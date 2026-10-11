Patriots vs. Raiders live updates: Can Drake Maye build off of Week 4 performance for New England?

The New England Patriots and Las Vegas Raiders are squaring off at Gillette Stadium in what is a key AFC matchup in Week 5.

Drake Maye and Co. are looking to build off the momentum of its biggest win of the young season after heading up to Buffalo and defeating the Bills last Sunday to get them back to .500. Meanwhile, the Raiders had its undefeated start to the year snapped last week in a home loss to Kansas City. Even with that in mind, Las Vegas has been one of the surprise teams of the season at 3-1 under first-year head coach Klint Kubiak.

While the Patriots may be the home team in this head-to-head matchup, they'll be at a disadvantage due to injuries. Starting corners Christian Gonzalez (shoulder) and Carlton Davis (neck) have been ruled out, along with reserve cornerbacks Channing Canada (hamstring) and Karon Prunty (hamstring).

The Raiders have won three straight matchups against the Patriots, most recently defeating them in Week 1 of last season. Will they make it four in a row and earn their fourth win of the year? Or will New England carry its momentum from last week into this matchup and move above .500 for the first time this season? We're about to find out. Below, you can find our live blog of Sunday's contest, where we'll have real-time highlights of all the top plays and expert analysis of all the action.

How to watch Patriots vs. Raiders:

Date: Sunday, Oct. 11 | Time: 1 p.m. ET

Location: Gillette Stadium (Foxborough, Massachusetts)

TV: CBS | Stream: Paramount+

Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds: Patriots -3.5, O/U 45.5 (via DraftKings)