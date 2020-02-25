Fantasy Baseball Spring Notebook: Alex Wood as a Dodgers rotation lock and possible sleeper among 14 items

The presumption heading into spring training was that Alex Wood, back with the Dodgers on a one-year deal, was merely competing for the final rotation spot. But to hear him tell it after a spring debut Sunday in which he struck out two over a scoreless inning, it's already decided.

"I'll be in the rotation," he said. "I wouldn't have taken the risk of coming back without knowing opening day I'd be in the rotation. I don't know what's been said, but I came back here knowing I'll be in the rotation."

Sounds pretty definitive, right? Like he knows something the rest of us don't? What's likely to seal the deal is if he keeps hitting 92-93 mph on his fastball, gaining a couple miles per hour after spending the offseason working with Driveline Baseball, a pitching development program with a history of elevating pitchers to new heights. The last time Wood's velocity was in that range was in the first half of 2017, when he went 10-0 with a 1.67 ERA, 0.89 WHIP and 10.8 K/9.

Anyone who has a rotation spot with the Dodgers is a sleeper just because of the supporting cast, and while it's unlikely he takes on a full workload given the way they've operated in the past and the fact he's coming off an injury-shortened season, the per-inning production could be considerable. He should be soaring up rank lists with the revelation that the job may already be his.

Some other tidbits from around spring training: