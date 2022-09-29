The Lineup Cheat Sheet was created so that you could get quick answers to your Fantasy start/sit questions with the analysis already built in. For detailed rationale, check out my starts, sits, sleepers, and busts to know in every single game here.

What do the numbers mean? All of my analysis from the week, from data points to matchup outlooks to game-flow predictions, are basically represented by a number on a confidence scale from 1-10. The higher the number next to a player's name, the more confident I am that you should start him. The numbers are not a projection, just a confidence score to help you pick who to start. Every relevant player for this week is here, so if a player isn't listed, don't start him.

To find a specific player, use your search function -- CTRL-F on PCs and Command-F on Macs. If neither of those are options, or if you're on a mobile device, you can scroll by game.

If you're still unsure, just send a note on Twitter (@daverichard) and I'll give it a look, time permitting.

Ready to get off on the right foot? Here's how to approach every play for this week in PPR leagues -- you can find our non-PPR cheat sheet here.

Start 'em 10.0-7.00 6.99 - 5.01 5.00 - 0 Sit 'em

Dolphins RTG (MAX 10) Bengals RTG (MAX 10)

Tua Tagovailoa 7.0 Joe Burrow 9.0

Chase Edmonds 5.7 Joe Mixon 9.2

Raheem Mostert 5.3 Ja'Marr Chase 9.6

Tyreek Hill 8.9 Tee Higgins 8.4

Jaylen Waddle 8.3 Tyler Boyd 5.2

Dolphins DST 1.9 Bengals DST 5.2



Start 'em 10.0-7.00 6.99 - 5.01 5.00 - 0 Sit 'em

Vikings RTG (MAX 10) Saints RTG (MAX 10)

Kirk Cousins 7.5 Jameis Winston 5.3

Dalvin Cook 8.8 Alvin Kamara 8.7

Alexander Mattison 4.8 Chris Olave 7.8

Justin Jefferson 9.5 Michael Thomas 7.3

Adam Thielen 6.9 Jarvis Landry 4.5

K.J. Osborn 4.1 Saints DST 5.9

Irv Smith 5.7





Vikings DST 6.5







Start 'em 10.0-7.00 6.99 - 5.01 5.00 - 0 Sit 'em

Browns RTG (MAX 10) Falcons RTG (MAX 10)

Jacoby Brissett 5.7 Marcus Mariota 6.7

Nick Chubb 9.3 Cordarrelle Patterson 7.6

Kareem Hunt 6.2 Drake London 7.6

Amari Cooper 8.8 Kyle Pitts 7.4

David Njoku 6.8 Falcons DST 2.8

Browns DST 6.9







Start 'em 10.0-7.00 6.99 - 5.01 5.00 - 0 Sit 'em

Bills RTG (MAX 10) Ravens RTG (MAX 10)

Josh Allen 9.8 Lamar Jackson 9.5

Devin Singletary 5.6 J.K. Dobbins 4.9

Stefon Diggs 9.7 Rashod Bateman 6.3

Gabe Davis 7.2 Devin Duvernay 4.2

Isaiah McKenzie 5.4 Mark Andrews 9.3

Dawson Knox 6.1 Ravens DST 1.7

Bills DST 5.4







Start 'em 10.0-7.00 6.99 - 5.01 5.00 - 0 Sit 'em

Commanders RTG (MAX 10) Cowboys RTG (MAX 10)

Carson Wentz 6.4 Cooper Rush 3.0

Antonio Gibson 8.5 Ezekiel Elliott 7.3

J.D. McKissic 5.9 Tony Pollard 6.3

Terry McLaurin 7.5 CeeDee Lamb 8.7

Curtis Samuel 6.8 Noah Brown 4.3

Jahan Dotson 5.5 Dalton Schultz 6.9

Logan Thomas 6.5 Cowboys DST 7.9

Commanders DST 1.6







Start 'em 10.0-7.00 6.99 - 5.01 5.00 - 0 Sit 'em

Seahawks RTG (MAX 10) Lions RTG (MAX 10)

Geno Smith 6.8 Jared Goff 5.8

Rashaad Penny 7.2 Jamaal Williams 8.1

Tyler Lockett 7.9 Amon-Ra St. Brown 8.2

DK Metcalf 7.0 D.J. Chark 4.9

Seahawks DST 3.8 Josh Reynolds 4.4





T.J. Hockenson 6.7





Lions DST 5.3



Start 'em 10.0-7.00 6.99 - 5.01 5.00 - 0 Sit 'em

Chargers RTG (MAX 10) Texans RTG (MAX 10)

Justin Herbert 8.1 Davis Mills 4.4

Austin Ekeler 9.4 Dameon Pierce 7.1

Mike Williams 7.4 Brandin Cooks 6.6

Keenan Allen 7.1 Nico Collins 2.6

Josh Palmer 3.7 Texans DST 6.2

Gerald Everett 6.0





Chargers DST 6.0







Start 'em 10.0-7.00 6.99 - 5.01 5.00 - 0 Sit 'em

Titans RTG (MAX 10) Colts RTG (MAX 10)

Ryan Tannehill 6.9 Matt Ryan 5.5

Derrick Henry 7.9 Jonathan Taylor 9.7

Robert Woods 5.1 Michael Pittman 9.3

Treylon Burks 4.0 Alec Pierce 2.9

Titans DST 6.7 Colts DST 5.8



Start 'em 10.0-7.00 6.99 - 5.01 5.00 - 0 Sit 'em

Bears RTG (MAX 10) Giants RTG (MAX 10)

Justin Fields 4.0 Daniel Jones 4.5

Khalil Herbert 8.9 Saquon Barkley 9.6

Darnell Mooney 3.8 Richie James 4.6

Bears DST 6.4 Giants DST 2.9



Start 'em 10.0-7.00 6.99 - 5.01 5.00 - 0 Sit 'em

Jaguars RTG (MAX 10) Eagles RTG (MAX 10)

Trevor Lawrence 6.2 Jalen Hurts 9.2

James Robinson 7.7 Miles Sanders 6.6

Travis Etienne 5.0 A.J. Brown 9.4

Christian Kirk 8.1 DeVonta Smith 8.0

Zay Jones 5.6 Dallas Goedert 7.5

Marvin Jones 3.2 Eagles DST 8.0

Evan Engram 5.6





Jaguars DST 3.9







Start 'em 10.0-7.00 6.99 - 5.01 5.00 - 0 Sit 'em

Jets RTG (MAX 10) Steelers RTG (MAX 10)

Zach Wilson 2.9 Mitch Trubisky 2.5

Breece Hall 6.0 Najee Harris 8.4

Michael Carter 5.2 Diontae Johnson 8.5

Garrett Wilson 6.2 George Pickens 3.0

Elijah Moore 5.7 Chase Claypool 3.1

Corey Davis 3.6 Pat Freiermuth 7.0

Tyler Conklin 7.3 Steelers DST 6.3

Jets DST 4.6







Start 'em 10.0-7.00 6.99 - 5.01 5.00 - 0 Sit 'em

Cardinals RTG (MAX 10) Panthers RTG (MAX 10)

Kyler Murray 8.0 Baker Mayfield 2.8

James Conner 7.4 Christian McCaffrey 9.5

Marquise Brown 9.2 D.J. Moore 5.9

Greg Dortch 6.5 Robbie Anderson 3.4

Zach Ertz 7.6 Laviska Shenault Jr. 2.8

Cardinals DST 4.4 Panthers DST 3.7



Start 'em 10.0-7.00 6.99 - 5.01 5.00 - 0 Sit 'em

Patriots RTG (MAX 10) Packers RTG (MAX 10)

Brian Hoyer 2.4 Aaron Rodgers 7.6

Rhamondre Stevenson 6.8 Aaron Jones 8.6

Damien Harris 5.5 A.J. Dillon 6.4

DeVante Parker 4.8 Romeo Doubs 5.8

Nelson Agholor 3.3 Allen Lazard 6.0

Patriots DST 5.0 Robert Tonyan 5.9





Packers DST 8.7



Start 'em 10.0-7.00 6.99 - 5.01 5.00 - 0 Sit 'em

Broncos RTG (MAX 10) Raiders RTG (MAX 10)

Russell Wilson 7.1 Derek Carr 7.4

Javonte Williams 7.5 Josh Jacobs 6.5

Melvin Gordon 5.8 Davante Adams 9.1

Courtland Sutton 9.0 Mack Hollins 5.3

Jerry Jeudy 6.7 Darren Waller 7.7

Broncos DST 8.5 Raiders DST 1.8



Start 'em 10.0-7.00 6.99 - 5.01 5.00 - 0 Sit 'em

Chiefs RTG (MAX 10) Buccaneers RTG (MAX 10)

Patrick Mahomes 8.4 Tom Brady 7.3

Clyde Edwards-Helaire 6.9 Leonard Fournette 8.0

JuJu Smith-Schuster 6.1 Mike Evans 7.7

Marquez Valdes-Scantling 3.5 Julio Jones 5.0

Travis Kelce 9.0 Russell Gage 3.9

Chiefs DST 6.6 Cameron Brate 5.8





Buccaneers DST 6.1



Start 'em 10.0-7.00 6.99 - 5.01 5.00 - 0 Sit 'em