2020 Fantasy Baseball Draft Prep: What matters in spring training? Injuries, lineups, new pitches, and more

This shouldn't be groundbreaking, and you shouldn't need me to tell you at this point, but as spring action gets underway, it bears repeating: Don't worry about spring training stats.

Should you ignore them completely? Maybe not entirely, but ... maybe! The sample sizes are tiny -- Pete Alonso led all players with 75 plate appearances last spring, or 24 fewer than he had in any month during the regular season -- and the level of competition is all over the place. Lewis Brinson has homered twice in his first four spring games, against a level of competition roughly comparable to Triple-A. There's just too much noise in the numbers, and you might be better off not looking at a spring leaderboard once.

But that does not mean you can ignore the spring entirely and still win your Fantasy league. The results may not matter much -- Brinson's .278/.304/.593 line didn't lead to any notable success in the majors last year — but there's a whole lot that does. You just have to sort through the noise to find out what might actually matter. You have to focus on the process.

That's what this piece will try to help you do. Six things you absolutely should pay attention to in spring that don't count in the box scores are:

Injuries

Lineup News

Position Battles

Mechanical Changes

Velocity Readings and New Pitches



Prospects Gaining Hype

You don't necessarily want to upend your entire draft strategy because someone added a mph of velocity, or his manager suggested he may bat second instead of fifth, but you certainly need to be paying attention. Scott White's Spring Training Notes columns will be a key resource for keeping up with the day-to-day storylines, as will the Mining The News column at FanGraphs.com, but with this piece, I want to put these six categories of spring trends/stories together, along with some examples of what we're seeing and hearing.

Injuries

This is the most obviously impactful category, and it shouldn't need much explanation. Injuries don't just keep players out of action, but they delay the process of getting ready for the season, which can lead to slow starts. And if guys return too aggressively, things can linger through the rest of the season. Even a seemingly minor issue can unexpectedly derail a season. Spring matters for the players certainly, and if they aren't 100 percent to start the season, that's a huge warning sign.

Lineup News



If nothing else, hitting higher in the order gives you more opportunities to put up numbers because you'll bat more often. Of course, there are other benefits beyond that: You get more run-producing opportunities higher in the lineup; and most teams are more likely to let players run from the leadoff spot than elsewhere. Managers will tinker in the spring, but it's worth keeping an eye on trends to see how teams are considering building their lineups.

Position Battles

Playing time is everything in Fantasy. It's more important than talent, even. And spring is the time when teams are tinkering with their rosters, figuring out who will be a part of the opening day lineup. That lineup won't be the one they go with for the full season, but a young player with promise getting his foot in the door at the start of the season is a good way to ensure he stays in an everyday role.

Swing Changes

It might be too late for Eric Hosmer to make the changes he needs to make, but there's still time for the young guys. It's not always about putting the ball in the air, but given that doubles and homers live in the air, that's usually the kind of change we want to see. On the other hand, a change in team-wide approach through a new coaching staff could lead to less-than-desired outcomes.

Garrett Cooper is trying to hit the ball in the air more, telling MLB.com: "You hit a 105-mph ground ball, and you're not doing too much damage. I'm concentrating on getting underneath the ball." Cooper hits the ball pretty hard, sporting a 39.7% hard-hit rate, so if he can get the ball in the air more, there is some sleeper potential there for NL-only leagues.

Clint Frazier has a new timing mechanism that he hopes will increase his bat speed. "A lot of times, people have talked about my bat speed, but I never really felt like it was always there," he said. "I felt like I was trying to shoot a gun with it on safety. There were things stopping it along the way and I didn't feel like I wanted it to. I feel like this move is giving me my best chance." Frazier is a bit of an afterthought in the Yankees crowded outfield, but he showed solid upside last season after struggling with injuries.

Wilson Ramos spent the offseason working with a new hitting coach with an eye on increasing his launch angle. Ramos still ranked well above average in average exit velocity and hard-hit rate in 2019, but had one of the lowest average launch angles among all hitters — down to 0.0 degrees, compared to 4.4 degrees in 2018.

Velocity Readings and New Pitches



You can take these with a grain of salt early on, as guys are still working out the kinks and tweaking things. However, a sudden velocity leap can portend a breakout, while a new pitch can unlock another level for a pitcher with a limited repertoire. On the other side, consistent issues getting up to speed can be a warning sign for decline, or even injury.

Prospects Gaining Hype

These might be guys you need to file away for later, although it's obviously not out of the realm of possibility that a prospect can play his way into a starting role with a good spring. Optimism reigns this time of year, but a young guy holding his own unexpectedly with big league players can begin to accelerate the timeline for promotion.

Nate Pearson has looked incredible early on in spring, and Jon Heyman reported recently that while there is a "clamoring" for him to open the season in the Blue Jays rotation, he's going to be in the minors to start. Pearson has one of the most impressive fastballs in the game, and is a consensus top-20 prospect entering the season — he's No. 15 for Scott White. Pearson had a 2.30 ERA and 0.885 WHIP with 119 strikeouts in 101.2 innings, while the Blue Jays handled his workload very carefully. Expect him to open up at Triple-A Buffalo, but with a good start, he may be up with the big club as soon as it becomes financially viable for the Blue Jays to call him up — that was April 26 last year for Vladimir Guerrero.

Mariners GM Jerry Dipoto talked up Evan White's power potential recently, noting he's had elite average exit velocities despite somewhat middling power numbers. The Mariners sure believe in White, inking him to a long-term deal before ever playing even one game in Triple-A, so he certainly has some sleeper appeal.

