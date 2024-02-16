Adidas

Adidas is going big this Presidents' Day weekend with a massive sale running from now until Feb. 23. During the extended Presidents' Day Sale, shoppers can save up to 65% on popular Adidas shoes, including running shoes and recovery shoes. You can also save big on stylish activewear and all your favorite three-stripe accessories.

This is a great time to add some fresh pieces to your fitness wardrobe or snag your favorite casual styles at deep discounts. Just remember to use the code BIGSALE at checkout to score the best prices on all your new gear.

Keep reading to shop our favorite Adidas deals at the retailer's Presidents' Day sale, or tap the button below to check out the full sale for yourself.

Save up to 43% on Adidas' best walking shoes: Adidas XPlrBoost



Adidas

These Adidas walking shoes offer a responsive Adidas Boost midsole and a soft upper lining. The stylish sneakers have gotten a lot of praise from reviewers for their comfortable design.

"These shoes make you feel like you are floating. They are the most comfortable shoes ever!" shared one reviewer.

The shoes are also made with 50% recycled materials, making them a sustainable option for eco-friendly sneakerheads.

Get select colorways for as low as $70 (regularly $160) when you use the code BIGSALE at checkout.

Shop men's sizes:

Shop women's sizes:

More Adidas shoe deals to shop at the Presidents' Day Sale

Adidas Helionic Hooded Down Jacket: $68 (57% off)

Adidas

Cozy up in this fluffy down jacket in a timeless style. Filled with a duck down and feather blend, this puff jacket is extra warm and perfect for wearing as an everyday winter jacket or an extra layer of warmth during a winter golf game.

The weatherproof puff jacket features a water-repellent shell, elastic cuffs and an adjustable hem to seal in heat and block water and wind.

Available in both men's and women's sizes, you can get the classic puff jacket for as low as $68 during the Adidas Presidents' Day Sale (reduced from $160).

Shop women's sizes:

Shop men's sizes:

Shop more Adidas activewear deals at the Presidents' Day Sale

Get a popular Adidas Backpack for half off: Adidas Prime Backpack

Adidas

With tons of pockets and a laptop sleeve and exterior water bottle pocket, this extra large Adidas backpack is the perfect pick for hiking, traveling or going to the gym. The roomy compartments with lots of zippered pockets and mesh sleeves make it easy to pack all your essentials and keep them organized.

Get the durable and versatile backpack for just $35 when you use the code BIGSALE at checkout (reduced from $70).

Shop more Adidas deals on popular accessories