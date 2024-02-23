Lionel Messi (L) and Luis Suarez (R) of Inter Miami CF walk on the field prior to the preseason friendly match between Hong Kong Team and Inter Miami at Hong Kong Stadium on Feb. 4, 2024 in Hong Kong, China. Getty Images

Inter Miami kicked off the 2024 MLS season with a bang this week, defeating Real Salt Lake 2-0 -- with Lionel Messi assisting on both goals. With such a strong start to the season, Lionel Messi fans are gearing up for a spectacular campaign to take Inter Miami CF to its first MLS Cup championship this year.

Most popular Lionel Messi jerseys of 2024

Fanatics

Made by Adidas, the 2024 2getherness jersey features an all-pink design with an embroidered team crest and Messi's name and number in heat-sealed lettering. The stylish kit also adds black trim and the MLS shield to the sleeves.

With a tagless collar and backneck taping, you won't have to deal with itching or scratching from seams and tags while wearing this authentic jersey. That and Adidas' signature aeroready technology -- a quick drying, moisture-wicking material -- makes this jersey comfortable enough to wear all day.

Get your bold and stylish Messi home jersey from Fanatics for $195.

Most popular Lionel Messi T-shirts of 2024

Fanatics

One of the most versatile ways to display your Lionel Messi fandom is with a T-shirt. While a jersey might be best reserved for game days (or soccer practice), T-shirts can be worn anywhere. As the 2024 MLS season kicks off, there are tons of iconic Messi tees to choose from, but many of them are flying off the shelves faster than Lionel Messi racing toward the goal (well, almost).

After the all-but-sold-out GOAT T-shirt, this Messi x Adidas Miami T-shirt is probably the next most popular tee of the 2024 season. The all-cotton T-shirt features the Miami team logo and Messi's number in South Florida-inspired colors. It's a stylish tribute to Inter Miami's new captain that you can wear with all your favorite casual outfits.

Get it at Fanatics for $23 (reduced from $30).

Only a few sizes are left at Fanatics. So if you can't find your size there, try your luck at Adidas where it's also on sale for $23 -- and still available in a wider selection of sizes.

Most popular Lionel Messi hoodies and jackets of 2024

Fanatics

Layer up like a legend with the official 2024 Inter Miami CF Adidas travel jacket -- the same one Messi himself has been spotted in while warming up before games. The pink midweight zip-up is perfect for layering under heavier winter coats or wearing on its own come spring.

It's breathable and stretchy enough to wear while training for a Major League Soccer game, so you know it's going to be comfy enough to cheer Messi on from the stands--or from in front of your TV).

Get the must-have Inter Miami jacket at Fanatics for $110.

