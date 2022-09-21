Fantasy Football is all about the matchups. Even though you drafted your team with certain hopes and intentions, your weekly lineup decisions shouldn't be determined by the order you picked your players in. You need to check who your players play and make sure you've got the right guys in -- and the wrong guys out.

It's too early to be absolutely sure on which matchups will be easy and which ones will be tough, but we can take some educated guesses based on healthy personnel, defensive schemes, track records and key details of offenses. The things we know can help us minimize the impact of the things we don't know. This should lead to better decisions being made.

We'll go through every game and highlight the players who aren't obvious starts and sits (because you don't need to be told to start Jonathan Taylor). You should feel more comfortable starting or sitting players based on the information given, and feeling comfortable with your Fantasy lineup before the games start is the best feeling in the world.

All lines from Caesars Sportsbook.

Sit Him (Lineup Decisions) Projections powered by Sportsline Amari Cooper WR CLE Cleveland • #2

Age: 28 • Experience: 8 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs PIT CLE -4.5 O/U 38.5 OPP VS WR 29th PROJ PTS 11.6 WR RNK 37th YTD Stats REC 12 TAR 16 REYDS 118 TD 1 FPTS/G 14.9 If you start Cooper, you're hoping for some decent work on nine or so targets. He is at best a flex start in PPR who may compile his way to better numbers than Elijah Moore and Tyler Lockett -- both of whom I'd rather use in half- or non-PPR. Sterling Shepard and Jarvis Landry are guys to sit for Cooper.

What to know:

Cooper has lined up wide almost exclusively through two weeks. He's also run routes of 16-plus yards on just 4 of his 61 routes. It's safe to say he'll continue to need a lot of targets and a touchdown to be real good for Fantasy.

Thing is, those are realistic possibilities. The Steelers have allowed three touchdowns, a 68% catch rate and 4.79 YAC/rec (yards after catch per reception) to outside receivers through their first two games. But improving their pass defense will be a point of emphasis after some breakdowns last week.

I expect the Steelers to play plenty of man coverage with a safety hovering toward Cooper, and I don't think they'll blitz a ton (Jacoby Brissett has actually beaten the blitz a few times already this year). Cooper has seen a 35% target per route run share against man coverage this year, but with inefficient results (57% catch rate, 8.3 yards per catch).

Sit Him (Lineup Decisions) Projections powered by Sportsline Dawson Knox TE BUF Buffalo • #88

Age: 25 • Experience: 4 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ MIA BUF -5.5 O/U 52.5 OPP VS TE 31st PROJ PTS 7.8 TE RNK 16th YTD Stats REC 5 TAR 7 REYDS 46 TD 0 FPTS/G 4.8 Knox remains a streaming tight end with touchdown-or-bust potential. I'd rather start Logan Thomas, Irv Smith and even Tyler Conklin in PPR leagues.

What to know:

The Dolphins have allowed a 78.3% completion rate and 200 yards allowed (second-most) to opposing tight ends through two weeks. But more than half of the yards went to hyper-targeted Mark Andrews last week; Knox just isn't in the same class.

The matchup has been favorable for Knox in the past against the Dolphins, but even when he's scored on them he's maxed out at 11 PPR points.

Bust Candidate (Lineup Decisions) Projections powered by Sportsline Tua Tagovailoa QB MIA Miami • #1

Age: 24 • Experience: 3 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs BUF BUF -5.5 O/U 52.5 OPP VS QB 1st PROJ PTS 15.8 QB RNK 12th YTD Stats PAYDS 739 RUYDS 1 TD 7 INT 2 FPTS/G 33.8 If you start Tagovailoa, you're hoping he passes enough to fall into good production against the league's top defense minus a couple of their starters. That's absolutely reasonable, but it's also reasonable to expect Tagovailoa to struggle under pressure with some turnovers. Safer quarterbacks in more favorable matchups (Matthew Stafford, Kirk Cousins, Joe Burrow) are preferred to Tagovailoa, but other passers without the firepower and/or in tough matchups (Carson Wentz, Aaron Rodgers, Tom Brady) shouldn't be started over the Dolphins quarterback.

What to know:

This won't be easy for Tagovailoa. Not that he's a mess when he's blitzed but he's less effective then compared to not blitzed, and he's specifically worse against zone coverage (64.4% completion rate, 87.3 QB rating) than man coverage (89.5% completion rate, 156.5 QB rating). The Bills have played zone coverage on just over 90% of their snaps through two weeks and have the second-best pass rush pressure rate (41.6%) so far in 2022. They're going to try and get to Tagovailoa while keeping their defensive backs downfield so they don't give up the big play.

It means Tagovailoa's going to have to get rid of the ball quickly a good amount of the time. Against zone coverage and with 2.4 seconds or less to throw, Tagovailoa has completed 69.6% of his throws (29th-best) over 23 drop backs (fifth-most!) for 5.87 yards per attempt (20th-best) and no touchdowns (not good). He's considerably more efficient when he has more time than that, but his completion rate is still an ugly 60% (21st best).

The Bills did a terrific job against Jaylen Waddle last year. Their results against Tyreek Hill when he was in Kansas City were great (under 75 yards per game) in the regular season; horrible in the playoffs (over 150 yards per game). Both figure to get a slew of targets.

Start Him in PPR (Lineup Decisions) Projections powered by Sportsline JuJu Smith-Schuster WR KC Kansas City • #9

Age: 25 • Experience: 6 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ IND KC -6.5 O/U 49.5 OPP VS WR 11th PROJ PTS 11 WR RNK 28th YTD Stats REC 9 TAR 11 REYDS 89 TD 0 FPTS/G 8 Smith-Schuster is definitely more of a touchdown-needy option in non-PPR, and that's something we shouldn't count on. You should start Smith-Schuster in PPR formats especially because he has six-catch potential. He's worth trusting in those leagues over Marquise Brown, Amari Cooper and Terry McLaurin.

What to know:

Cover-3 Captain Gus Bradley will bring his zone-heavy Colts scheme to keep Patrick Mahomes from throwing deep. In these situations, I love short-area targets like Smith-Schuster to come through for a volume-driven stat line.

Last week Smith-Schuster's snaps were split evenly between the slot and out wide, a change from being more of an outside receiver in Week 1. My hunch is that Smith-Schuster will be even more in the slot this week to avoid coverage from Stephon Gilmore. Colts slot cornerback Kenny Moore has allowed an 81.8% catch rate on 11 targets through two games with a touchdown given up in each.

Mahomes has thrown 17 passes this season against Cover-3, completing 89.5% of his throws for 271 yards. Smith-Schuster is tied with Travis Kelce for most receptions against that coverage scheme (four).

Sneaky Sleeper (Lineup Decisions) Projections powered by Sportsline Jarvis Landry WR NO New Orleans • #80

Age: 29 • Experience: 9 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ CAR NO -3 O/U 40.5 OPP VS WR 3rd PROJ PTS 11.8 WR RNK 38th YTD Stats REC 11 TAR 14 REYDS 139 TD 0 FPTS/G 12.5 I wouldn't get too cute with Landry, but the matchup suggests he's in the flex conversation in PPR formats at a minimum and a super-sneaky DFS play. The whole world will talk about Chris Olave's 300-plus Air Yards last week, but I'd rather chance it with the safer secondary Saints receiver.

What to know:

We got Old Jameis Winston back, if only for one week. Winston went bonkers with the deep throws, averaging 13.22 Air Yards per pass attempt (tops among Week 2 starters by a mile, though not literally), but with two of his three interceptions coming on those long tosses.

Last year Winston was pressured on 58.6% of his pass attempts by the Panthers, third-most for any team in any week in 2021. He threw two interceptions and zero touchdowns in a Panthers blowout win. The Panthers rank 10th in pass rush pressure rate through two weeks.

So the bet is that Winston's coaches reel him in with shorter, quicker throws, which are better suited for Landry even though Landry himself got some deep targets in Week 1.

Statistically, the Panthers pass defense has been great against receivers, but they've faced the Browns and Giants. Not that Landry is any better than Amari Cooper or Sterling Shepard, but the Saints will be a steeper test for them. And, for what it's worth, the Panthers' only pass-defense flaw so far this season has been a high catch rate allowed to slot receivers (88.2% ranks sixth-worst). Landry predominantly lines up in the slot.

Start Him (Lineup Decisions) Projections powered by Sportsline Dameon Pierce RB HOU Houston • #31

Age: 22 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ CHI CHI -3 O/U 40.5 OPP VS RB 21st PROJ PTS 10.8 RB RNK 24th YTD Stats RUYDS 102 REC 2 REYDS 14 TD 0 FPTS/G 6.8 The rookie is clearly evolving as a tackle-beating rusher, so anything his improving O-line can do to find him space before contact will obviously fuel his efficiency, but running to the edges should benefit him too. His playing time should remain steady, if not favor him if Houston builds a lead. I'd give Pierce a nod over A.J. Dillon, Travis Etienne and Ezekiel Elliott.

What to know:

Pierce took some positive steps forward last week, playing 63% of the snaps and two of three inside of 10 yards. While his vision and patience aren't quite there yet, he flashed his power and burst on a number of runs last week. He was also helped by an improving Texans offensive line.

Meanwhile, the Bears were blown apart by the Packers, allowing 5.85 yards per rush and winding up bottom-six in pretty much every rush defense metric imaginable. Notably, it's the second week in a row they've ranked poorly in yards before contact per rush allowed (1.79 yards on the season ranks seventh worst). Chicago has been especially beaten on edge runs (6.3 yards per carry allowed; 39.3% of runs resulting in a first down).

Flex Starter (Lineup Decisions) Projections powered by Sportsline Darnell Mooney WR CHI Chicago • #11

Age: 24 • Experience: 3 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs HOU CHI -3 O/U 40.5 OPP VS WR 23rd PROJ PTS 10.3 WR RNK 45th YTD Stats REC 2 TAR 5 REYDS 4 TD 0 FPTS/G 1.4 With his best matchup to date in front of him, Mooney's a safer flex in non-PPR than full-PPR but worth a nudge ahead of Sterling Shepard, Jarvis Landry, Jakobi Meyers and Josh Palmer in formats where catches don't count.

What to know:

This might be the game that makes or breaks Mooney. It's Chicago's first matchup of the year where Justin Fields shouldn't be under serious pressure -- his O-line has given up a pressure on nearly half of his drop backs. That's why Fields isn't throwing to anyone, not just Mooney.

But make no mistake, Mooney is getting open and would have had nice numbers already if Fields had better protection. That should happen against the Texans, who are 25th in pass rush pressure rate despite being tied for 10th in blitzes called.

The Texans are also bottom-10 in almost every single pass defense metric against wide receivers (including yards per catch, YAC/rec and tackles missed), save for two: Their 60.8% catch rate allowed is top-10 thanks to 11 passes defended (best in football).

