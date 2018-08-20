Athletics' Matt Joyce: Cleared for rehab assignment
Joyce (back) has received medical clearance for a rehab assignment, which will begin Tuesday at Triple-A Nashville, Jane Lee of MLB.com reports. "He's going to get several games under his belt, based on the fact he's been out as long as he has, but we're running up on September pretty soon, so there's only so much time for him to play with one of the affiliates and get ready," A's manager Bob Melvin said.
Joyce has been out of game action since July 4, so he'll need multiple games at the minor-league level to get some semblance of timing at the plate back. There are just over two weeks left in the minor-league season, so Joyce should have just enough time to get his work in before big-league rosters expand for September. The veteran projects to have more competition for playing time upon return, however, as Nick Martini and Ramon Laureano have been promoted in his absence and performed well.
