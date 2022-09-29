justice-hill-1400-us.jpg
By now, pretty much everyone has come around on the idea of Khalil Herbert as a Week 4 starter. David Montgomery missed practice on Wednesday with what's being called a knee and ankle issue. Assuming Montgomery is out, we're ranking Herbert inside our top 12 against the Giants. But even if Montgomery returns this week, Herbert should be rostered everywhere. 

This Bears offense ranks second in the NFL in rush attempts and rushing yards. There is a possibility against the best matchups you could start both Bears running backs. And at the very least, Herbert is the most valuable handcuff in football. There's even some chance he could wrestle the starting role from Montgomery as the season wears on.

If you're looking for the next Khalil Herbert, it might just be Justice Hill. He's surpassed both Kenyan Drake and Mike Davis in Baltimore and now sits squarely behind J.K. Dobbins in the Ravens running backs room. In fact, last week he was even better than Dobbins, rushing six times for 60 yards. The most likely scenario is that Hill is a 1B in the Ravens offense, but Dobbins does have a heightened injury risk as he works his way back from a devastating knee injury. If Dobbins were to go down, Hill could see 15 touches a game in one of the best offenses in football.

Now let's get to the rest of the Week 4 RB Preview:

Week 4 RB Preview
Who's Out
Numbers to Know
Matchups That Matter
Waiver Wire Targets
DFS Plays
Projections
RB Preview
Who's Out

The following players are not being projected to play Week 4 at this time. Here's what it means:

headshot-image
D'Andre Swift RB
DET Detroit • #32
Age: 23 • Experience: 3 yrs.
Jamaal Williams should be a top 15 running back without Swift.
headshot-image
David Montgomery RB
CHI Chicago • #32
Age: 25 • Experience: 4 yrs.
Khalil Herbert is a must-start if Montgomery is out.
RB Preview
Numbers to know
  • 27 - Last year at this time, Jonathan Taylor was RB27. 
  • 0 - Zero touchdowns for Austin Ekeler through three games after scoring 20 last year.
  • 5 - Dameon Pierce led the league with five touches inside the 10-yard line in Week 3, converting one into a touchdown. Hopefully, his two fumbles don't change that next week. 
  • 12 - Cam Akers carries compared to Darrell Henderson Jr.'s four in Week 3. Akers looks like the guy moving forward. 
  • 4 - Washington has held Ezekiel Elliott under 50 rushing yards in four consecutive games.
  • 79.2% -- Josh Jacobs has accounted for 79.2% of the Raiders' rush attempts, the highest mark in the league.
  • 45% -- Javonte Williams' 45% snap share in Week 3 was his lowest of the season.
  • 14.2% -- Breece Hall ranks ninth amongst all running backs with a 14.2% target share. We'll see how Zach Wilson impacts that.
RB Preview
Matchups that matter
headshot-image
Kareem Hunt RB
CLE Cleveland • #27
Age: 27 • Experience: 6 yrs.
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
@ ATL CLE -1.5 O/U 49.5
OPP VS RB
6th
PROJ PTS
12.5
RB RNK
29th
YTD Stats
RUYDS
151
REC
9
REYDS
54
TD
2
FPTS/G
13.8
headshot-image
James Robinson RB
JAC Jacksonville • #25
Age: 24 • Experience: 3 yrs.
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
@ PHI PHI -6.5 O/U 48
OPP VS RB
22nd
PROJ PTS
13
RB RNK
17th
YTD Stats
RUYDS
230
REC
6
REYDS
33
TD
4
FPTS/G
18.8
headshot-image
J.K. Dobbins RB
BAL Baltimore • #27
Age: 23 • Experience: 3 yrs.
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
vs BUF BUF -3.5 O/U 51.5
OPP VS RB
4th
PROJ PTS
10.7
RB RNK
36th
YTD Stats
RUYDS
23
REC
2
REYDS
17
TD
0
FPTS/G
6
headshot-image
Tony Pollard RB
DAL Dallas • #20
Age: 25 • Experience: 4 yrs.
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
vs WAS DAL -3.5 O/U 42.5
OPP VS RB
14th
PROJ PTS
11.2
RB RNK
28th
YTD Stats
RUYDS
156
REC
6
REYDS
69
TD
1
FPTS/G
11.5
headshot-image
Jamaal Williams RB
DET Detroit • #30
Age: 27 • Experience: 6 yrs.
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
vs SEA DET -5 O/U 50
OPP VS RB
24th
PROJ PTS
12.8
RB RNK
11th
YTD Stats
RUYDS
168
REC
4
REYDS
29
TD
4
FPTS/G
15.9
headshot-image
Clyde Edwards-Helaire RB
KC Kansas City • #25
Age: 23 • Experience: 3 yrs.
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
@ TB KC -2.5 O/U 45
OPP VS RB
1st
PROJ PTS
12.4
RB RNK
27th
YTD Stats
RUYDS
116
REC
12
REYDS
115
TD
3
FPTS/G
17.7
headshot-image
Cam Akers RB
LAR L.A. Rams • #3
Age: 23 • Experience: 2 yrs.
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
@ SF SF -2.5 O/U 42.5
OPP VS RB
9th
PROJ PTS
7.8
RB RNK
32nd
YTD Stats
RUYDS
105
REC
2
REYDS
18
TD
1
FPTS/G
6.1
RB Preview
Waiver Wire Targets
Week 4 Adds (RB Preview)
headshot-image
Samaje Perine RB
CIN Cincinnati • #34
Age: 27 • Experience: 6 yrs.
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
vs MIA CIN -3.5 O/U 48.5
OPP VS RB
16th
RB RNK
NR
ROSTERED
22%
YTD Stats
RUYDS
53
REC
6
REYDS
55
TD
1
FPTS/G
7.6
The Bengals play on Thursday night, and while Joe Mixon is expected to be OK after injuring his ankle, we don't know for sure. if Mixon misses time, Perine will be a low-end No. 2 running back with PPR upside.
headshot-image
J.D. McKissic RB
WAS Washington • #23
Age: 29 • Experience: 6 yrs.
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
@ DAL DAL -3 O/U 41.5
OPP VS RB
9th
RB RNK
38th
ROSTERED
40%
YTD Stats
RUYDS
25
REC
16
REYDS
106
TD
0
FPTS/G
10.4
McKissic is the one back you could add as a PPR flex who isn't injury-dependent. He's seen 16 targets in his past two games and has seen his snap share increase every week this season.
headshot-image
Justice Hill RB
BAL Baltimore • #43
Age: 24 • Experience: 4 yrs.
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
vs BUF BUF -3 O/U 51
OPP VS RB
4th
RB RNK
NR
ROSTERED
22%
YTD Stats
RUYDS
80
REC
2
REYDS
7
TD
0
FPTS/G
3.6
Hill has earned 80 yards on 11 carries this season. The rest of the Ravens running backs have produced 77 yards on 31 yards. He should be the clear 1B to J.K. Dobbins and may just be one Dobbins injury away from 15 touches per game.
Stashes (RB Preview)
headshot-image
Jaylen Warren RB
PIT Pittsburgh • #30
Age: 23 • Experience: Rookie
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
vs NYJ PIT -3 O/U 41.5
OPP VS RB
23rd
RB RNK
NR
ROSTERED
32%
YTD Stats
RUYDS
52
REC
2
REYDS
3
TD
0
FPTS/G
2.5
Warren has looked more explosive than Najee Harris, and while that won't matter as long as Harris stays healthy, it does highlight just how much upside he could have if Harris goes down. We'd expect 20 touches per game for the rookie, and league-winning potential. if you have an extra roster spot, there are few better ways to use it.
RB Preview
DFS Plays
Top DFS Play
headshot-image
Saquon Barkley RB
NYG N.Y. Giants • #26
Age: 25 • Experience: 5 yrs.
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
vs CHI NYG -3 O/U 39.5
OPP VS RB
21st
PROJ PTS
20.3
RB RNK
2nd
YTD Stats
RUYDS
317
REC
13
REYDS
91
TD
2
FPTS/G
22.6
Barkley is the Giants offense. He's responsible for 38% of their yards from scrimmage and 40% of their touchdowns. And those numbers may go up with Sterling Shepard lost for the year. Against a mediocre Bears defense, expect 20-plus touches and 20-plus Fantasy points.
Contrarian DFS Play
headshot-image
Josh Jacobs RB
LV Las Vegas • #28
Age: 24 • Experience: 4 yrs.
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
vs DEN LV -2.5 O/U 45.5
OPP VS RB
2nd
PROJ PTS
12.9
RB RNK
20th
YTD Stats
RUYDS
192
REC
7
REYDS
59
TD
0
FPTS/G
10.7
I loved that the Raiders got Jacobs involved in the passing game last week and he didn't do anything to discourage that in the future. At some point he's going to get into the end zone, and when the lid comes off it may just be a multi-touchdown game. No one would expect that in Week 4 against the Broncos, which is why his roster rate should be almost non-existent.
RB Preview
Heath's Projections