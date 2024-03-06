Guard Caitlin Clark #22 of the Iowa Hawkeyes celebrates with teammates during a presentation after breaking the NCAA women's all-time scoring record during the match-up against the Michigan Wolverines at Carver-Hawkeye Arena on Feb. 15, 2024 in Iowa City, IA. Matthew Holst / Getty Images

After putting up 35 points in a win over No. 2 Ohio State, Iowa guard Caitlin Clark has once again made NCAA history. Clark was already the leading scorer in the history of Division I women's basketball and now is the most prolific scorer in Division I history, man or woman. She surpassed "Pistol" Pete Maravich's career scoring record of 3,667 points in the first half and now sits at 3,687 points for her career. You can get your Caitlin Clark Iowa jersey t-shirt commemorating her record-breaking performance now.



Clark also had nine assists, six rebounds and three steals in the win over Ohio State and has now produced 1,058 assists, 923 rebounds, 194 steals and 70 blocked shots in her career. Even though she has one more season of eligibility, Clark has already declared for the 2024 WNBA Draft and she is the prohibitive favorite to be selected No. 1 overall by the Indiana Fever. She only needs a national championship to put a bow on one of the greatest careers in the history of collegiate athletics. Now is the perfect time to get your Caitlin Clark jersey t-shirt at Fanatics.

What's the best way to rep this amazing young athlete? We think it's by wearing the official Caitlin Clark jersey T-shirt commemorating her record that's available now at Fanatics.

Caitlin Clark Iowa Hawkeyes Nike unisex Record Breaking T-shirt (black)

Fanatics

The Caitlin Clark jersey T-shirt commemorating her NCAA women's scoring record is the perfect shirt for any fan of Iowa basketball, Caitlin Clark or women's sports.

The record-breaking jersey T-shirt is available at Fanatics for $35.

Why we like the Caitlin Clark Iowa Hawkeyes Nike Unisex Record Breaking T-Shirt

The Iowa Hawkeyes living legend has made history, breaking the NCAA women's basketball scoring record.



"You break it, you own it." This is a message that Iowa Hawkeyes fans will remember fondly years down the road when they reminisce on this special moment.



Caitlin Clark Iowa Hawkeyes Nike Unisex All-Time Record Breaking T-Shirt - (White)

Fanatics

The Caitlin Clark Iowa Hawkeyes Nike Unisex All-Time Record Breaking T-Shirt is another must-have item now that Clark owns the scoring record.

The T-shirt is available at Fanatics for $35.

Why we like the Caitlin Clark Iowa Hawkeyes Nike Unisex All-Time Record Breaking T-Shirt:

Features striking graphics so that you can proudly support Caitlin Clark on and off the court.



This machine-wash, tumble-dry low jersey t-shirt is a strong tribute to your favorite player's career with the Iowa Hawkeyes

What you should know about Caitlin Clark and the Iowa Hawkeyes

Clark is sitting at 3,685 points for her career and only needs 99 more points and is now the most prolific scorer in the history of Division-I college basketball. Her Hawkeyes are ranked No. 6 in the country with a 26-4 record heading into the Big Ten Tournament. Iowa lost the national championship game to LSU in 2023 and will be looking to send Clark out as a champion this season after four illustrious years with the program. And you can get your Caitlin Clark record t-shirt now.

Unbelievable shooting range has been a hallmark of Clark's career. She has an outside chance of breaking Taylor Robertson's (Oklahoma) record for career 3-pointers made in women's college basketball. Clark is at 509 made triples while Robertson finished her career with 537 made 3-pointers in her career. Can she catch Robertson with only the the postseason remaining in her collegiate career?

Clark has already become one of the most iconic athletes of her generation and her jersey is the best-selling in the history of women's college basketball. Now you can add to your Caitlin Clark apparel collection with a Nike jersey T-shirt. Fanatics has her official Iowa jersey t-shirt or a special edition commemorative jersey shirt to mark her record-breaking night last week. You can find them all here now.