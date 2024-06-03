Engel

It's almost summertime, which means it's camping season here at CBS Sports Essentials. From roasting marshmallows to playing fun outdoor games to admiring the scenic landscape around you, camping is one of the best ways to relax and recharge.

So as you gear up to go off grid for a few days or a few weeks, we want to make sure you've got the best of the best camping gear, including your cooler. The best coolers for camping season feature thick insulation and leakproof designs that keep your food and drinks ice cold for days. That way, you can focus on finding zen instead of finding more ice.

From rugged, large-capacity hard coolers to surprisingly spacious soft coolers, these are the best coolers to take camping this summer.

Best camping cooler overall: Engel Ultra-Light cooler

Amazon

The Engel Ultra-Light cooler weighs in at just under 22 pounds when empty and boasts a generous 60-quart carrying capacity. Since a fully loaded cooler is already heavy enough, we like that this design adds as little extra weight as possible from the cooler itself.

But it's not just the lightweight that makes this Engel hard cooler a great pick. It also comes with tons of handy features that you'll appreciate when you get to the campsite. That includes an integrated hanging basket to store food that you want to keep dry and a built-in bottle opener on the outside so you can crack open a beer without digging around for your bottle opener.

Campers will also appreciate the two-inch layer of closed-cell foam insulation throughout and the air-tight silicone gasket on the lid to better seal in the cold. Those features help keep your ice solid for up to seven days.

Get the lightweight yet effective hard cooler for $200.

Top features of the Engel Ultra-Light cooler

Thick insulation and a silicone seal help keep ice frozen for up to seven days.

The lightweight cooler weighs less than 22 pounds when empty.

This cooler comes with extra perks like a built-in bottle opener and a hanging basket to keep food dry.

It fits up to 60 quarts of food, drinks and ice.

Best cooler with wheels: Yeti Tundra Haul wheeled cooler

Amazon

With durable wheels and an ergonomic handle, the Yeti Tundra Haul is a breeze to roll across sand, gravel or any other terrain you come across. That means you'll have no trouble bringing this to and from the campsite, even when it's loaded up to capacity with food, drinks and ice.

Speaking of capacity, Yeti says this durable cooler holds up to 55 pounds. That's approximately 45 quarts, if you want to compare its capacity to other coolers on this list.

The rotomolded construction makes the wheeled cooler rugged enough to keep up even on your way off-grid trips. Meanwhile, the pressure-injected polyurethane foam insulation in the walls and lid will keep your ice, well, ice cold for days.

Overall, it's tough, easy to pull and takes its job as a cooler seriously. Get the durable wheeled cooler for $425.

Key features of the Yeti Tundra Haul wheeled cooler:

Dense foam insulation in the walls and lid keeps your food and drinks ice cold for days.

The solid wheels and wide handle make it easy to roll this cooler over any terrain.

This cooler holds up to 55 pounds of food, drinks and ice.

With durable construction, this cooler is built to last for years and years of camping trips.

Best soft cooler: Clever Made Pacifica collapsible cooler

Amazon

The Clever Made Pacifica collapsible cooler holds up to 55 pounds of food, ice and drinks--the same capacity as the premium Yeti wheeled cooler recommended earlier. When it's not stuffed to capacity, it folds flat for easy storage--great for storing in the off-season.

The six-layer insulation in the walls and lid includes thermal foam, heat-reflecting foil and waterproof lining that all work together to keep heat out and trap the cold inside. On the outside, you'll find pockets and loops to stash extra accessories that you want easy access to.

The spacious, insulated soft cooler is easy to carry, even when fully loaded, thanks to durable handles and detachable shoulder straps. It's great for weekend camping trips, beach days, picnics and all of your other summer adventures.

Get it at Amazon for $42 (reduced from $50).

Key features of the Clever Made Pacifica collapsible cooler:

The soft cooler holds up to 55 pounds (roughly 45 quarts) of food, drinks and ice.

The leakproof design and six layers of thermal insulation help keep contents ice cold.

Pockets and loops on the outside provide bonus storage for your phone, keys and other essentials.

It folds flat for easy storage.

Best backpack cooler: Sparter backpack cooler

Amazon

Whether it's a hike or a quick weekend camping trip, the Sparter backpack cooler is a convenient way to haul your favorite food and drinks with you. The padded shoulder straps and adjustable chest straps help distribute the load so you won't feel weighed down even when it's filled.

The two separate insulated compartments provide a combined storage capacity of 7.4 gallons (about 30 quarts). That separation also makes it easy to keep your dry goods or softer items separate from your beverages. Thick foam insulation and a UV-blocking PEVA seal help keep contents chilled for up to 20 hours.

Get the convenient backpack cooler at Amazon for $32 (reduced from $45).

Top features of the Sparter backpack cooler:

The spacious cooler has a capacity of 7.4 gallons (about 30 quarts).

Thermal insulation keeps contents chilled for up to 20 hours.

The waterproof, rip-stop nylon exterior makes this backpack cooler durable.

Pockets and straps along the outside provide extra storage for your other camping essentials.

There's also a top handle to give you more ways of carrying this cooler.

Best hard cooler on a budget: Coleman 316 Series cooler

Amazon

If you want a reliable cooler without breaking the bank, Coleman is the brand to turn to. This Coleman 316 Series is priced at just $48 and offers a 52-quart carrying capacity and densely-insulated walls that can keep ice frozen for up to three days.

Close the lid and you can use this cooler as a seat (supporting up to 250 pounds) or as an extra table. You'll find four convenient cup holders built into the top, complete with a drainage hole cut into the side so spills or condensation don't pool in the cup holder.

It's also available in larger sizes, up to 150 quarts, if you need a budget-friendly option for longer trips or bigger groups.

Top features of the Coleman 316 Series cooler:

The cooler has a capacity of 52 quarts.

It can keep ice frozen for up to three days.

The swing-up handles help with lifting and carrying this well-designed hard cooler.

The lid has four built-in cup holders on the top.

The rugged cooler doubles as a spare seat that supports up to 250 pounds.

