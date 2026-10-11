It took until Week 5, but the 2026 No. 1 overall pick got to make his NFL debut. Down 45-17 in the fourth quarter against the New England Patriots, the Las Vegas Raiders opted to put Fernando Mendoza in to replace Kirk Cousins, marking the rookie's first appearance in the regular season.

Mendoza took over for Cousins, who went 19-of-28 for 243 yards and one touchdown, with just over six minutes remaining. The 2025 Heisman Trophy winner had a solid start, starting off 5-for-5, including a 16-yard pass on Vegas' final drive of the game.

The 23-year-old threw his first incompletion on 1st-and-10 on the Patriots' 20-yard line, followed by a 6-yard pass that set up 3rd-and-4 on the New England 14-yard line. An incomplete pass set up fourth down, and with nothing to lose, the Raiders went for it.

Mendoza scrambled and had a decent run, but fell just short of the line to gain, prompting a turnover on downs and an eventual victory formation for the Patriots.

The No. 1 overall pick's final stat line was 6-of-8 for 48 yards, with no touchdowns, picks or sacks taken.

Mendoza began the season as Cousins' backup and became the first No. 1 overall selected quarterback to not start Week 1 since 2018 (Baker Mayfield).

Heading into this week, Cousins was tied for the league high in passing touchdowns with 11.

The Patriots extended their win streak to two games and improved to 3-2 with the 45-17 win. The Raiders, who were one of the league's last remaining undefeated teams, are now 3-2, dropping their last two wins. Both teams have faced difficult AFC opponents the last two weeks, with the Patriots defeating the Buffalo Bills in Week 4 and the Raiders falling to the Kansas City Chiefs last week.

The Raiders have another challenge next week, when they face the Bills.