Rawlings via Amazon

It's the first day of spring. While to some people that means chirping birds and blooming flowers, to us at CBS Sports Essentials, it means spring baseball.

If you have kids or teens who are playing baseball this spring, you no doubt know how expensive all the gear they need to play can be. The good news is that Amazon has a huge sale on Rawlings baseball gear at its Big Spring Sale. We found bats, gloves and protective gear all under $20, so you can refresh an entire baseball kit on the cheap.

Tap the button below to check out all the sports and fitness deals at the Amazon Big Spring Sale, or read on to learn more about the baseball gear on sale now.

Rawlings is on sale at Amazon: Save up to 47%

Whether you play baseball recreationally yourself or have kids who love the game, you'll save big when you buy Rawlings gear at Amazon during the Big Spring sale.

For teens and adults: Rawlings Player Preferred glove

Rawlings via Amazon

Rawlings gear comes highly rated on Amazon. The 12.5-inch Rawlings Player Preferred glove, seen above, has a 4.7-star rating, with reviewers calling it the "perfect 'all around' glove" for playing multiple positions in both baseball and softball. It's made of full-grain leather, with a basket web and zero-shock palm padding to protect hands from the ball impact.

Regularly $70, you can get this top-rated baseball glove for 26% off at the Amazon Big Spring Sale for a final price of $51.

For T-ball and youth: Rawlings Player Series glove

Rawlings via Amazon

Offering a smaller 11.5-inch size, the lightweight vinyl Rawlings Player Series glove is ideal for kids age 7 through 9 who are learning the game. (Of course, Amazon offers smaller and larger sizes for kids of all ages.)

We like that the 4.7-star-rated glove is inexpensive and comes in a variety of fun color options.

Regularly $25, get this glove at Amazon today for $20.

Score a new Rawlings T-ball bat for under $20

Rawlings via Amazon

The 4.8-star-rated Rawlings Remix T-ball bat is the most popular option on Amazon for baseball training. It's a super lightweight bat with an enlarged sweet spot, making it ideal for young kids. We think they'll like the bold graphics too -- this Rawlings bat is available in four different colors (only the black and pink colorways are on sale at Amazon).

Pick up this No. 1 bestselling youth bat for $20 at Amazon today, reduced from $25.

More must-see Rawlings deals at the Amazon Big Spring Sale

Franklin baseball gear is also on sale: Save up to 42%

Rawlings isn't the only brand offering discounts on top-rated baseball gear: You can save up to 42% on Franklin bats, gloves and more baseball equipment at the Amazon Big Spring sale. It's the perfect opportunity to pick up a new batting tee or rebounder net, or to just buy some easy-to-spot neon softballs that won't get lost in tall springtime grass.

Tap the button below to see all the Franklin baseball and softball gear on sale at Amazon now.