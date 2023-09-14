Lionel Messi #10 of Inter Miami CF celebrates the game winning goal after defeating Cruz Azul during the Leagues Cup 2023 match between Cruz Azul and Inter Miami CF at DRV PNK Stadium on July 21, 2023 in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images

While soccer is the world's most popular sport, the beloved sport has mostly been a slow burn in the United States. Inter Miami FC star Lionel Messi is changing that, and quickly. Messi's American debut in July earned Major League Soccer its largest since-network audience since 2004 when Freddy Adu made his American debut. Ratings may be up, but so are ticket prices.

Messi mania is here to stay just in time for Major League's Soccer's 34-game regular season, which began on August 27. With in-stadium ticket prices to watch Messi play giving Beyoncé and Taylor Swift a run for their ticket price-money, streaming Messi's games is the closest most of us can get to seeing the Argentine superstar play in person.

That's where Apple TV's MLS Season Pass, which is currently more than 70% off, comes in. (Even monthly subscriptions are discounted). MLS Season Pass is the only way to watch Messi play, a part of Apple TV's 10-year deal to exclusively carry MLS soccer games. The big sale on MLS Season Pass means it's affordable to get in on the fun and watch one of the greatest athletes of all time, compete.

If you stop reading here to go sign up, this writer will not be offended. Otherwise, keep reading to learn more details about Apple TV's MLS Season Pass and how it works.

What is MLS Season Pass?

We thought you'd never ask.

Available in more than 100 countries, Apple TV's MLS Season Pass App is a new streaming service featuring "every live MLS regular-season match, the entire Audi MLS Cup Playoffs and Leagues Cup1 all in one place, with consistent match times and no blackouts," according to Apple.

In addition to being a viewing hub for MLS games and League Cup games, MLS Season Pass App is also home to hundreds of MLS NEXT Pro and MLS NEXT games.

Regularly $14.99 per month (or $99 for the season), Apple TV slashed prices to make it easier for fans to watch Messi play. You can now watch the rest of the 2023 MLS season for $29. Monthly subscriptions have been slightly reduced, too, to $12.99 per month.

Note that the annual pass renews at the beginning of the 2024 season at the regular rate unless you cancel.

Get MLS Season Pass App:

About The 2023 MLS Season

The 2023 MLS regular season runs through October 21. Playoffs are scheduled from October 25 through December 9.

Part of MLS increased popularity in the U.S., is the league's expansion since the 2005 season. The league recently added franchises in St. Louis, MO for 2023, and announced a San Diego team is planned to join the league in 2025. There are currently 29 teams in the NSL.

