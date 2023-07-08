Long (0-1) took the loss as an opener against the Red Sox on Friday, allowing three earned runs on three hits and a walk over one-plus inning. He struck out two.

Long's considerably busy line is the byproduct of two very different frames. The left-hander got through the opening inning unscathed, working around a Justin Turner single. However, Long failed to retire any of the three hitters he faced to open the second inning, leaving the bases loaded for Luis Medina. All three inherited runners eventually came across, saddling Long with his second three-earned-run tally in the last four outings. Despite the occasional hiccup, Long has contributed two saves and two holds along with a serviceable 4.36 ERA across 26 appearances.