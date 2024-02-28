Lionel Messi is already off to a hot start in his first full season with Inter Miami and you can cheer him along in style when you wear a 2024-25 Lionel Messi jersey. Messi's first season in the MLS didn't go according to plan since he missed time due to injury, but his positive impact on Inter Miami was undeniable, as he helped pull the team out of last place in the Eastern Conference and propel them to a 2023 Leagues Cup victory. The 2024 MLS season is already underway and Inter sits atop the conference with four points and a 1-1-0 record after Messi scored the game-tying goal in for a 1-1 draw against the L.A. Galaxy. With Messi's next game just around the corner, you can get the brand new 2024 Lionel Messi Inter Miami jersey right here.

Messi's future was unclear when he left Paris Saint-Germain after two seasons. The 36-year-old Argentinian then turned down an offer from the Saudi Pro League that was reportedly worth $1.6 billion in favor of playing in the MLS. He missed four matches in his first campaign with Inter Miami due to a scar tissue ailment, but was still able to help the team win the 2023 Leagues Cup. The trophy is added to Messi's glowing resume which includes 10 La Liga titles, seven Copa del Rey victories and four Champions League titles.

Messi is a two-time FIFA World Cup Golden Ball winner -- claiming that both in 2022 and in 2014 when Argentina finished second. His arrival in Miami has already caused a stir and Inter Miami owners David Beckham along with Jorge and Jose Mas are hoping he can continue to provide a major impact for a club who fell short of their expected goals in 2023-24 during MLS play. With Messi's former Barcelona teammates Sergio Busquets, Jordi Alba and Luis Suarez all joining him at Inter Miami, the club will be hoping to go from 14th-place finisher in the East in 2023-24 to championship contenders in 2024-25.

Messi's former Barcelona teammates Sergio Busquets, Jordi Alba and Luis Suarez all joined him at Inter Miami.

