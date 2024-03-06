PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA - DECEMBER 03: Jason Kelce #62 of the Philadelphia Eagles celebrates as he runs onto the field during player introductions before an NFL football game against the San Francisco 49ers at Lincoln Financial Field on December 3, 2023 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Ryan Kang / Getty Images

After 13 seasons with the Philadelphia Eagles -- including two Super Bowl appearances and seven Pro Bowls -- Jason Kelce officially announced his retirement this week. The news of Jason Kelce's retirement has fans scrambling to get their hands on the Philadelphia Eagles center's No. 62 jersey and other fan gear.

Keep reading to find the most popular Jason Kelce fan gear to celebrate his Hall of Fame-worthy career. But get your orders in fast because this gear is flying off the shelves almost as fast as his brother's, Travis Kelce, jerseys were selling out when he started dating Taylor Swift.

Get a Jason Kelce Eagles jersey at Fanatics

Fanatics

It's no surprise that one of the hottest-selling items is Jason Kelce's Eagles jersey. Having spent his entire 13-year NFL career with the Philadelphia Eagles, there is a ton of history behind that No. 62 Eagles jersey.

Celebrate that legendary career by donning your very own green Jason Kelce Eagles jersey. This officially licensed Nike jersey in midnight green is our top pick. Get it at Fanatics for $175.

Pay homage with the new Jason Kelce retirement T-shirt

Fanatics

Pay homage to the future Hall-of-Famer with this special edition retirement T-shirt. The nostalgia-inducing design features a photograph of Jason Kelce walking off the field victorious in his Eagles jersey. The cotton blend T-shirt is super soft so you'll be able to flaunt your Philly pride in comfort.

Get the special edition Jason Kelce retirement T-shirt at Fanatics for $40.

More popular Jason Kelce fan gear