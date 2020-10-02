Fiers didn't factor in the decision in Game 3 against the White Sox after allowing one run on five hits with two strikeouts and one walk over 1.2 innings.

The veteran right-hander allowed a massive 487-foot solo homer during the second inning, but it was somehow the only run he gave up despite allowing six of the 11 batters he faced to reach base. It was an outing to forget for Fiers, but he should receive another chance to pitch in the postseason with the A's advancing to face the Astros in the AL Division Series.