There's something about Florida that attracts the top athletes in sports. LeBron James headed to Miami, Tom Brady went to Tampa, and Lionel Messi is the latest to relocate to the Sunshine State. Earlier this summer, Messi joined Inter Miami CF of Major League Soccer and his impact was felt immediately. The team reeled off six straight victories in the 2023 Leagues Cup to put the Herons into the 2023 Leagues Cup Championship Game. Messi has scored in each of those six matches with a total of nine goals.

Finding success is nothing new for Messi, who is arguably the top soccer player of all-time. He established his name at Barcelona, where he won a litany of championships including 10 La Liga titles and was a four-time UEFA Champions League winner. Prior to Inter Miami, his last two club years were at PSG, where he won Ligue 1 in back-to-back seasons. A record seven-time Ballon d'Or winner, Messi's crowning achievement was leading Argentina to victory at the 2022 FIFA World Cup. The winning clearly hasn't stopped since he joined MLS, as Messi is the catalyst behind the latest boon in American soccer. Buy Messi Inter Miami gear here now.

Messi is a two-time FIFA World Cup Golden Ball winner -- claiming that both in 2022 and in 2014 when Argentina finished second.

His arrival in Miami has already caused a stir and Inter Miami owners Beckham and Jorge and Jose Mas are hoping for a major impact for the struggling club. Inter Miami are last in the MLS Eastern Conference standings with 18 points. However, with the playoffs not until October, the arrival of Messi and former Barcelona teammate Sergio Busquets could be enough to boost the club into the postseason mix.

