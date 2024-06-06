Amazon

Father's Day is coming very soon -- on June 16, to be exact. So if you still haven't ordered something for that special someone in your life, now is the time. Whether it's for your dad, husband or your friend who just became a dad, Father's Day is the perfect time to show them you appreciate their great advice and corny dad jokes.

To help you find the best Father's Day gifts for the dad who loves sports, we've rounded up our favorite sports gear and tech for everything from pickleball to camping to kicking back and watching other people play sports.

For dads who love to chill: Stanley's new can cooler cup

Part can cozy, part insulated tumbler, the new Everyday Can Cooler from Stanley is the perfect summer accessory for beach days, backyard barbecues, camping and, later in the year, tailgating. Just the right size for a standard 12-ounce can, it's great for dads who prefer to sip straight from the can. For maximum chill time, pour the contents of that can directly into the cooler cup and pop the lid on to keep the beverage nice and frosty for hours.

It's available in both a standard and slim version. Both have the same capacity and both are priced at $25.

For pickleheads: CRBN pickleball backpack

With room for up to three pickleball paddles and space to spare for balls, shoes and more, the CRBN pickleball bag is the best way for new pickleheads to carry all of their gear to the court. But what sets it apart from a regular backpack or paddle case is the thermal lining that keeps your pickleball paddles protected from extreme heat and cold. It also has a water-resistant outer shell for added protection from the elements.

Our readers' favorite golf rangefinder: Callaway Golf 300 Pro slope rangefinder



This 4.7-star rated Callaway Golf 300 Pro slope golf rangefinder is from one of golf's top brands and features 6x magnification for a range of 5-1,000 yards and pin-locking technology that works from up to 300 yards away. It measures incline and decline to calculate slope-adjusted distance.

Regularly listed at $300, this bestselling Callaway rangefinder is just $200 on Amazon now.

For the outdoorsy dad: Goal Zero Venture 35 Solar Kit

Featuring a 9600 mAh power bank and a Nomad 10 solar panel, the Goal Zero Venture 35 Solar Kit is a must-have for the modern camper. The power bank keeps all of your devices charged while the solar panel charges your power bank.

Plus, the Nomad 10 solar panel is compatible with a wide range of other devices so you can use it to charge a compatible generator, lantern or other power banks to take the load off of your car battery.

Get the power bank and solar panel combo at REI for $150.

For the dad who loves football: NFL Nike Pegasus 40

Available in 32 colorways representing every NFL football team, the NFL edition of the Nike Pegasus 40 is our absolute favorite Nike shoe for football fans. The chance to rep your favorite team isn't the only reason to love these shoes. The Pegasus 40 also happens to be CBS Sports readers' favorite shoe and one of the best Nike running shoes -- and that's saying something for a brand that built its reputation on making great running shoes.

Now that the Nike Pegasus 41 just dropped, you can get a pair of the stylish Nikes at a deep discount from Fanatics. Instead of $140, you can get them for as low as $90.

Upgrade Dad's home gym for Father's Day: Bowflex SelectTech 552

You can replace 15 sets of weights with the Bowflex SelectTech 552 adjustable dumbbell set, a CBS Sports Essentials bestseller. The space-saving design is perfect for small home gyms. With over 19,300 5-star ratings on Amazon, this is one of the most popular adjustable dumbbell sets not just with our readers but with everyone who works out. You can get a pair for $400 (reduced from $549).

Rugged multisport sunglasses for adventurous dads: Oakley Sutro

The Oakley Sutro sunglasses were built to handle just about every sport. Whether you're running a marathon, snowshoeing through the Rockies, cycling through the French countryside or just hiking your local trails, these sunglasses will stay put, fit comfortably and protect your eyes from UV rays without sacrificing visibility.

A comfy, high-tech alternative to fitness trackers: Oura Ring (Generation 3)

If the dad you're shopping for refuses to wear a fitness tracker because he doesn't like wearing anything on his wrist -- or he'd prefer to stick with the classic style of a traditional wristwatch -- the Oura ring is just the thing.

This sleek, stylish band looks and feels just like a traditional ring. But hidden inside, you'll find multiple sensors that track heart rate, blood oxygen levels, body temperature and movement. It tracks everything a fitness tracker does but without the bulk of a full wristband.

The third-generation Oura Ring is available in a range of finishes from matte black to gold, price varies by finish. The gold ring shown is available for $449 at Best Buy.

For the dad who loves watching sports: 2024 Samsung Frame

The 2024 Samsung Frame boasts a lightning-fast 120 Hz refresh rate -- perfect for catching every nanosecond of action when watching the game. The matte finish eliminates glare so everyone can see the game no matter where they're sitting.

Unlike its predecessor, that 120 Hz refresh rate will automatically downgrade to 60 Hz while in art mode so that you can enjoy priceless works of art without taking as big of a hit to your electricity bill. We know dads are all about keeping that electricity bill under control, so be sure to mention this frugal fact as he's opening his gift.

The new Samsung TV is available in six sizes with prices starting at $1,000 for the 43-inch version and capping out at $4,300 for the 85-inch Frame.

A durable backpack for dads who hike: Earth Pak 55L waterproof backpack

Completely waterproof and boasting a convenient roll-top design, the Earth Pak 55L backpack is your new best friend for those 1-3 day hikes. There's room for everything you need and plenty of external loops and pockets for stashing things you need easy access to.

Hikers will appreciate the roll-top closure that makes accessing the main compartment a breeze and gives you the option to roll this down to a smaller size if you haven't filled it.

Get the durable, waterproof 55-liter hiking backpack on Amazon for $70 (reduced from $88).

For the commuter dad: Sohamo S3 e-bike

The 750-watt brushless motor on the Sohamo S3 folding electric bike can reach a max speed of 28 mph, and the battery has a range of up to 40 miles. After Dad gets to work, he can fold the bike down to about half its size and stash it in a corner. The removable battery can be plugged into a charger wherever he wants.

For a no-effort ride, put it in e-bike mode and let the bike do all the work. If Dad wants to get in some exercise on his commute, he can switch to either normal pedaled mode (to use it like a standard bike) or pedal-assist, which gives him a little boost from the motor as he pedals.