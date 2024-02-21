Lionel Messi and Inter Miami kick off the 2024 MLS season when they host Real Salt Lake on Wednesday at DRV PNK Stadium outside Miami. The Herons are coming off a franchise-altering season, which included the midseason acquisition of Messi and the first trophy in the club's four-year history, the Leagues Cup. Despite missing out on the MLS Cup playoffs last season, Inter Miami enter the 2024 season as the favorites to lift the cup.



Kickoff is scheduled for 8 p.m. ET. The Herons are the -190 favorites (risk $190 to win $100) in the latest Inter Miami vs. Real Salt Lake odds, with Real Salt Lake the +430 underdogs. A draw is priced at +340 and the over/under for total goals scored is 3.5. Before you lock in your Real Salt Lake vs. Inter Miami picks or MLS predictions, you need to see what proven SportsLine soccer expert Jon "Buckets" Eimer has to say.

Eimer is a high-volume bettor who has vast knowledge of leagues and players across the globe. Since joining SportsLine, he has covered the English Premier League, Serie A, the FA Cup and much more. In 2023 he was red-hot, going 248-234-12 for a profit of $2,593 for $100 bettors.

Now, Eimer has broken down Inter Miami vs. Real Salt Lake from every angle and identified his picks and MLS predictions. Here are the betting lines and trends for Real Salt Lake vs. Inter Miami:

Inter Miami vs. Real Salt Lake spread: Inter Miami -0.5 (-190)

Inter Miami vs. Real Salt Lake over/under: 3.5 goals

Inter Miami vs. Real Salt Lake money line: Inter Miami -190, Real Salt Lake +430, Draw +340

MIA: Leonardo Campana led the team last season in goals (nine)

led the team last season in goals (nine) RSL: Real Salt Lake tied for seventh in the Western Conference last year in goals (48)

Why you should back Inter Miami

The Herons were unbeatable with Messi in the lineup last season. In 12 games between his debut on July 21 to his final game with Inter Miami on Sept. 9, the Herons won eight games and drew four. Three of the four draws went to penalty kicks, all of which the Herons won. The stretch also included the penalty kick shootout victory over Nashville SC in the Leagues Cup final.

In addition, Inter Miami bolstered the roster in the offseason with the addition of Luis Suarez. The 37-year-old striker has been a world-class goal scorer in his career at the highest levels, scoring more than 500 goals combined for club and country. Last season while with Gremio of Brazil's Serie A, he was the second-leading scorer in the league. See which team to pick here.

Why you should back Real Salt Lake

Pablo Mastroeni's men made one of the most interesting acquisitions of the offseason with the signing of 17-year-old Fidel Barajas. A native of northern California, the left-footed attacker scored five goals and had 11 assists last season in his first full year with the Charleston Battery of the USL Championship. For his efforts, he was named the league's Young Player of the Year and earned a spot in the All-League Second Team.

In addition, the Claret-and-Cobalt will face an Inter Miami side that struggled defensively last season. The Herons conceded 54 goals last year; just four teams - Toronto, LA Galaxy, Portland and Austin - allowed more. During their seven-match preseason tour, Inter Miami gave up 13 goals. See which team to pick here.

