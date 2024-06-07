Garmin

This year, show Dad you care about him and his golf game by giving him a Father's Day gift that he can use on the course. If you're not a golfer yourself or it just feels like he already has everything he needs, we at CBS Sports Essentials are here to help you find the perfect gift that the golf-obsessed dad in your life will actually use.

From top-rated golf tech and equipment to ultra-comfy golf apparel, these are the gifts that will put a smile on any golfer's face this Father's Day. Keep reading for our top Father's Day golf gift recommendations or tap the button below to shop the curated golf gift guide at the PGA Tour Superstore

Dad's new favorite watch: Garmin Approach S70

Amazon

A twist on a classic Father's Day gift, the Garmin Approach S70 isn't your ordinary watch. It's a golfer's best friend, with cool features like a virtual caddie that suggests clubs based on wind and performance and preloaded maps of over 43,000 golf courses around the world. From his wrist, Dad will be able to check wind speed and direction, green contour data, hazards and more to help him make the best decisions about each shot.

Get the powerful Garmin golf watch from the PGA Tour Superstore for $650 (reduced from $700).

Help Dad see the course through rose-tinted glasses: Maui Jim Huelo sunglasses

Maui Jim

Sure, Dad wants to play well, but he also wants to look good doing it. With Maui Jim, he doesn't have to settle for one or the other. The stylish Maui Jim Huelo sunglasses with the brand's signature Hawaii Lava lenses look great and the rose tint will actually help Dad's game by enhancing color intensity to improve visibility in both bright and lower light conditions.

Get a pair of these stylish golf sunglasses for Father's Day for $249.

Get Dad's golf wardrobe ready for summer: Puma 101 Solid golf shorts

PGA Tour Superstore

With a high-stretch waistband and breezy, quick-dry fabric, these casual golf shorts from Puma look as good as they feel. They're stretchy, lightweight and comfy enough to be your dad's go-to shorts all spring and summer. Choose from six neutral colors that pair easily with his polo collection.

Get them at the PGA Tour Superstore while they're on sale for $60 (reduced from $80).

Our readers' favorite golf rangefinder: Callaway Golf 300 Pro slope rangefinder

Amazon

This 4.7-star rated Callaway Golf 300 Pro slope golf rangefinder is from one of golf's top brands and features 6x magnification for a range of 5-1,000 yards and pin-locking technology that works from up to 300 yards away. It measures incline and decline to calculate slope-adjusted distance.

Regularly listed at $300, this bestselling Callaway rangefinder is just $200 on Amazon now.

A popular golf bag with tons of cool features: Frogger Function hybrid golf bag

Amazon

The award-winning design of the Frogger Function hybrid golf bag is built for the "caddieless golfer" who needs quick and easy access to all of their gadgets and gear. The signature magnetic latch-it system allows you to attach a Latch-it receiver to any accessory, whether that's your rangefinder, your phone, a towel or anything else you might need. Snap them to your golf bag, your belt or even your golf cart for quick access to your most important gear.

Get it on Amazon for $230.

A golf gift under $25: PGA Tour Airflux Solid Performance Polo

PGA Tour Superstore

This ventilated, moisture-wicking is lightweight, comfortable and stylish so Dad can look and feel good out on the links this summer. It's available in six different solid colors so you can match his aesthetic or pick up a few so he has some variety. At $20 each (reduced from $25), this is a budget-friendly gift that's sure to get used.

Comfortable golf shoes: Allbirds Golf Dashers

Allbirds

Using the same silhouette as the brand's popular sneaker, the Allbirds Dasher 2, the Golf Dasher adds elements like traction and water repellence to create a high-performance golf shoe with all the comfort and support of a great walking shoe.

The ultra-comfortable and stable golf shoes are priced at $145.

Top-rated golf balls: Wilson Duo Soft golf balls

Wilson

The Duo Soft is Wilson's softest golf ball yet and is engineered to fly faster and farther off the tee. You can get one box of 12 golf balls for $20 (reduced from $23) but you'll get the best deal when you add a second box to your cart. During the Memorial Day Sale, Wilson is offering shoppers two boxes for just $35. That's a total savings of $11.

A complete set of golf clubs under $500: Wilson Profile SGI

Wilson

The Wilson Profile SGI set includes 10 golf clubs and a durable stand bag, all for just $400. These golf clubs are forgiving and give golfers a feel for hitting accurate shots with each club. Oversized heads on the driver, fairway wood and hybrid give you a larger sweet spot so you can still hit the ball straight even when you're a little off-center of the clubface. The irons feature stable shafts and thicker top lines to help you launch the ball from the toughest lies.

For the dad who needs a golf apparel upgrade: Callaway Tech Golf Pants

Amazon

With stretchy, quick-dry fabric from waist to ankle, these Callaway golf pants move with you so you can walk, swing and generally move unrestricted. With four spacious pockets big enough to house all your essentials, they come with all the storage you need to navigate the course without running back to the cart for a ball or tee.

Get the stylish and comfortable Callaway golf pants on Amazon for as low as $50.

A stylish golf glove: Callaway Dawn Patrol Golf Glove

Callaway

This all-leather golf glove is stylish, durable and comfortable. Ventilation on the top lets your hands breathe while the premium leather construction gives you added grip on your golf club so you can swing with confidence. The top-rated golf gloves are 20% off at Callaway right now. So you can get a pair for just $12 (reduced from $15).

A last-minute gift Dad can actually use: PGA Tour Superstore gift card

PGA Tour Superstore

If you're running out of time or you just have no idea what kind of golf gear Dad actually needs, you can't go wrong with a PGA Tour Superstore gift card. Available as both an electronic gift card for instant delivery or a physical card you can slip into a Father's Day card, this is a great way to put a smile on Dad's face and ensure he gets something he will actually want.