By now, pretty much everyone has come around on the idea of Khalil Herbert as a Week 4 starter. David Montgomery missed practice on Wednesday with what's being called a knee and ankle issue. Assuming Montgomery is out, we're ranking Herbert inside our top 12 against the Giants. But even if Montgomery returns this week, Herbert should be rostered everywhere.

This Bears offense ranks second in the NFL in rush attempts and rushing yards. There is a possibility against the best matchups you could start both Bears running backs. And at the very least, Herbert is the most valuable handcuff in football. There's even some chance he could wrestle the starting role from Montgomery as the season wears on.

Week 4 Previews: RB WR QB TE

If you're looking for the next Khalil Herbert, it might just be Justice Hill. He's surpassed both Kenyan Drake and Mike Davis in Baltimore and now sits squarely behind J.K. Dobbins in the Ravens running backs room. In fact, last week he was even better than Dobbins, rushing six times for 60 yards. The most likely scenario is that Hill is a 1B in the Ravens offense, but Dobbins does have a heightened injury risk as he works his way back from a devastating knee injury. If Dobbins were to go down, Hill could see 15 touches a game in one of the best offenses in football.

Now let's get to the rest of the Week 4 RB Preview:

Fantasy Football Today Newsletter Know What Your Friends Don't Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team. By submitting my email I agree to receive the "Fantasy Football Today Newsletter" and other marketing and promotional emails from CBS Sports, which may include information from our affiliates and/or partners' offers, products and services. For more information about our data practices consult our Privacy Policy See All Newsletters Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe. Thanks for signing up! Keep an eye on your inbox. Sorry! There was an error processing your subscription.

RB Preview Who's Out

The following players are not being projected to play Week 4 at this time. Here's what it means:

D'Andre Swift RB DET Detroit • #32

Age: 23 • Experience: 3 yrs. Jamaal Williams should be a top 15 running back without Swift. David Montgomery RB CHI Chicago • #32

Age: 25 • Experience: 4 yrs. Khalil Herbert is a must-start if Montgomery is out.

RB Preview Numbers to know

RB Preview Matchups that matter

RB Preview Waiver Wire Targets

Week 4 Adds (RB Preview) Samaje Perine RB CIN Cincinnati • #34

Age: 27 • Experience: 6 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs MIA CIN -3.5 O/U 48.5 OPP VS RB 16th RB RNK NR ROSTERED 22% YTD Stats RUYDS 53 REC 6 REYDS 55 TD 1 FPTS/G 7.6 The Bengals play on Thursday night, and while Joe Mixon is expected to be OK after injuring his ankle, we don't know for sure. if Mixon misses time, Perine will be a low-end No. 2 running back with PPR upside. J.D. McKissic RB WAS Washington • #23

Age: 29 • Experience: 6 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ DAL DAL -3 O/U 41.5 OPP VS RB 9th RB RNK 38th ROSTERED 40% YTD Stats RUYDS 25 REC 16 REYDS 106 TD 0 FPTS/G 10.4 McKissic is the one back you could add as a PPR flex who isn't injury-dependent. He's seen 16 targets in his past two games and has seen his snap share increase every week this season. Justice Hill RB BAL Baltimore • #43

Age: 24 • Experience: 4 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs BUF BUF -3 O/U 51 OPP VS RB 4th RB RNK NR ROSTERED 22% YTD Stats RUYDS 80 REC 2 REYDS 7 TD 0 FPTS/G 3.6 Hill has earned 80 yards on 11 carries this season. The rest of the Ravens running backs have produced 77 yards on 31 yards. He should be the clear 1B to J.K. Dobbins and may just be one Dobbins injury away from 15 touches per game.

Stashes (RB Preview) Jaylen Warren RB PIT Pittsburgh • #30

Age: 23 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs NYJ PIT -3 O/U 41.5 OPP VS RB 23rd RB RNK NR ROSTERED 32% YTD Stats RUYDS 52 REC 2 REYDS 3 TD 0 FPTS/G 2.5 Warren has looked more explosive than Najee Harris, and while that won't matter as long as Harris stays healthy, it does highlight just how much upside he could have if Harris goes down. We'd expect 20 touches per game for the rookie, and league-winning potential. if you have an extra roster spot, there are few better ways to use it.

RB Preview DFS Plays

Top DFS Play Projections powered by Sportsline Saquon Barkley RB NYG N.Y. Giants • #26

Age: 25 • Experience: 5 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs CHI NYG -3 O/U 39.5 OPP VS RB 21st PROJ PTS 20.3 RB RNK 2nd YTD Stats RUYDS 317 REC 13 REYDS 91 TD 2 FPTS/G 22.6 Barkley is the Giants offense. He's responsible for 38% of their yards from scrimmage and 40% of their touchdowns. And those numbers may go up with Sterling Shepard lost for the year. Against a mediocre Bears defense, expect 20-plus touches and 20-plus Fantasy points.

Contrarian DFS Play Projections powered by Sportsline Josh Jacobs RB LV Las Vegas • #28

Age: 24 • Experience: 4 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs DEN LV -2.5 O/U 45.5 OPP VS RB 2nd PROJ PTS 12.9 RB RNK 20th YTD Stats RUYDS 192 REC 7 REYDS 59 TD 0 FPTS/G 10.7 I loved that the Raiders got Jacobs involved in the passing game last week and he didn't do anything to discourage that in the future. At some point he's going to get into the end zone, and when the lid comes off it may just be a multi-touchdown game. No one would expect that in Week 4 against the Broncos, which is why his roster rate should be almost non-existent.