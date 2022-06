Willekes was waived with an undisclosed injury by the Vikings on Thursday, Chris Tomasson of the St. Paul Pioneer Press reports.

Willekes was initially waived by the Vikings in August and spent most of last season on the team's practice squad before signing a new contract with the team in January. The 2020 seventh-round pick did not appear in a game during his rookie season in Minnesota, but he recorded 18 tackles, 2.5 sacks and one pass defended over six games last season.