FORT LAUDERDALE, FL - FEBRUARY 15: Lionel Messi (Inter Miami CF) in action during a preseason game against Newell's Old Boys at the DRV PNK Stadium on February 15th, 2024 in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. Simon Bruty / Getty Images

The MLS 2024 regular season kicks off today with Inter Miami facing Real Salt Lake tonight. That means fans everywhere are gearing up to catch Lionel Messi, Miami's newest forward, in action. Messi compiled an impressive collection of trophies in his career before joining Inter Miami. He's a seven-time Ballon D'or winner and won the UEFA Champions League four times during his tenure with Barcelona.

Messi is viewed by many as the greatest of all time (or GOAT), and so it's no surprise that the Lionel Messi Inter Miami Adidas GOAT shirt has been one of the hottest-selling items at Fanatics. This shirt is already flying off the shelves. So you'll have to order fast to get your size and have it ship in time to wear for Inter Miami's Sunday matchup against LA Galaxy.

Where to get the Messi x Adidas GOAT T-shirt

Fanatics

Retailers are giving Inter Miami fans plenty of options to celebrate Messi's run with Inter Miami, from the latest Inter Miami Messi jerseys to the wildly popular GOAT T-shirt. It features a pink "deal with it" sunglasses-wearing goat with the Inter Miami logo right above it.

Already out of stock at Fanatics and the MLS Store, fans can still find select sizes at Dick's Sporting Goods and Amazon. For the most part, only XL and larger sizes are still in stock. If that's not your typical size, you may need to get creative or embrace the baggy T-shirt look.

Get the Argentina version of the Adidas GOAT T-Shirt



Fanatics

The closest thing to the new Miami Messi GOAT Tee at Fanatics is the earlier Argentina version. Instead of the pink Inter Miami logo and pink sunnies, this version features the Adidas logo in Argentina's blue and white flag colors along with the slogan "Impossible is nothing." Celebrate Messi's impressive career in a comfy all-cotton T-shirt with the same strikingly detailed goat graphic -- albeit without sunglasses.

This one is also sold out at most retailers, but you can find select sizes (including small and medium) at Fanatics UK. Get it while it's on sale for $22 (reduced from $53).

Shop more top-rated Lionel Messi fan gear

If your size is already sold out for the most popular Messi x Adidas GOAT T-shirts, we found some alternatives that are equally cool and still in stock. Here are our favorite alternatives for cheering on the GOAT.