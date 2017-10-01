Athletics' Matt Joyce: Suffers hamstring strain
Joyce suffered a strained left hamstring during Saturday's game, Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.
The injury will sideline Joyce for Sunday's season finale, but this shouldn't impact his offseason routine. Joyce quietly hit 25 homers and drove in 68 runs while serving in a platoon role in the Oakland outfield this season -- useful numbers in most settings. He's under contract with the A's for one more year.
More News
-
Waivers: Hot-hand play or Bryce Harper?
Is Bryce Harper a better bet than a waiver claim like Justin Bour or Jacoby Ellsbury? Scott...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 26
The end of the regular season makes for some curious pitching choices, which of course only...
-
Two-start pitcher rankings for Week 26
Final week of the season means things aren't going to go as planned, and that's certainly the...
-
Waivers: Not Hunter Renfroe? Then who?
Is Hunter Renfroe's three-homer game reason enough to add him? Scott White says now may not...
-
Waivers: Why bother with Beltre?
Scott White assesses Adrian Beltre's unexpected return from a "season-ending" hamstring injury...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 25
The Twins have terrific matchups in Fantasy Week 25 (Sept. 18-25), as do the Athletics and...