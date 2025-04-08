University of Michigan cornerback Will Johnson is finally healthy. As a result, he'll hold a workout for NFL teams next Monday in Ann Arbor, according to NFL Media.

Johnson suffered a hamstring injury in February and was unable to participate in either the NFL Scouting Combine or Michigan's Pro Day last month. He also dealt with multiple injuries during the 2024 season, missing time with both a shoulder issue and turf toe that affected his play on the field.

Of the toe injury, Johnson said it "sounds like just a toe, but I had tore some ligaments in my toe, so I couldn't run, couldn't plant, couldn't do anything ... for a while, really until mid-January," via ESPN.

He was considered the top cornerback prospect -- and possibly top defensive prospect -- in the draft coming into the season, but the injuries and subpar season relative to his performance in 2023 have made that more of a question. During that 2023 season, he was named the Defensive MVP of the College Football Playoff national championship game, but he had a more muted contribution to Michigan's 2024 campaign, thanks in large part to the aforementioned injuries.

As a result, Texas cornerback Jahdae Barron, in particular, has gotten some buzz about potentially being the top corner, in addition to two-way Colorado star Travis Hunter. It remains to be seen where Johnson will come off the board, but a strong performance in his workout -- especially if he does athletic testing, given the questions some around the league have about his speed -- could go a long way toward solidifying his status as the top cornerback-only prospect in the class.