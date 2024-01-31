MLS Store

The new Lionel Messi Inter Miami jerseys are here. The pink home jersey officially hit shelves today, just days after the away jersey dropped. The 2024 season will see David Beckham's club donning an all-pink home kit and a sleek black away kit -- both with new Royal Caribbean sponsor logos and added details on the sleeves.

With a list of awards and achievements too long to recount, Lionel Messi is one of the best soccer players alive today. Immediately after signing with Inter Miami last year, he helped the young club win its first major trophy, the 2023 Leagues Cup.

So if there was ever a time to be a loud and proud Miami fan, this is it. Gear up for the upcoming 2024 season by getting your own authentic Lionel Messi Inter Miami jersey to wear while cheering on last year's Leagues Cup champions.

The new home jersey: Inter Miami CF Lionel Messi Adidas Pink 2024 Jersey

MLS Store

Made by Adidas, the 2024 2getherness jersey features an all-pink design with an embroidered team crest and Messi's name and number in heat-sealed lettering. The stylish kit also adds black trim and the MLS shield to the sleeves.

With a tagless collar and backneck taping, you won't have to deal with itching or scratching from seams and tags while wearing this authentic jersey. That and Adidas' signature aeroready technology -- a quick drying, moisture-wicking material -- makes this jersey comfortable enough to wear all day.

Get your bold and stylish Messi home jersey from the MLS store for $195.

Get the away jersey: Inter Miami CF Lionel Messi Adidas La Noche 2024 Jersey

Fanatics

The 2024 La Noche jersey for away games features a similar design to the 2023 version. The all-black jersey has pink lettering and details just as the 2023 jersey did. But the XBTO logo is replaced by the logo of Inter Miami's new sponsor, Royal Caribbean International.

Made with the same aeroready technology as the new home jersey, the La Noche jersey is as comfortable as it is stylish.

Get the sleek, all-black Messi away jersey at Fanatics for $195. It ships no later than Feb. 29, 2024.