Jun 25, 2023; London, GBR, ENG; A general view of London Stadium before game two of the London series between the Chicago Cubs and the St. Louis Cardinals. Peter van den Berg / USA TODAY Sports

The MLB London Series began in 2019 and after COVID-19 put it on hiatus for a few seasons, it returned in 2023 when the Chicago Cubs and St. Louis Cardinals played two games at London Stadium. Now, Major League Baseball is heading back to London Stadium, and this time the English fans will be treated to a bitter NL East rivalry with the New York Mets and Philadelphia Phillies playing a two-game series on June 8 and 9. Officially licensed MLB gear celebrating the 2024 MLB London Series is already available and Fanatics is the place to go to find everything you need to commemorate the occasion.

Mets vs. Phillies is a rivalry that dates back to 1962 and in the 62 years since, these two teams have met 1,072 times during the regular season. Philadelphia holds a slight edge in the all-time series, going 551-520-1 against the Mets. The two teams met for a four-game series in the middle of May and the Phillies won three of four games in the series with Bryce Harper going 5-for-14 with a home run, a double, three RBI and four runs scored in those four games.

Philadelphia is currently first in the NL East and has the best record in baseball (39-18), opening up a six-game lead over the Braves in the NL East. Meanwhile, the Mets are currently fourth in the NL East at 22-33 and have already fallen 16 games off the pace. However, you can throw the records out when these two teams meet and the setting of London Stadium should only add to the intensity of one of baseball's best rivalries. You can get your MLB London Series 2024 gear now at Fanatics.

New York Mets vs. Philadelphia Phillies Fanatics 2024 MLB World Tour London Series Match Up Local T-Shirt - Heather Gray



Fanatics

The 2024 MLB London Series will feature the Philadelphia Phillies vs. New York Mets in a two-game series at London Stadium on June 8-9 and you can celebrate the occasion with this commemorative T-shirt. This T-shirt is available at Fanatics for $40.

Why we like the New York Mets vs. Philadelphia Phillies Fanatics 2024 MLB World Tour London Series Match Up Local T-Shirt:

Officially-licensed graphics highlight the 2024 MLB London Series.



This 100% cotton, machine washable (tumble dry low) shirt is available in sizes S-2XL and 4XL.

Philadelphia Phillies Nike 2024 MLB World Tour London Series T-Shirt - Red



Fanatics

The Phillies have the best record in baseball and they'll head into the 2024 MLB London Series looking to further their strangehold over the NL East. This official Phillies MLB London Series T-shirt is available at Fanatics for $39.99.

Why we like the Philadelphia Phillies Nike 2024 MLB World Tour London Series T-Shirt:

Screen printed graphics that are designed to hold up to machine washing (tumble dry low).

100% cotton classic crewneck, short-sleeve design provides a breathable, quality fit.

New York Mets Nike 2024 MLB World Tour London Series T-Shirt - Royal



Fanatics

The New York Mets are one of baseball's biggest draws with superstars like Pete Alonso, Francisco Lindor and J.D. Martinez. This official Mets MLB London Series T-shirt is available at Fanatics for $39.99.

Why we like the New York Mets Nike 2024 MLB World Tour London Series T-Shirt:

This officially licensed Mets MLB London Series T-shirt from Nike is 100% cotton.

This item ships within one business day and shipping is free with code 24SHIP.



