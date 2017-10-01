Play

Joyce suffered a strained left hamstring during Saturday's game, Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

The injury will sideline Joyce for Sunday's season finale, but this shouldn't impact his offseason routine. Joyce quietly hit 25 homers and drove in 68 runs while serving in a platoon role in the Oakland outfield this season -- useful numbers in most settings. He's under contract with the A's for one more year.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
    Jonah Keri Podcast