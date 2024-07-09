In this space, Scott White will highlight some of the more notable changes to his rest-of-season rankings. You'll find said rankings here and are urged to bookmark them if you haven't already. There's no better resource for gauging player value throughout the long season.

If you haven't noticed, the Twins have been a run-generating menace of late, and it's not like they have a lineup full of Fantasy mainstays. Instead, the credit goes to relative newcomers and former standouts, two categories of players that allow for significant rankings movement.

And for two of their biggest risers, Jose Miranda and Brooks Lee, the impact is at two positions rather than one.

First base

Before I talk about Miranda's placement, let me note that Christian Walker hasn't budged from his No. 7 spot in the rankings. He's been incredibly hot, homering five times in the team's first three July games, which has put him on pace for career-best numbers across the board. But he was performing at about his usual clip prior to that very recent surge, and as I often say, you shouldn't let a player's hottest stretch determine his ranking. He may be a top-two first baseman in both scoring formats now, but moving forward, I expect six others to outperform him.

The most questionable of those six is Matt Olson, who I still rank third at the position even though he's come nowhere close so far. The proper takeaway is that I expect a huge second half from him, though I'll admit my resolve is on a knife's edge at this point. If signs of this turnaround don't come soon, he may begin to tumble.

The tumble has begun for Cody Bellinger, who lacks both Olson's track record and his exit velocity readings. There was much skepticism he could replicate his production from his first year with the Cubs, and while his reduced strikeout rate at least makes him some manner of asset, he's not one on the level of Spencer Steer or Alec Bohm.

OK, so what of Miranda? He's one of four players with primary eligibility elsewhere who I only now had reason to add to the first base rankings. Alec Burleson is the highest among them at 16, followed by Miranda at 21, then Ben Rice at 24, and, finally, Spencer Horwitz at 28. Miranda comes in behind troubled but potentially high-end targets like Paul Goldschmidt and Triston Casas and ahead of underachievers with middling upside like Rhys Hoskins and Yandy Diaz. In shallower leagues where you may be faced with such a decision, I can imagine dropping the latter two for him, but not the former two.



Third base



Third base is Miranda's primary position, and his placement among other risers there will shed even more light on his viability for Fantasy. Rounding out the top 20 are Ryan McMahon and Jeimer Candelario, and then behind them, in order, are Noelvi Marte, Mark Vientos, Brooks Lee, and Miranda. It's a fittingly conservative placement for that foursome, none of whom is anywhere close to proven in the majors and still faces the possibility of slumping his way out of a job, but in shallower leagues where you can sell out harder for the upside, you could make the case to add any over Luis Rengifo or even Nolan Arenado, who I rank several spots ahead.

One player leapfrogging that fascinating foursome is Matt Chapman, whose reduced strikeout rate and newfound interest in stealing bases have made him a top-10 performer in both categories and points leagues so far. I'm at least willing to put him 15th, up from 23rd a week ago.



Shortstop

I mentioned having Brooks Lee outside of my top 20 at third base, and his ranking is similar at shortstop -- a little higher, actually, in Head-to-Head points leagues, where I don't have to give deference to base-stealers like David Hamilton and Jose Caballero. If this seems tepid to you, consider that it's ahead of notables like Jeremy Pena, Nico Hoerner, and Ezequiel Tovar.

Another shortstop-eligible Twins player, Carlos Correa, has moved into even more distinguished company. He's now top 12 at the position after a month-long surge that's taken him from a .247 batting average and .742 OPS to a .303 batting average and .886 OPS. Injuries have inhibited him from meeting such standards in recent years, but he's no stranger to them. His 3.31 Head-to-Head points per game rank eighth at the position, closer to Francisco Lindor than Brice Turang.



Catcher

It feels like I never have the 5-12 range at this position quite right (meaning beyond the obvious top four of Adley Rutschman, William Contreras, Will Smith, and Salvador Perez), with the latest revelation being that I've sold Yainer Diaz short. A recent surge has brought his actual batting average in line with his expected batting average (as calculated by Statcast), making him one of this position's few standouts in that category. I actually prefer him in points leagues due to his low strikeout rate, slotting him fifth there compared to sixth in categories leagues.

I mentioned Ben Rice's placement at first base, but the ranking we care about more for Fantasy is catcher. And yeah, I'm ready to move him into my top 12 there. It's not just the three-homer game Saturday. It's the low ground-ball rate, the high pull rate, and the superlative plate discipline. His swing is optimized for damage, and both the minor-league production and the expected stats since his call-up confirms it. It's also the broad interchangeability in that range of the catcher rankings for one-catcher leagues, where so few are rostered at any given time that there's little penalty for trying out someone new.



