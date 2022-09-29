USATSI
The Lineup Cheat Sheet was created so that you could get quick answers to your Fantasy start/sit questions with the analysis already built in. For detailed rationale, check out my starts, sits, sleepers, and busts to know in every single game
. here What do the numbers mean? All of my analysis from the week, from data points to matchup outlooks to game-flow predictions, are basically represented by a number on a confidence scale from 1-10. The higher the number next to a player's name, the more confident I am that you should start him. The numbers are not a projection, just a confidence score to help you pick who to start. Every relevant player for this week is here, so if a player isn't listed, don't start him.
To find a specific player, use your search function -- CTRL-F on PCs and Command-F on Macs. If neither of those are options, or if you're on a mobile device, you can scroll by game.
Tua Tagovailoa 7.0 Joe Burrow 9.0 Chase Edmonds 5.7 Joe Mixon 9.2 Raheem Mostert 5.3 Ja'Marr Chase 9.6 Tyreek Hill 8.9 Tee Higgins 8.4 Jaylen Waddle 8.3 Tyler Boyd 5.2 Dolphins DST 1.9 Bengals DST 5.2
Kirk Cousins 7.5 Jameis Winston 5.3 Dalvin Cook 8.8 Alvin Kamara 8.7 Alexander Mattison 4.8 Chris Olave 7.8 Justin Jefferson 9.5 Michael Thomas 7.3 Adam Thielen 6.9 Jarvis Landry 4.5 K.J. Osborn 4.1 Saints DST 5.9 Irv Smith 5.7 Vikings DST 6.5
Jacoby Brissett 5.7 Marcus Mariota 6.7 Nick Chubb 9.3 Cordarrelle Patterson 7.6 Kareem Hunt 6.2 Drake London 7.6 Amari Cooper 8.8 Kyle Pitts 7.4 David Njoku 6.8 Falcons DST 2.8 Browns DST 6.9
Josh Allen 9.8 Lamar Jackson 9.5 Devin Singletary 5.6 J.K. Dobbins 4.9 Stefon Diggs 9.7 Rashod Bateman 6.3 Gabe Davis 7.2 Devin Duvernay 4.2 Isaiah McKenzie 5.4 Mark Andrews 9.3 Dawson Knox 6.1 Ravens DST 1.7 Bills DST 5.4
Carson Wentz 6.4 Cooper Rush 3.0 Antonio Gibson 8.5 Ezekiel Elliott 7.3 J.D. McKissic 5.9 Tony Pollard 6.3 Terry McLaurin 7.5 CeeDee Lamb 8.7 Curtis Samuel 6.8 Noah Brown 4.3 Jahan Dotson 5.5 Dalton Schultz 6.9 Logan Thomas 6.5 Cowboys DST 7.9 Commanders DST 1.6
Geno Smith 6.8 Jared Goff 5.8 Rashaad Penny 7.2 Jamaal Williams 8.1 Tyler Lockett 7.9 Amon-Ra St. Brown 8.2 DK Metcalf 7.0 D.J. Chark 4.9 Seahawks DST 3.8 Josh Reynolds 4.4 T.J. Hockenson 6.7 Lions DST 5.3
Justin Herbert 8.1 Davis Mills 4.4 Austin Ekeler 9.4 Dameon Pierce 7.1 Mike Williams 7.4 Brandin Cooks 6.6 Keenan Allen 7.1 Nico Collins 2.6 Josh Palmer 3.7 Texans DST 6.2 Gerald Everett 6.0 Chargers DST 6.0
Ryan Tannehill 6.9 Matt Ryan 5.5 Derrick Henry 7.9 Jonathan Taylor 9.7 Robert Woods 5.1 Michael Pittman 9.3 Treylon Burks 4.0 Alec Pierce 2.9 Titans DST 6.7 Colts DST 5.8
Justin Fields 4.0 Daniel Jones 4.5 Khalil Herbert 8.9 Saquon Barkley 9.6 Darnell Mooney 3.8 Richie James 4.6 Bears DST 6.4 Giants DST 2.9
Trevor Lawrence 6.2 Jalen Hurts 9.2 James Robinson 7.7 Miles Sanders 6.6 Travis Etienne 5.0 A.J. Brown 9.4 Christian Kirk 8.1 DeVonta Smith 8.0 Zay Jones 5.6 Dallas Goedert 7.5 Marvin Jones 3.2 Eagles DST 8.0 Evan Engram 5.6 Jaguars DST 3.9
Zach Wilson 2.9 Mitch Trubisky 2.5 Breece Hall 6.0 Najee Harris 8.4 Michael Carter 5.2 Diontae Johnson 8.5 Garrett Wilson 6.2 George Pickens 3.0 Elijah Moore 5.7 Chase Claypool 3.1 Corey Davis 3.6 Pat Freiermuth 7.0 Tyler Conklin 7.3 Steelers DST 6.3 Jets DST 4.6
Kyler Murray 8.0 Baker Mayfield 2.8 James Conner 7.4 Christian McCaffrey 9.5 Marquise Brown 9.2 D.J. Moore 5.9 Greg Dortch 6.5 Robbie Anderson 3.4 Zach Ertz 7.6 Laviska Shenault Jr. 2.8 Cardinals DST 4.4 Panthers DST 3.7
Brian Hoyer 2.4 Aaron Rodgers 7.6 Rhamondre Stevenson 6.8 Aaron Jones 8.6 Damien Harris 5.5 A.J. Dillon 6.4 DeVante Parker 4.8 Romeo Doubs 5.8 Nelson Agholor 3.3 Allen Lazard 6.0 Patriots DST 5.0 Robert Tonyan 5.9 Packers DST 8.7
Russell Wilson 7.1 Derek Carr 7.4 Javonte Williams 7.5 Josh Jacobs 6.5 Melvin Gordon 5.8 Davante Adams 9.1 Courtland Sutton 9.0 Mack Hollins 5.3 Jerry Jeudy 6.7 Darren Waller 7.7 Broncos DST 8.5 Raiders DST 1.8
Patrick Mahomes 8.4 Tom Brady 7.3 Clyde Edwards-Helaire 6.9 Leonard Fournette 8.0 JuJu Smith-Schuster 6.1 Mike Evans 7.7 Marquez Valdes-Scantling 3.5 Julio Jones 5.0 Travis Kelce 9.0 Russell Gage 3.9 Chiefs DST 6.6 Cameron Brate 5.8 Buccaneers DST 6.1
Matthew Stafford 7.2 Jimmy Garoppolo 3.7 Cam Akers 6.1 Jeff Wilson 6.7 Darrell Henderson Jr. 5.1 Deebo Samuel 8.6 Cooper Kupp 9.8 Brandon Aiyuk 6.4 Allen Robinson 4.7 George Kittle 7.1 Tyler Higbee 7.2 49ers DST 7.1 Rams DST 7.4