Chris Godwin Tampa Bay Buccaneers WR

Godwin (hamstring) is questionable for Sunday night's game against the Chiefs after managing limited Wednesday and Friday practices this week. As per early Sunday reports, there is optimism Godwin will be able to play. However, whether he'd handle a normal workload is another matter, considering he only made it through the first half of the opener against the Cowboys before being sidelined. Julio Jones (knee), assuming he plays through his questionable tag, Russell Gage, who's also questionable but likely to play with his hamstring issue, and the likes of Scotty Miller and Cole Beasley could all help absorb any workload Godwin is spared.

St. Brown (ankle) will not play in Sunday's game against the Seahawks after missing practice all week. The star second-year wideout's absence naturally creates a significant vacuum in Detroit's passing game, considering he's drawn 33 targets through three games. With fellow wideout D.J. Chark (ankle) also ruled out the likes of Josh Reynolds (ankle), Kalif Raymond, Quintez Cephus and even tight end T.J. Hockenson should all benefit to varying degrees.

Michael Thomas New Orleans Saints WR

Thomas (foot) will not play in Sunday's game in London against the Vikings after missing practice all week. Thomas' absence naturally is a significant subtraction for the Saints' air attack, which will be helmed by Andy Dalton in place of Jameis Winston (back/ankle). Jarvis Landry, who's questionable with an ankle injury but seems to have a solid chance of playing, is likely set to take on many of Thomas' short-to-mid-range routes, with Tre'Quan Smith also projected to enjoy a bump in opportunity.

Keenan Allen Los Angeles Chargers WR

Allen (hamstring) will remain out for Sunday's game against the Jaguars despite putting in a pair of limited practices before missing Friday's session. Mike Williams, Joshua Palmer and DeAndre Carter should continue to serve as Justin Herbert's top three wideouts versus Jacksonville.

Marquise Brown Arizona Cardinals WR

Brown (foot) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Panthers after finishing the week with a limited practice Friday. However, as per early Sunday reports, Brown will suit up and should once again serve as the clear-cut top receiver for Kyler Murray after logging 17 targets in Week 3, although he'll be joined by Rondale Moore for the first time this season.

Michael Gallup Dallas Cowboys WR

Gallup (knee) does not carry an injury designation heading into Sunday's game against the Commanders, leaving him in line to serve in at least a No. 3 receiver capacity against Washington while possibly cutting into Noah Brown's snaps.

Gabe Davis Buffalo Bills WR

Davis (ankle) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Ravens after getting a pair of limited practices in around a missed Thursday session. Per early Sunday reports, Davis is expected to play through his issue for the second straight game after logging a whopping 86 snaps in the Week 3 loss to the Dolphins.

DeAndre Hopkins Arizona Cardinals WR

Hopkins will serve the fourth game of his six-game season-opening suspension Sunday. Kyler Murray projects to work with Marquise Brown (foot), the debuting Rondale Moore (hamstring) and Greg Dortch as his top three wideouts.

Chark (ankle) has been downgraded to out for Sunday's game against the Seahawks after sandwiching a pair of limited practices around a missed Thursday session. Chark had entered the weekend as questionable, but his updated status, combined with the confirmed absence of Amon-Ra St. Brown (ankle), leaves Josh Reynolds as the de facto No. 1 receiver versus Seattle.

Russell Gage Tampa Bay Buccaneers WR

Gage (hamstring) is questionable for Sunday night's game against the Chiefs after finishing the week with a missed Friday practice. Gage is likely to continue playing through his hamstring issue, which he's dealt with to some degree since camp, and could split No. 3 receiver snaps with Julio Jones (knee) if the veteran suits up but has his workload managed.

Julio Jones Tampa Bay Buccaneers WR

Jones (knee) is questionable for Sunday night's game against the Chiefs but finished the week with a missed practice after logging limited participation Wednesday and Thursday. As per early Sunday reports, the team is optimistic Jones and fellow wideout Chris Godwin (hamstring) can both suit up to face Kansas City. If Jones sits out, however, Russell Gage would serve as the full-time No. 3 receiver as long as he plays through his hamstring injury, as expected.

Jarvis Landry New Orleans Saints WR

Landry (ankle) is questionable for Sunday's London clash against the Vikings after finishing the week with two limited practices. If the veteran suits up, he'll be in line for an expanded role with Michael Thomas (foot) sidelined, especially with Landry adept at handling many of the short-to-medium-range targets his absent teammate often sees.

Hunter Renfrow Las Vegas Raiders WR

Renfrow (concussion) will not play in Sunday's game against the Broncos after missing practice all week. In Renfrow's second straight absence, Mack Hollins, who exploded for eight receptions for 158 yards and a touchdown against the Titans in Week 3 with a workload of 63 snaps, should once again serve as the No. 2 receiver, with Keelan Cole likely bumping up to third on the depth chart.

Jakobi Meyers New England Patriots WR

Meyers (knee) has been downgraded to out for Sunday's game against the Packers after practicing in limited fashion all week. Meyers's absence should once again afford DeVante Parker, Kendrick Bourne and Nelson Agholor extra opportunities, although the trio will be catching passes from Brian Hoyer instead of Mac Jones (ankle).

Green (knee) will not play in Sunday's game against the Panthers after missing practice all week. In his absence, Andy Isabella is projected to serve as the No. 4 wideout for Arizona versus Carolina.

Zay Jones Jacksonville Jaguars WR

Jones (ankle) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Eagles but worked back to a limited practice Friday after missing Thursday's session. As per early Sunday reports, Jones is expected to play.

Rondale Moore Arizona Cardinals WR

Moore (hamstring) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Panthers after practicing in limited fashion all week, but as per early Sunday reports, he'll make his season debut versus Carolina. The second-year wideout could immediately jump into a significant role, considering A.J. Green (knee) is already ruled out and Marquise Brown (foot) could be at less than full health.

Marquez Valdes-Scantling Kansas City Chiefs WR

Valdes-Scantling (abdomen) is questionable for Sunday night's game against the Buccaneers after sandwiching limited Wednesday and Friday sessions around a Thursday absence. As per Saturday night reports, Valdes-Scantling is expected to suit up and fill his usual No. 2 receiver role. If there was a setback, Mecole Hardman would likely be the most direct beneficiary.

Josh Reynolds Detroit Lions WR

Reynolds (ankle) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Seahawks but finished the week with two limited practices after starting the week with a missed Wednesday session. Assuming he suits up, Reynolds, who has plenty of experience working with quarterback Jared Goff, could play a significant role with both Amon-Ra St. Brown and D.J. Chark sidelined versus Seattle due to ankle injuries.

Kadarius Toney New York Giants WR

Toney (hamstring) is out for Sunday's game against the Bears after missing practice all week. In Toney's absence, as well as that of Wan'Dale Robinson (knee) and Sterling Shepard (IR-knee), Kenny Golladay, Darius Slayton and David Sills will be in line for some extra opportunities behind Richie James.

Sterling Shepard New York Giants WR

Shepard (knee) on injured reserve Wednesday after he suffered a torn ACL in Monday night's Week 3 loss to the Cowboys, an injury that will sideline him the rest of the season. In a Week 4 context, his absence will push Richie James into a de facto No. 1 receiver role, while Kenny Golladay and Darius Slayton may also finally see an appreciable number of snaps considering Kadarius Toney (hamstring) and Wan'Dale Robinson (knee) are also out.

Christian Watson Green Bay Packers WR

Watson, who missed the Week 3 win over the Buccaneers with a hamstring injury, will play in Sunday's game against the Patriots after finishing the week with two full practices.

Breshad Perriman Tampa Bay Buccaneers WR

Perriman (knee) is doubtful for Sunday night's game against the Chiefs after missing practice all week. In his likely absence, Scotty Miller and Jaelon Darden could both help fill Perriman's downfield role.

Kyle Philips Tennessee Titans WR

Philips (shoulder) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Colts after practicing in limited fashion all week. If Philips makes his return after a one-game absence, he could split No. 3 receiver snaps with Nick Westbrook-Ikhine.

Shenault (hamstring) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Cardinals but did manage limited practices both Wednesday and Friday. If Shenault, who posted a 3-90-1 line in Week 3 against the Saints, sits out, Rashard Higgins, who has plenty of experience working with Baker Mayfield from their Browns days, would bump up to the No. 4 receiver role.

Wan'Dale Robinson New York Giants WR

Robinson (knee) is out for Sunday's game against the Bears after missing practice all week. With Kadarius Toney (hamstring) also ruled out and Sterling Shepard (knee) on injured reserve, Richie James, Kenny Golladay, Darius Slayton and David Sills should serve as New York's top four wideouts.

Jones (hamstring) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Giants but worked back to a full practice Friday. As per early Sunday reports, Jones is expected to suit up and make his NFL debut while likely serving as the No. 4 receiver.

