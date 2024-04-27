The Eagles selected Trotter in the fifth round of the 2024 NFL Draft, 155th overall.

Trotter literally gets to follow in his father's footsteps and play linebacker for the Eagles. Trotter Jr. played his college ball at Clemson after becoming a big-time recruit out of high school. He lived up to the billing in college with All-ACC accolades and 180 combined tackles in his last two seasons. The Eagles needed help at linebacker with 2022 draftee Nakobe Dean not working out thus far, but Trotter has similar issues to Dean in that he was a great college player with questionable projection to the NFL due to size and unverified athleticism. Trotter clearly has pedigree and the film shows him as a strong tackler and instinctive linebacker, but 6-foot, 228 pounds is not the conventional frame of an every-down fixture in the front seven.