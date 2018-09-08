Anderson (forearm) will throw three 15-pitch innings in a simulated game Saturday, Michael Wagaman of MLB.com reports.

The veteran lefty is shooting to rejoin the starting rotation at some point over the Athletics' upcoming six-day road trip that consists of stops in Baltimore and Tampa. Anderson got through a Wednesday bullpen session free of setbacks, and Saturday's projected 45-pitch workload could be the final step before he's deemed ready for activation.

