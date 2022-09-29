Much has been made about how hard it is to earn Aaron Rodgers' trust as a rookie wide receiver. And I wouldn't dispute it because the history is there. But Romeo Doubs just earned eight targets in his third game with Rodgers, which seems like a pretty good indicator that he's making progress in the area of trust. The fact that he caught all eight targets doesn't hurt anything, either. It might be time to start looking more at what the future could hold for this rookie and less at what the past cautions.

Week 4 Previews: RB WR QB TE

Doubs did not top a 60% snap share in Week 1 or Week 2, but in Week 3 with Sammy Watkins and Christian Watson out, Doubs played 89% of the snaps and produced 21.3 PPR Fantasy points. Allen Lazard is his only real competition for WR1 on this roster and Lazard's start to 2022 looks suspiciously similar to his 2021 with a low target volume and a high touchdown rate. Through three weeks, it's hard to argue that Doubs isn't in the driver's seat if he keeps progressing as he has. Watson is the only other receiver who could supplant him, but Watson's done nothing to earn the trust Doubs has.

So what could a Doubs season look like if he holds on to this role? I believe eight targets a game is a fine projection for the Green Bay WR1 rest of season, which looks something like five or six catches for 60 to 70 yards on a weekly basis. That's a low-end WR3 without a score and a mid-range WR2 with a score. It's definitely a must-roster wide receiver. And that's well short of the upside of the role on a weekly basis.

Must-roster is a great way to describe Doubs. Must-start is not, at least not in Week 4. The Packers face a good Patriots defense that is paired with a pretty awful Patriots offense. There may not be much volume from the Packers' passing game and Doubs' role as WR1 is still very much speculative. But if he leads the team in targets again, I'll be very interested in starting him in Week 5 against the Giants.

Here is the rest of the Week 4 WR Preview:

CBS Sports HQ Newsletter Your Ultimate Guide to Every Day in Sports We bring sports news that matters to your inbox, to help you stay informed and get a winning edge. By submitting my email I agree to receive the "CBS Sports HQ Newsletter" and other marketing and promotional emails from CBS Sports, which may include information from our affiliates and/or partners' offers, products and services. For more information about our data practices consult our Privacy Policy See All Newsletters Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe. Thanks for signing up! Keep an eye on your inbox. Sorry! There was an error processing your subscription.

WR Preview Who's Out

The following players are not being projected to play Week 4 at this time. Here's what it means:

A.J. Green WR ARI Arizona • #18

Age: 34 • Experience: 12 yrs. Marquise Brown and Greg Dortch should dominate wide receiver targets.

WR Preview Numbers to Know

WR Preview Matchups that matter

Matchups that matter Projections powered by Sportsline Allen Robinson WR LAR L.A. Rams • #1

Age: 29 • Experience: 9 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ SF SF -2.5 O/U 42.5 OPP VS WR 2nd PROJ PTS 8.8 WR RNK NR YTD Stats REC 7 TAR 12 REYDS 88 TD 1 FPTS/G 7.3 Brandon Aiyuk WR SF San Francisco • #11

Age: 24 • Experience: 3 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs LAR SF -2.5 O/U 42.5 OPP VS WR 31st PROJ PTS 11.9 WR RNK 39th YTD Stats REC 10 TAR 19 REYDS 142 TD 1 FPTS/G 10.3 Romeo Doubs WR GB Green Bay • #87

Age: 22 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs NE GB -10.5 O/U 40.5 OPP VS WR 3rd PROJ PTS 11.4 WR RNK 41st YTD Stats REC 14 TAR 16 REYDS 137 TD 1 FPTS/G 11.6 CeeDee Lamb WR DAL Dallas • #88

Age: 23 • Experience: 3 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs WAS DAL -3.5 O/U 42.5 OPP VS WR 30th PROJ PTS 15.7 WR RNK 12th YTD Stats REC 17 TAR 34 REYDS 191 TD 1 FPTS/G 14.2 Rashod Bateman WR BAL Baltimore • #7

Age: 22 • Experience: 2 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs BUF BUF -3.5 O/U 51.5 OPP VS WR 9th PROJ PTS 12.4 WR RNK 37th YTD Stats REC 8 TAR 16 REYDS 226 TD 2 FPTS/G 13.5 Gabe Davis WR BUF Buffalo • #13

Age: 23 • Experience: 3 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ BAL BUF -3.5 O/U 51.5 OPP VS WR 32nd PROJ PTS 13.2 WR RNK 32nd YTD Stats REC 7 TAR 11 REYDS 125 TD 1 FPTS/G 12.8

WR Preview Waiver Wire Targets

Week 4 Adds (WR Preview) Greg Dortch WR ARI Arizona • #83

Age: 24 • Experience: 2 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ CAR CAR -1.5 O/U 43.5 OPP VS WR 21st WR RNK 38th ROSTERED 39% YTD Stats REC 20 TAR 23 REYDS 198 TD 1 FPTS/G 15.3 Volume alone makes Dorth start-worthy in a full PPR league until Rondale Moore or DeAndre Hopkins returns. The Panthers just gave up 327 yards receiving to the Saints receivers and Dortch is the pretty clear WR2 in Arizona right now. Russell Gage WR TB Tampa Bay • #17

Age: 26 • Experience: 5 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs KC TB -1 O/U 45 OPP VS WR 19th WR RNK NR ROSTERED 51% YTD Stats REC 19 TAR 21 REYDS 128 TD 1 FPTS/G 11.9 Tom Brady doesn't have an offensive line that will continually allow him to wait for Mike Evans and Julio Jones to get downfield. Until Chris Godwin returns, Gage should work underneath and catch five-plus passes per game. Zay Jones WR JAC Jacksonville • #7

Age: 27 • Experience: 6 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ PHI PHI -6.5 O/U 46 OPP VS WR 15th WR RNK 41st ROSTERED 39% YTD Stats REC 19 TAR 24 REYDS 173 TD 1 FPTS/G 14.1 If you can stash him, Jones would be my second-favorite wide receiver to add. I'd just like to avoid the Week 4 matchup against the Eagles. If someone else adds him and then drops him after a poor showing in Week 4, be prepared to pounce. Trevor Lawrence is making a leap and Jones is a huge part of this passing game.

Stashes (WR Preview) Kadarius Toney WR NYG N.Y. Giants • #89

Age: 23 • Experience: 2 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs CHI NYG -3 O/U 39.5 OPP VS WR 10th WR RNK NR ROSTERED 37% YTD Stats REC 2 TAR 3 REYDS 0 TD 0 FPTS/G 2.2 Kadarius Toney and Wan'Dale Robinson should both be stashed if you can find a spot. Sterling Shepard's injury leaves a huge void and Kenny Golladay doesn't look capable of cashing in. Toney and Robinson are the most talented receivers on the roster but have to get healthy and earn playing time. Brian Daboll is not going to hand it to them.

WR Preview DFS Plays

Top DFS Play Projections powered by Sportsline Courtland Sutton WR DEN Denver • #14

Age: 26 • Experience: 5 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ LV LV -2.5 O/U 45.5 OPP VS WR 12th PROJ PTS 14.2 WR RNK 12th YTD Stats REC 19 TAR 28 REYDS 291 TD 0 FPTS/G 16.2 Courtland Sutton is dominating targets and defensive backs alike. His 291 receiving yards rank fifth in the NFL, but he and Chris Olave are the only receivers in the top 20 without a touchdown. If Sutton starts scoring at a rate we'd expect, he could be a top five wide receiver.

Contrarian DFS Play Projections powered by Sportsline Brandin Cooks WR HOU Houston • #13

Age: 29 • Experience: 9 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs LAC LAC -5 O/U 44 OPP VS WR 27th PROJ PTS 14.1 WR RNK 23rd YTD Stats REC 13 TAR 29 REYDS 158 TD 0 FPTS/G 9.6 You can take your pick between Cooks and D.J. Moore. Both have a 20-point PPR game coming in the near future and neither will be rostered in more than five percent of lineups. Cooks is my favorite.