Fantasy Baseball Spring Notebook: Noah Syndergaard, Kenley Jansen making key adjustments

Spring training is one of the rare points on the baseball calendar when everyone, both on the field and off, can agree that process matters over results. So what you get are players — and particularly pitchers — speaking more freely about some of the changes they're been implementing.

Some of it's just talk, be it bluster or sheer curiosity, but some of it has teeth to it. The things Noah Syndergaard and Kenley Jansen are saying seem more like the latter. Both have experienced some skill decline over the past couple years, raising the question of whether their upside is what it once was. But what if I told you they've taken steps to reclaim those lost skills?

Or maybe I should just let them tell you:

"I did like the slider," Syndergaard said after striking out two over two scoreless innings in his spring debut Wednesday. "It was back to close to the velocity that I wanted."

Oh?

"Pretty good for spring," Jansen said after striking out the side in a flawless inning Wednesday. "Going to Seattle with scientists, seeing where I am now compared to where I was, that's great information to have. Get to a better direction of what I used to be."

Oh really?

Syndergaard was referring to the 89 mph he averaged on his slider last year, a drop of about 3 mph from the year before, and with it came a drop in whiff rate of about 7 percent. It might explain why he was barely a strikeout-per-inning guy last year after being far better earlier in his career. Sure enough, his slider was back in the low 90s in his spring debut.

Jansen, meanwhile, was referring to the time he spent at Driveline Baseball, a research and development institute that's become most known for improving pitchers' velocity. He was hitting 94 mph with his cutter Wednesday after averaging 92 the past two years.

Does it mean he'll reverse the decline and get back to being a top-flight closer? Does it mean Syndergaard will get back to being a surefire ace? It's impossible to say at this point, but those are precisely the sort of changes that would make it possible.

