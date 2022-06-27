Triple-A Lehigh Valley released Maples from his minor-league contract Friday.
Maples, who made MLB relief appearances with the Cubs in each of the past five seasons, joined the Phillies on a minor-league deal in March. He ultimately didn't make enough of an impression to earn a call-up to Philadelphia, as he was dropped by the Triple-A club after submitting a 6.28 ERA and 2.20 WHIP while walking 22 batters across 14.1 innings out of the bullpen. Lehigh Valley opted to replace Maples on its roster with another reliever with previous MLB experience in Jace Fry, who signed with the organization after being released by the Nationals a few days earlier.