Ben Rice 1B NYY N.Y. Yankees • #93 • Age: 25 2024 Stats AVG .273 HR 4 OPS .905 AB 55 BB 8 K 11 I suspect that Rice's tepid prospect ranking had to do with his defensive shortcomings as a catcher, leaving first base as his most viable path to the big leagues. It's a path that crowds out many talented hitters, seeing as first base is the ultimate fallback position, and those who get the opportunity have to seize it right away. Rice appears to be doing that. It's not just the three-homer game. It's the low ground-ball rate (30.2 percent). It's the high pull rate (48.8 percent). It's the swing that's optimized for both batting average and home runs and the plate discipline that assures he'll have something to swing at. He entered Sunday with a .338 xBA and .698 xSLG, which are of course too good to be true, but when a player with his minor-league track record checks this many boxes right away, it's something to take seriously. And because Rice retains catcher eligibility, he doesn't need to play quite every day to have an impact.

Jose Miranda 3B MIN Minnesota • #64 • Age: 26 2024 Stats AVG .331 HR 9 2B 20 OPS .906 AB 242 K 35 Let's count Thursday as part of this weekend, seeing as it was a holiday. While most were setting off fireworks, Jose Miranda was putting on a laser show, going 5 for 5 with three doubles, but you could argue it wasn't even his best performance of the weekend. The very next day, he went 4 for 4 with a homer and a double. In all, he went 12 for 13 across four games, raising his batting average from .297 to .331. It probably won't stay at .331, but it certainly makes the .297 more believable when he can go on a four-day run like that. His 89th percentile xBA is yet another indication that Miranda's fine hitting isn't just a mirage. He may have let us down last year and still has only middling exit velocities, but it's time to buy in hard on a player who has made himself an integral part of the Twins lineup.

Brooks Lee 3B MIN Minnesota • #72 • Age: 23 2024 Stats AVG .474 HR 1 2B 1 AB 19 BB 1 K 2 Brooks Lee's first five games in the majors couldn't have gone much better than they did. He collected nine hits in 19 at-bats, striking out just twice, and even connected for his first home run Saturday. He hit the ball just 99.8 mph, which isn't normally the sort of exit velocity you see on a home run, and yet it traveled 395 feet, making it no cheapie. These seemingly incongruous details fit with what we saw from him at Triple-A, where his 85.4 mph average exit velocity and 104.9 mph max exit velocity seemingly shouldn't have added up to seven homers (to go along with a .329 batting average) in 85 at-bats, but maybe he's one of those rare hitters who angles the ball so perfectly off the bat that the exit velocities become a secondary factor. If nothing else, the hit tool appears to be as advertised, making Lee worth adding anywhere he's still available.

Kevin Gausman SP TOR Toronto • #34 • Age: 33 Friday at Mariners INN 6 H 6 ER 2 BB 2 K 10 Kevin Gausman followed up his worst start of this largely forgettable season with one of his best, but it isn't just the results that earn him a nod here. According to the team's official website, Gausman changed his mechanics for the start, becoming more "hunched over" on the mound. "It's something [where] we're trying to get back to what I was doing in 2021," he said. "I think it will allow me to be around the zone a little bit more." Indeed, he threw 69 percent of his pitches for strikes Friday, but of even greater note were the 21 swinging strikes, 17 of which came on his four-seamer, which came in at a lower angle and higher velocity (by 1.4 mph). While the mechanical change didn't improve the drop on his splitter, which has been his biggest issue this year, it's a substantive change that clearly had an immediate impact, renewing hope that Gausman will be able to salvage his season.

Andrew Heaney SP TEX Texas • #44 • Age: 33 Saturday vs. Rays INN 5.1 H 3 ER 0 BB 2 K 7 Andrew Heaney's best season in a career of mediocre seasons was 2022 when he had a 3.10 ERA, 1.09 WHIP, and 13.6 K/9 for the short time he was healthy. What he also had was a slider that averaged 83.4 mph, the best mark of his career. So it's notable that his slider velocity has been higher in three of his past four starts, including Saturday's, and it's also notable that he has a 2.45 ERA, 0.87 WHIP, and 12.8 K/9 in those three starts. Has he figured something out? We should at least be open to the possibility given that we've seen this version of him before. If you're short on pitching, Heaney is now worth a speculative pickup.

James Wood LF WAS Washington • #29 • Age: 21 2024 Stats AVG .320 HR 1 SB 1 AB 25 BB 6 K 7 Through seven career games, James Wood's biggest flaw is apparent. He's put the ball on the ground 77.8 percent of the time, which is considerably worse than his already alarming rate of 52.4 percent at Triple-A. And yet through seven career games, it sure seems to be his only flaw. He's hit the ball 96.9 mph on average, which is better than even Aaron Judge, so he's making the fly balls he does hit count, as was the case on his first career home run Saturday. He has also carried over his superlative plate discipline from the minors, walking nearly as often as he's struck out, which is especially impressive given his 6-foot-7 frame. In a year when so many elite prospects have failed to deliver immediate results, Wood already looks to be an exception, and my hunch is that his ground-ball rate will drop faster than his other numbers do.