The March Madness matchup we've been waiting for is happening tonight. Iowa Hawkeyes' Caitlin Clark will face off against LSU Tigers' Angel Reese once again. Two of college basketball's biggest stars, the last time these two players met, LSU beat Iowa 102-85 in last year's national championship game.
Tonight's LSU-Iowa game will decide whether reigning champion, Angel Reese, or this season's repeat record-breaker, Caitlin Clark, will make it into the Final Four. Whichever star baller you're rooting for, grab your gear now because these jerseys and shirts are sure to sell out fast after tonight's epic Hawkeyes-Tigers rematch.
Get the must-have Caitlin Clark T-shirt of the season
This season, Caitlin Clark became the all-time leading scorer in NCAA college basketball history (both men's and women's). As she continues to rack up points, pushing that record ever higher, she also broke other records, including most three-pointers in a single season (regardless of gender) and most points scored in a single season in NCAA women's basketball.
If she brings that same record-breaking energy to this Iowa-LSU rematch, the Hawkeyes have a solid shot at knocking the reigning champions out of the competition and taking Iowa into the Final Four.
Gear up to cheer on the all-time lead scorer to victory by ordering one of the hottest-selling T-shirts of the season. Nike's Caitlin Clark All-Time Record Breaking T-shirt has been restocked at Fanatics ahead of tonight's matchup, but it's sure to sell out fast.
You can get yours for $35.$35 at Fanatics
More popular Caitlin Clark merch
- Get championship-ready with a Caitlin Clark jersey: Nike Iowa Hawkeyes No. 22 Caitlin Clark jersey, $90
- Another popular Nike T-shirt celebrating Caitlin Clark's record-breaking season: Nike "You Break It, You Own It" T-shirt, $35
- A Caitlin Clark T-shirt in Hawkeye gold: Nike Caitlin Clark Iowa Hawkeyes Name and Number T-shirt, $35
- Get this season's March Madness Bench T-shirt: Iowa Hawkeyes 2024 on-court bench energy long sleeve T-shirt, $40
- Top off your game day look with a gold Hawkeyes cap: Nike Iowa College Cap, $30
- A long-sleeve version of the popular Caitlin Clark record-breaking T-shirt: Nike Caitlin Clark All-Time Record Breaking long sleeve T-shirt, $40
Get an Angel Reese jersey to cheer on last year's NCAA champion
Nicknamed the Bayou Barbie, Angel Reese led the LSU Tigers to their first-ever national championship last year, defeating none other than Caitlin Clark and the Iowa Hawkeyes in the final game to earn the 2023 title. Crowned the Most Outstanding Player of the tournament, she poses stiff competition to Caitlin Clark.
If you're cheering for Reese to get LSU its second-ever championship title, do it while donning her No. 10 LSU Tigers jersey. Purple and gold with tiger stripes down the side, this officially licensed replica Angel Reese jersey is as fierce as the team's star player.
Right now, you can get it at Dick's Sporting Goods for $110.$110 at Dick's Sporting Goods
More popular Angel Reese merch
- An all-cotton tee celebrating Reese's 2023 national championship: Athlete Studio Angel Reese National Champion T-shirt, $49
- Cheer on the Bayou Barbie in a signature pink jersey: Athlete Studio Angel Reese Bayou Barbie pink jersey, $110
- A stylish Bayou Barbie hoodie: Athlete Studio Angel Reese Bayou Barbie cropped hoodie, $95
- Get the Reese x Reebok collab T-shirt: Reebok Angel Pretty Baller T-shirt, $12 (reduced from $35)
- The official 2024 NCAA March Madness On-Court Bench T-shirt: LSU Tigers 2024 on-court bench energy long sleeve T-shirt, $40
- Wear your LSU Tiger pride on your sleeve: Amnico LSU Tigers fan chain, $35
- Comfy Nike shoes with LSU Tiger flair: Nike Pegasus 40, LSU edition, $95 (reduced from $140)