The Stanley Summer Sale started this week, slashing prices across some of the brand's most popular water bottles. From now through June 17, you can use code HELLOSUMMER at checkout to shave 25% off of insulated water bottles, durable coolers for camping, lightweight camping thermoses and so much more.

It's the perfect opportunity to grab a discounted Stanley cup for yourself, or to get one for your Dad to gift him for Father's Day. Tap the button below to head straight to the Stanley Summer Sale or keep reading to see our favorite deals that you can shop now.

The Quick Flip Go Bottle is 25% off during the Stanley Summer Sale

With its easy-to-use push button trigger, the lid on the Stanley Quick Flip Go water bottle is designed so that you can use it with just one hand. It's compact size fits easily in a cup holder or in the sleeve of a backpack. These features make it a great pick for running, hiking or working up a sweat at the gym.

Featuring the same great insulation that makes the Stanley Quencher great, the convenient water bottle can keep your drink ice cold for up to 12 hours or, in the case of coffee or tea, piping hot for up to eight hours. Whether you're running laps or running errands, this is the perfect companion for staying hydrated on the go.

Right now, you can get the 24-ounce size of the popular Stanley water bottle for just $19 when you use code HELLOSUMMER at checkout (reduced from $25).

Save on multiple sizes of the Iceflow Flip Straw water bottle

With its fast-flow lid and lightweight design, the Stanley Iceflow bottle was built for outdoor adventures or high-intensity workouts at the gym. The lid is leak-proof and angled to easily pour water into your mouth without spilling. That's exactly the kind of low-effort hydration you need after weightlifting has turned your arms into Jell-O.

With the convenient handle, it's easy to carry it from machine to machine around the gym. You can also clip it to your hiking backpack for easy access during your hike.

Insulated, BPA-free and built from durable stainless steel, the Stanley Iceflow can keep your drink iced for up to four days--all while being 33% lighter than stand stainless steel drinkware.

During Stanley's Summer Sale, the 17-ounce and 22-ounce size of the popular water bottle are 25% off. Use code HELLOSUMMER at checkout to snag this deal.

Get the 17-ounce Iceflow Flip Straw water bottle:

Get the 22-ounce Iceflow Flip Straw water bottle:

Stanley Classic Legendary Bottle (25% off)

Aptly named the Stanley Classic Legendary Bottle, this is the water bottle design that started it all. Built for both the job site and the campsite, it's durable enough to go wherever life takes you and insulated enough to ensure you've got the ice-cold water you need to stay hydrated along the way.

The leakproof design and collapsible handle make it easy to pack in your backpack, tote or lunch bag without worrying about spills. With double-vacuum insulation, it can also keep your beverage hot or cold all day long. We mean that literally. The water bottle is rated to keep hot drinks hot for up to 38 hours and cold drinks cold for up to 35 hours. And as a bonus, the lid twists off and becomes a cup for drinking.

Get the legendary water bottle during the Stanley Summer Sale for just $34 with code HELLOSUMMER (reduced from $45).

Shop more deals from the Stanley Summer Sale

Here are more deals to shop at the Stanley Summer Sale. Again, remember to use code HELLOSUMMER at checkout to get the best price.