, will make it into the Final Four. Whichever star baller you're rooting for, grab your gear now because these jerseys and shirts are sure to sell out fast after tonight's epic Hawkeyes-Tigers rematch.

Get the must-have Caitlin Clark T-shirt of the season

Fanatics

This season, Caitlin Clark became the all-time leading scorer in NCAA college basketball history (both men's and women's). As she continues to rack up points, pushing that record ever higher, she also broke other records, including most three-pointers in a single season (regardless of gender) and most points scored in a single season in NCAA women's basketball.

If she brings that same record-breaking energy to this Iowa-LSU rematch, the Hawkeyes have a solid shot at knocking the reigning champions out of the competition and taking Iowa into the Final Four.

Gear up to cheer on the all-time lead scorer to victory by ordering one of the hottest-selling T-shirts of the season. Nike's Caitlin Clark All-Time Record Breaking T-shirt has been restocked at Fanatics ahead of tonight's matchup, but it's sure to sell out fast.

You can get yours for $35.

More popular Caitlin Clark merch

Get an Angel Reese jersey to cheer on last year's NCAA champion

Dick's Sporting Goods

Nicknamed the Bayou Barbie, Angel Reese led the LSU Tigers to their first-ever national championship last year, defeating none other than Caitlin Clark and the Iowa Hawkeyes in the final game to earn the 2023 title. Crowned the Most Outstanding Player of the tournament, she poses stiff competition to Caitlin Clark.

If you're cheering for Reese to get LSU its second-ever championship title, do it while donning her No. 10 LSU Tigers jersey. Purple and gold with tiger stripes down the side, this officially licensed replica Angel Reese jersey is as fierce as the team's star player.

Right now, you can get it at Dick's Sporting Goods for $110.

More popular Angel Reese merch