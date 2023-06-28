Amazon

It's game on this summer. In between watching an amazing MLB season and swimming in the pool, we're planning on "summering" hard this summer.

What does it mean to summer? Whether you're traveling or not, or ever get close to the ocean, summering means embracing all that summer has to offer from grilling (psst, Weber portable grill sale alert!) to endless hours in the backyard playing family games like cornhole, slammo, spikeball and more.

But before we can truly summer, we're going to need the right gear. Here are our favorite choices for wholesome summer fun.

The best backyard games on sale on Amazon now

Our favorite backyard games for summer 2023

You don't have to be a kid to be a kid at heart. Backyard games bring out the kid in all of us, not to mention provide endless entertainment for kids of all ages. We're suckers for nostalgia, so we lean toward updated versions of childhood favorites like cornhole and badminton, but there's also a new crop of lawn games providing endless summer fun for the whole family.

An Amazon favorite: GoSports Classic Cornhole Set

Amazon

Liking something just because it's popular is so high school, but we do take notice when a product we like is also an Amazon best-seller. GoSports Classic Cornhole Set (4' x 2') features weathered boards that are designed to look like vintage steel framed barn doors.

Eight regulation size, all-weather bags are included in this set (four red and four blue). Rated 4.3 stars.

GoSports Classic Cornhole Set, $100

Cornhole on the go: Himal Collapsible Portable Corn Hole Boards

Amazon

The Himal Collapsible Portable Cornhole set (3' x 2') includes two cornhole game boards and eight bags, perfect for summer days in the backyard or at the beach. The "boards" are made with anti-skid treatment to keep the bags from sliding on the surface.

This is not the cornhole set for the uber-competitive cornhole enthusiast, but it is an easy-to-transport set for travelers, campers and families looking for fun all summer long.

Himal Collapsible Portable Corn Hole Boards, $33 (reduced from $59)

Personalize your set: Rustic Wood Tone Monogram Cornhole Set

Zazzle

Personalize your game with Zazzle's Rustic Wood Tone Monogram Cornhole Set (4' x 2'). It comes with two custom game boards and two sets of four bean bags. Select a color for each set of bean bags to match your favorite team or school colors, or choose a theme of your choosing.

This cornhole set is made with poplar wood and crossbeams to support the board's legs and back. The legs are collapsible, making for easy storage during the winter months.

The customizable design area measures 23" x 46.5". For the best results, Zazzle suggests using a full bleed design measuring 125 ppi, 3000 x 6000 pixels.

You can save an extra 15% with the code ZPAPERSALE23 at checkout.

Rustic Wood Tone Monogram Cornhole Set, $198 after coupon (reduced from $270)

More personalized cornhole sets on Zazzle

Cornhole For sports fans: NFL-Themed Cornhole Sets

Fanatics

Made from 100% wood (boards), Fanatics' officially licensed NFL-Themed Cornhole Sets (4' x 2') are the perfect way to up your fandom. This regulation-size cornhole set features 100% wood boards and 100% duck cloth bags. The smooth finish makes for excellent playability as there are no visible (or intrusive) holes on the painted surface.

The Dallas Cowboys set is shown here for reference. All teams available through the link below.

NFL Themed Cornhole Sets, $240 (reduced from $350)

We also like this football-themed cornhole set by GoSports, a nod to the game itself rather than a specific NFL team. The boards are designed to look like a football field, making it perfect for tailgating.

GoSports Football Cornhole Set, $80

Featured on Shark Tank: Spikeball Standard 3-Ball Kit

Amazon

Ever since the simple, backyard game of Spikeball was featured on TV's "Shark Tank", the lawn game world has not been the same. Great for all ages, Spikeball is easily transported and provides hours of fun for all ages.

This set comes with the Spikeball set and three balls. Reviewers noted the net can prove tricky to get tight enough, but it takes little time to assemble overall.

Spikeball Standard 3 Ball Kit, $62 (reduced from $70)

Hey, want to know a secret? Slammo is very similar to spikeball, but cheaper. Like spikeball, slammo is a highly-entertaining game in which each team has three hits to return or spike a ball to the circular net. This set comes with the net, two competition balls and one training ball.

Go Sports Slammo Set, $35

Backyard must-have: Big Jenga

Amazon

Ever since Jenga created its super-sized version over ten years ago, the game has been the ultimate backyard bash crowd pleaser. At setup, the game starts at 22 inches high, and reaches over 4 feet high when stacked. The simple premise of "don't be the one to let the tower fall down" may induce anxiety in the most competitive game players, but it's endlessly fun.

This game includes 54 giant Jenga pieces and a sturdy carrying bag.

Pro tip: Big Jenga's wood blocks can prove heavy when someone (not you, naturally) topples the tower. Wearing shoes while playing will help protect you from toe injuries that can seriously ruin your summer fun.

Giant Jenga (4 ft.), $100 (reduced from $120)

Badminton and Pickleball Net

Amazon

This versatile, portable net is more than a badminton net -- you can use it for backyard pickup games of pickleball, tennis, soccer tennis and backyard volleyball. Measuring 10 feet wide, this Badminton and Pickleball Net packs down to just 3 feet long with an adjustable height from 34 to 60 inches. There are no stakes or tools required, but you do need a flat area like a driveway or level lawn.

Badminton and Pickleball Net, $73 and up

Don't forget rackets and shuttlecocks. We like the Boulder Sports Badminton Racket Set, which comes with four rackets and three birdies. Two carrying cases are also included in this set, currently over 35% off on Amazon.

Boulder Sports Badminton Rackets, $50 (reduced from $80)

Multi-generational Fun: Eastpoint Sports Resin Bocce Ball Set

Amazon

We love Bocce for its "everyone can play" factor, which appeals to our vision of a summer spent playing lawn games with loved ones. The Eastpoint Sports Resin Bocce Ball Set includes eight tournament size balls (110mm) in two team colors, one 60mm white pallino, measuring tape and a deluxe carry vase. We like how orgnanized the storage case keeps this set, which makes taking this game on the road that much easier.

Eastpoint Sports Resin Bocce Ball Set, $73 (reduced from $80)

Suitable for all ages: BasketPong Giant Yard Pong

Amazon

A version of pong suitable for all ages, BasketPong Giant Yard Pong features buckets made from high-quality plastic that are built to last. This set consists of 12 buckets, two balls and a sturdy storage bag that also makes it easy to take this set to the beach, camping or to a friend's house for their next barbecue.

BasketPong Giant Yard Pong, $190 (reduced from $200)

Shop more supersized childhood lawn games on Amazon

