The Lineup Cheat Sheet was created so that you could get quick answers to your Fantasy start/sit questions with the analysis already built in. For detailed rationale, check out my starts, sits, sleepers, and busts to know in every single game here.

What do the numbers mean? All of my analysis from the week, from data points to matchup outlooks to game-flow predictions, are basically represented by a number on a confidence scale from 1-10. The higher the number next to a player's name, the more confident I am that you should start him. The numbers are not a projection, just a confidence score to help you pick who to start. Every relevant player for this week is here, so if a player isn't listed, don't start him.

To find a specific player, use your search function -- CTRL-F on PCs and Command-F on Macs. If neither of those are options, or if you're on a mobile device, you can scroll by game.

Ready to get off on the right foot? Here's how to approach every play for this week in PPR leagues -- you can find our non-PPR cheat sheet here.

Miami Dolphins
@
Cincinnati Bengals
Thu, Sep 29 at 8:15 pm ET •
CIN -3.5, O/U 48.5
Dolphins RTG (MAX 10)BengalsRTG (MAX 10)
Tua Tagovailoa7.0Joe Burrow9.0
Chase Edmonds5.7Joe Mixon9.2
Raheem Mostert5.3Ja'Marr Chase9.6
Tyreek Hill8.9Tee Higgins8.4
Jaylen Waddle8.3Tyler Boyd5.2
Dolphins DST 1.9Bengals DST 5.2
Minnesota Vikings
@
New Orleans Saints
Sun, Oct 2 at 9:30 am ET •
NO +2.5, O/U 43.5
VikingsRTG (MAX 10)SaintsRTG (MAX 10)
Kirk Cousins7.5Jameis Winston5.3
Dalvin Cook8.8Alvin Kamara8.7
Alexander Mattison4.8Chris Olave7.8
Justin Jefferson9.5Michael Thomas7.3
Adam Thielen6.9Jarvis Landry4.5
K.J. Osborn4.1Saints DST 5.9
Irv Smith5.7


Vikings DST 6.5


Cleveland Browns
@
Atlanta Falcons
Sun, Oct 2 at 1:00 pm ET •
ATL +1.5, O/U 47.5
Browns RTG (MAX 10)FalconsRTG (MAX 10)
Jacoby Brissett5.7Marcus Mariota6.7
Nick Chubb9.3Cordarrelle Patterson7.6
Kareem Hunt6.2Drake London7.6
Amari Cooper8.8Kyle Pitts7.4
David Njoku6.8Falcons DST 2.8
Browns DST 6.9


Buffalo Bills
@
Baltimore Ravens
Sun, Oct 2 at 1:00 pm ET •
BAL +3, O/U 51
Bills RTG (MAX 10)RavensRTG (MAX 10)
Josh Allen9.8Lamar Jackson9.5
Devin Singletary5.6J.K. Dobbins4.9
Stefon Diggs9.7Rashod Bateman6.3
Gabe Davis7.2Devin Duvernay4.2
Isaiah McKenzie5.4Mark Andrews9.3
Dawson Knox6.1Ravens DST 1.7
Bills DST 5.4


Washington Commanders
@
Dallas Cowboys
Sun, Oct 2 at 1:00 pm ET •
DAL -3, O/U 41.5
Commanders RTG (MAX 10)CowboysRTG (MAX 10)
Carson Wentz6.4Cooper Rush3.0
Antonio Gibson8.5Ezekiel Elliott7.3
J.D. McKissic5.9Tony Pollard6.3
Terry McLaurin7.5CeeDee Lamb8.7
Curtis Samuel6.8Noah Brown4.3
Jahan Dotson5.5Dalton Schultz6.9
Logan Thomas6.5Cowboys DST 7.9
Commanders DST 1.6


Seattle Seahawks
@
Detroit Lions
Sun, Oct 2 at 1:00 pm ET •
DET -4, O/U 48
Seahawks RTG (MAX 10)LionsRTG (MAX 10)
Geno Smith6.8Jared Goff5.8
Rashaad Penny7.2Jamaal Williams8.1
Tyler Lockett7.9Amon-Ra St. Brown8.2
DK Metcalf7.0D.J. Chark4.9
Seahawks DST 3.8Josh Reynolds4.4


T.J. Hockenson6.7


Lions DST 5.3
Los Angeles Chargers
@
Houston Texans
Sun, Oct 2 at 1:00 pm ET •
HOU +5, O/U 44
Chargers RTG (MAX 10)TexansRTG (MAX 10)
Justin Herbert8.1Davis Mills4.4
Austin Ekeler9.4Dameon Pierce7.1
Mike Williams7.4Brandin Cooks6.6
Keenan Allen7.1Nico Collins2.6
Josh Palmer3.7Texans DST 6.2
Gerald Everett6.0


Chargers DST 6.0


Tennessee Titans
@
Indianapolis Colts
Sun, Oct 2 at 1:00 pm ET •
IND -3.5, O/U 43
Titans RTG (MAX 10)ColtsRTG (MAX 10)
Ryan Tannehill6.9Matt Ryan5.5
Derrick Henry7.9Jonathan Taylor9.7
Robert Woods5.1Michael Pittman9.3
Treylon Burks4.0Alec Pierce2.9
Titans DST 6.7Colts DST 5.8
Chicago Bears
@
New York Giants
Sun, Oct 2 at 1:00 pm ET •
NYG -3, O/U 39.5
Bears RTG (MAX 10)GiantsRTG (MAX 10)
Justin Fields4.0Daniel Jones4.5
Khalil Herbert8.9Saquon Barkley9.6
Darnell Mooney3.8Richie James4.6
Bears DST 6.4Giants DST 2.9
Jacksonville Jaguars
@
Philadelphia Eagles
Sun, Oct 2 at 1:00 pm ET •
PHI -6.5, O/U 46
Jaguars RTG (MAX 10)EaglesRTG (MAX 10)
Trevor Lawrence6.2Jalen Hurts9.2
James Robinson7.7Miles Sanders6.6
Travis Etienne5.0A.J. Brown9.4
Christian Kirk8.1DeVonta Smith8.0
Zay Jones5.6Dallas Goedert7.5
Marvin Jones3.2Eagles DST 8.0
Evan Engram5.6


Jaguars DST 3.9


New York Jets
@
Pittsburgh Steelers
Sun, Oct 2 at 1:00 pm ET •
PIT -3.5, O/U 41.5
Jets RTG (MAX 10)SteelersRTG (MAX 10)
Zach Wilson2.9Mitch Trubisky2.5
Breece Hall6.0Najee Harris8.4
Michael Carter5.2Diontae Johnson8.5
Garrett Wilson6.2George Pickens3.0
Elijah Moore5.7Chase Claypool3.1
Corey Davis3.6Pat Freiermuth7.0
Tyler Conklin7.3Steelers DST 6.3
Jets DST 4.6


Arizona Cardinals
@
Carolina Panthers
Sun, Oct 2 at 4:05 pm ET •
CAR -1.5, O/U 43.5
Cardinals RTG (MAX 10)PanthersRTG (MAX 10)
Kyler Murray8.0Baker Mayfield2.8
James Conner7.4Christian McCaffrey9.5
Marquise Brown9.2D.J. Moore5.9
Greg Dortch6.5Robbie Anderson3.4
Zach Ertz7.6Laviska Shenault Jr.2.8
Cardinals DST 4.4Panthers DST 3.7
New England Patriots
@
Green Bay Packers
Sun, Oct 2 at 4:25 pm ET •
GB -9.5, O/U 40.5
Patriots RTG (MAX 10)PackersRTG (MAX 10)
Brian Hoyer2.4Aaron Rodgers7.6
Rhamondre Stevenson6.8Aaron Jones8.6
Damien Harris5.5A.J. Dillon6.4
DeVante Parker4.8Romeo Doubs5.8
Nelson Agholor3.3Allen Lazard6.0
Patriots DST 5.0Robert Tonyan5.9


Packers DST 8.7
Denver Broncos
@
Las Vegas Raiders
Sun, Oct 2 at 4:25 pm ET •
LV -2.5, O/U 45.5
Broncos RTG (MAX 10)RaidersRTG (MAX 10)
Russell Wilson7.1Derek Carr7.4
Javonte Williams7.5Josh Jacobs6.5
Melvin Gordon5.8Davante Adams9.1
Courtland Sutton9.0Mack Hollins5.3
Jerry Jeudy6.7Darren Waller7.7
Broncos DST 8.5Raiders DST 1.8
Kansas City Chiefs
@
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Sun, Oct 2 at 8:20 pm ET •
TB -1, O/U 45
Chiefs RTG (MAX 10)Buccaneers RTG (MAX 10)
Patrick Mahomes8.4Tom Brady7.3
Clyde Edwards-Helaire6.9Leonard Fournette8.0
JuJu Smith-Schuster6.1Mike Evans7.7
Marquez Valdes-Scantling3.5Julio Jones5.0
Travis Kelce9.0Russell Gage3.9
Chiefs DST 6.6Cameron Brate5.8


Buccaneers DST 6.1
Los Angeles Rams
@
San Francisco 49ers
Mon, Oct 3 at 8:15 pm ET •
SF -1.5, O/U 43
Rams RTG (MAX 10)49ersRTG (MAX 10)
Matthew Stafford7.2Jimmy Garoppolo3.7
Cam Akers6.1Jeff Wilson6.7
Darrell Henderson Jr.5.1Deebo Samuel8.6
Cooper Kupp9.8Brandon Aiyuk6.4
Allen Robinson4.7George Kittle7.1
Tyler Higbee7.249ers DST 7.1
Rams DST 7.4