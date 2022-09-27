The running back position got beat up in Week 3 when D'Andre Swift (shoulder), David Montgomery (ankle), Dalvin Cook (shoulder) and Joe Mixon (ankle) were all injured. It sounds like Cook and Mixon will be fine for Week 4, but there are running backs now available on the waiver wire who could be impactful for your Fantasy roster.
Depending on the size of your league, you might find Alexander Mattison (71 percent rostered on CBS Sports), Jamaal Williams (70 percent), Khalil Herbert (56 percent) and Samaje Perine (12 percent) on the waiver wire. All could be potential Fantasy starters in Week 4 if the starters in front of them are out.
We'll address all of these backfields below, including some other running backs to add in deeper leagues like Trestan Ebner (1 percent) and Craig Reynolds (1 percent). These are now the short-term handcuffs in Chicago and Detroit, and you might want to invest in them now if you have an open roster spot.
Other players at other positions of note that you might find on the waiver wire include Romeo Doubs (34 percent), Greg Dortch (27 percent) and Zay Jones (8 percent) at wide receiver and David Njoku (38 percent) and Tyler Conklin (22 percent). And we'll have streaming options at quarterback, DST and kicker who could be difference makers for you in Week 4 and beyond.
Unfortunately, the injuries are starting to mount up, which should lead to a busy week on the waiver wire. It might be time to spend some of that FAB that you've been saving.
Editor's note: For this waiver wire column, we are only looking at players rostered in less than 65 percent of CBS Sports leagues.
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Know What Your Friends Don't
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Week 4 Waivers
Quarterbacks
- Injuries: Dak Prescott (thumb), Tua Tagovailoa (back), Mac Jones (ankle) and Zach Wilson (knee).
- Check to see if available: Dak Prescott (83 percent rostered), Trevor Lawrence (82 percent) and Jared Goff (66 percent). Prescott said he can return in Week 5, which is encouraging, and he'll be a No. 1 quarterback in all leagues when healthy. In the interim, you can use Cooper Rush (7 percent) as a streaming option against Washington in Week 4, and Rush is averaging 14.5 Fantasy points in two starts for the Cowboys this year. ... Lawrence is off to a hot start, and he scored 52 Fantasy points in his past two games against the Colts and Chargers. He has a tough test in Week 4 at the Eagles, but he should be rostered in 100 percent of leagues and has the chance to be a weekly starter moving forward. ... Goff is my favorite streaming quarterback for Week 4 where available, and he's averaging 22.3 Fantasy points through three games. He's a borderline starter in all leagues this week with his matchup against the Seahawks.
- Drop candidates: Jameis Winston (61 percent rostered) and Justin Fields (56 percent). Saints coach Dennis Allen is staying with Winston as the starter, but Allen might reconsider his stance if New Orleans loses to Minnesota this week in London. Winston is playing through a back injury, so letting him rest might make sense to get healthy. If Winston is benched, Andy Dalton (1 percent) would likely take over, so you might want to add him now in Superflex and two-quarterback leagues if you have an open roster spot. ... The Bears are 2-1, so changing their style on offense doesn't seem likely now. That being said, they seem to have little faith in Fields, who has averaged just 15 pass attempts per game on the season. He's also averaging just 9.3 Fantasy points per game this year, so keeping him on your roster in one-quarterback leagues doesn't make sense at this moment.
ATL Atlanta • #1
Age: 28 • Experience: 8 yrs.
Mariota has yet to score 20 Fantasy points in a game this year, but there's potential for it given his rushing prowess. He's averaging 30.7 rushing yards per game, and he has two rushing touchdowns, so hopefully things start to pop soon. He has a tough matchup in Week 4 against Cleveland, but Mariota finally started to involve Kyle Pitts in Week 3 at Seattle. With Drake London also making plays, we could be looking at a low-end starter in Mariota in the near future. He's worth adding for 1 percent of your remaining FAB.
Matt Ryan QB
IND Indianapolis • #2
Age: 37 • Experience: 15 yrs.
Ryan got Michael Pittman and Alec Pierce back in Week 3 against the Chiefs after both were out in Week 2 due to injuries, and Ryan had his best game of the season with 18 Fantasy points. He should be able to build on that performance against the Titans in Week 4, and Tennessee has allowed all three opposing quarterbacks this year (Daniel Jones, Josh Allen and Derek Carr) to throw multiple touchdowns. Ryan is worth using as a streaming option in deeper leagues and should be added for 1 percent of your remaining FAB.
TEN Tennessee • #17
Age: 34 • Experience: 11 year
Tannehill has now scored at least 20 Fantasy points in two of three games this year. The lone time he didn't was Week 2 at Buffalo, and that game is probably the outlier given the talent on the Bills defense. Tannehill could have the chance for another quality outing in Week 4 at the Colts, and he scored 26 Fantasy points in both meetings with Indianapolis last year. Tannehill is worth adding for 1 percent of your remaining FAB.
PIT Pittsburgh • #8
Age: 24 • Experience: Rookie
The Steelers are sticking with Mitch Trubisky for now, but a change could be coming soon if Pittsburgh loses again, especially in Week 4 to the Jets at home. You might want to be proactive and add Pickett, especially if he's available in any Superflex and two-quarterback leagues. He might not be any better than Trubisky, but he also could have the upside of being a low-end starter in deeper leagues. It could be worth the gamble for 1 percent of your remaining FAB in one-quarterback formats. In Superflex and two-quarterback leagues, Pickett is worth up to 10 percent of your remaining FAB.
Zach Wilson QB
NYJ N.Y. Jets • #2
Age: 23 • Experience: 2 yrs.
I hope the Jets let Wilson throw it like they did with Joe Flacco to see if Wilson has the chance to be a quality NFL starter. Through three weeks, Flacco leads the NFL in pass attempts with 155, and he's averaging 17.7 Fantasy points per game. Let's see what Wilson can do with 51.7 pass attempts per game, and he could become a potential Fantasy starter in deeper leagues. He's worth stashing in deeper one-quarterback formats for 1 percent of your remaining FAB now that's healthy again. In Superflex and two-quarterback leagues, Wilson is worth up to 10 percent of your remaining FAB.
Geno Smith QB
SEA Seattle • #7
Age: 31 • Experience: 10 yrs.
Smith has scored at least 20 Fantasy points in two of three games this year, and he just had 23 Fantasy points against Atlanta in Week 3. He's finally getting DK Metcalf and Tyler Lockett involved, and he should have the chance for another quality outing in Week 4 against the Lions. Detroit has allowed all three opposing quarterbacks this season -- Jalen Hurts, Carson Wentz and Kirk Cousins -- to score at least 22 Fantasy points, and Smith could follow suit. In deeper leagues, Smith could be a streaming option for 1 percent of your remaining FAB.
CLE Cleveland • #7
Age: 29 • Experience: 7 yrs.
Brissett has done a nice job the past two weeks against the Jets and Steelers, and he's averaging 19.0 Fantasy points per game over that span. He should have the chance for another quality outing in Week 4 against the Falcons, and Brissett should be considered a low-end starter in Superflex and two-quarterback leagues where available. He's averaging 21.3 rushing yards per game, and he's getting the ball to his playmakers in Amari Cooper and David Njoku. He's worth adding for 1 percent of your remaining FAB in one-quarterback leagues. In Superflex and two-quarterback leagues, Brissett is worth up to 10 percent of your remaining FAB.
Brian Hoyer QB
NE New England • #5
Age: 36 • Experience: 14 yrs.
Mac Jones (ankle) is likely out for several weeks, so you might want to consider adding Hoyer in deep Superflex and two-quarterback leagues. He isn't likely to be a difference maker for Fantasy managers, but he could be useful during the upcoming bye weeks, depending on how long Jones is out. In Superflex and two-quarterback leagues, Hoyer is worth up to 10 percent of your remaining FAB.
Running Backs
- Injuries: Dalvin Cook (shoulder), D'Andre Swift (shoulder), David Montgomery (ankle), Joe Mixon (ankle), Elijah Mitchell (knee), Brian Robinson (knee), Tyrion Davis-Price (ankle) and Damien Williams (ribs).
- Check to see if available: Alexander Mattison (71 percent rostered), Jamaal Williams (70 percent) and Brian Robinson (70 percent). Mattison would be a must-start option if he starts for Cook in Week 4 against the Saints. In three games without Cook in 2021, Mattison scored at least 21 PPR points in each outing. Even if Cook plays in Week 4 as expected, we got a reminder of how fragile he can be at times, so Mattison should be stashed in all leagues. ... Williams will be a must-start running back for as long as Swift is out. He just had 22 total touches in Week 3 at Minnesota, and he scored 24 PPR points with 107 total yards and two touchdowns. He has four rushing touchdowns on the season, and the Lions have been fantastic at running the ball. Williams has top-10 potential in Week 4 against Seattle. ... Robinson could return in Week 5, and Washington could easily insert him as the starter ahead of Antonio Gibson. He should be rostered in all leagues at this point, especially if you have an IR spot.
- Drop candidates: Raheem Mostert (75 percent rostered), Darrel Williams (64 percent) and Kenneth Gainwell (64 percent). Mostert just isn't getting the work to justify stashing him in the majority of leagues. He has two games this season with eight total touches or less, and the Dolphins don't appear to be morphing into a ground and pound team any time soon. As long as Chase Edmonds is healthy, Mostert could have minimal impact this year. ... Williams went back to being the No. 3 running back in Week 3 against the Rams behind James Conner and Eno Benjamin, and Williams will only seemingly have Fantasy value if Conner is hurt. That could happen again, but for now you don't need to stash Williams in most leagues. ... Gainwell is worth stashing in PPR leagues, but he's not a must hold across the board. He only has three catches on the season and just six total touches in the past two games. As long as Miles Sanders is healthy, Gainwell likely won't do much to help Fantasy managers.
CHI Chicago • #24
Age: 24 • Experience: 2 yrs.
We don't know how long David Montgomery will be out, but Herbert certainly proved in Week 3 against the Giants he can handle being the featured option in Chicago's backfield. He got 20 carries for 157 yards and two touchdowns, along with two catches for 12 yards on two targets. This week, he faces a Giants defense that couldn't stop the Cowboys duo of Ezekiel Elliott and Tony Pollard on Monday night, and Herbert has top-10 upside in this matchup. Last year, Herbert had four games with at least 18 carries, and he scored 18 PPR points in two of them. He's worth adding for at least 20 percent of your remaining FAB. And in deeper leagues, you can add Trestan Ebner (1 percent rostered), who moves up to No. 2 on the depth chart with Montgomery out. Ebner is worth 1 percent of your remaining FAB.
CIN Cincinnati • #34
Age: 27 • Experience: 6 yrs.
It sounds like Joe Mixon will be fine for Week 4 based on what Zac Taylor said Monday, but since the game is Thursday, it's worth adding Perine as a precaution. If Mixon were out against the Dolphins then Perine would be a high-end flex option in all leagues. In Week 3 at the Jets, the game where Mixon was injured, Perine had nine carries for 47 yards, along with two catches for 14 yards and a touchdown on two targets. He's the handcuff for Mixon, and Perine could still have value down the road if Mixon were to get hurt again at some point. Perine is worth adding for 5 percent of your remaining FAB.
WAS Washington • #23
Age: 29 • Experience: 6 yrs.
Brian Robinson's impending return in Week 5 could change things in Washington's backfield, with Antonio Gibson taking on more of a receiving role, but for now continue to view McKissic as the Commanders pass catcher in the backfield. In the past two games against Detroit and Philadelphia, with Washington chasing points, McKissic has 13 catches for 86 yards on 16 targets. The Commanders could be chasing points again in Week 4 at Dallas, and McKissic could once again be heavily involved in the passing game. In PPR, he's worth adding for up to 5 percent of your remaining FAB.
PIT Pittsburgh • #30
Age: 23 • Experience: Rookie
Warren looked good in a limited role in Week 3 at Cleveland playing in tandem with Najee Harris, and maybe the Steelers will give Warren an increased role moving forward. At worst, he should be stashed as the handcuff for Harris, who has already dealt with two foot/ankle injuries this season. Against the Browns, Warren had four carries for 30 yards, along with one catch for 3 yards, and he looked more explosive than Harris. Warren is worth stashing on your bench for 1 percent of your remaining FAB.
DET Detroit • #46
Age: 26 • Experience: 1 year
With D'Andre Swift now expected to miss at least the next two games, Reynolds moves up to No. 2 on the depth chart in Detroit behind Jamaal Williams. Reynolds could have some flex appeal in deeper leagues since the Lions have used Swift and Williams in tandem all season, and Reynolds just had six carries for 13 yards, along with one catch for 5 yards on one target, in Week 3 at Minnesota when Swift was injured. Reynolds is now a Williams injury away from being a potential flex option or better in all leagues. He's worth 1 percent of your remaining FAB.
Justice Hill RB
BAL Baltimore • #43
Age: 24 • Experience: 4 yrs.
We'll see what happens when Gus Edwards (knee) returns for the Ravens, but the No. 2 running back to stash in Baltimore behind J.K. Dobbins is Hill. He has much more upside than Kenyan Drake and Mike Davis, and Hill looked impressive in Week 3 at New England with six carries for 60 yards. We hope that Dobbins takes over the backfield and dominates, but Hill could carve out a role if he continues to play like this. In deeper leagues, he's worth stashing for 1 percent of your remaining FAB.
Wide Receivers
- Injuries: Stefon Diggs (lower body), Amon-Ra St. Brown (ankle), Michael Thomas (toe), Jaylen Waddle (groin), Tee Higgins (toe), Keenan Allen (hamstring), Chris Godwin (hamstring), Hunter Renfrow (concussion), Jarvis Landry (ankle), Julio Jones (knee), Jakobi Meyers (knee), Michael Gallup (knee), Sterling Shepard (knee), Kadarius Toney (hamstring), Rondale Moore (hamstring), A.J. Green (knee) and Christian Watson (hamstring).
- Check to see if available: Chris Olave (79 percent rostered), Julio Jones (76 percent) and Treylon Burks (72 percent). Olave has been awesome the past two weeks against Tampa Bay and Carolina with 14 catches for 227 yards on a whopping 26 targets, and he leads the NFL in air yards with 321. And he could continue to be a target hog in Week 4 against Minnesota in London with Michael Thomas and Landry banged up. Olave should be 100 percent rostered in all leagues. ... Jones is expected to return from the knee injury that sidelined him the past two games, and he's worth adding in all leagues with the hope he can stay healthy. In Week 1 at Dallas, Jones had three catches for 69 yards on five targets, along with two carries for 17 yards. He could emerge as a weekly No. 3 Fantasy receiver, even when Godwin is back. ... I had high hopes for Burks in Week 3 against the Raiders, and he was a huge letdown with one catch for 13 yards on two targets. That said, I still expect him to play a prominent role this season, and he should be stashed in all leagues. Once things start to click for Burks, he could emerge as a weekly starter in all formats.
- Drop candidates: Darnell Mooney (81 percent rostered), Chase Claypool (68 percent), Sterling Shepard (55 percent), Robbie Anderson (52 percent) and Marquez Valdes-Scantling (51 percent). ... Mooney will hopefully have some big games once the Bears allow Justin Fields to throw, but that hasn't been the case through the first three games of the year. Mooney only has 11 targets on the season, and he's produced four catches for 27 yards and no touchdowns. That's not what we hoped for this season. ... The Steelers passing game isn't going to support five guys being involved with Diontae Johnson, George Pickens, Claypool, Pat Freiermuth and Najee Harris, and Claypool isn't producing enough to warrant stashing him. Through three games, he's averaging just 7.0 PPR points per game, and Pickens looks destined for a bigger role moving forward. Things could change if Kenny Pickett takes over at quarterback, but Claypool can be dropped in most 10-team leagues and even shallow 12-team formats. ... As of Tuesday morning, we're waiting to find out the status of Shepard after he hurt his knee in a non-contact injury Monday night against Dallas. There's a chance he could be out for the season, which is why he's on this list. It's a shame given that he looked good in his comeback from last year's Achilles tear. ... Anderson popped in Week 1 against Cleveland with five catches for 102 yards and a touchdown on eight targets. In two games since then, he has four catches for 46 yards on nine targets. He's not worth stashing in most leagues. ... I had high hopes for Valdes-Scantling with his move to the Chiefs, and hopefully better days are ahead. But right now he's not producing since he's averaging just 6.1 PPR points per game. He does have seven targets in each of his past two outings, but he's come down with only six catches for 61 yards over that span.
Romeo Doubs WR
GB Green Bay • #87
Age: 22 • Experience: Rookie
Have we found the best receiver in Green Bay now? In Week 3 at Tampa Bay, Doubs had a breakout game with eight catches for 73 yards and a touchdown on eight targets. Those are the most targets for any Packers receiver in a game this year. We'll see what happens when Christian Watson is healthy, but Doubs should continue to have a prominent role opposite Allen Lazard, especially with Sammy Watkins (hamstring) on IR. Doubs could emerge as a weekly starter in all leagues, and he's worth adding for 10-15 percent of your remaining FAB.
Zay Jones WR
JAC Jacksonville • #7
Age: 27 • Experience: 6 yrs.
Jones has been overshadowed by Christian Kirk, but the Jaguars did a great job adding Jones this offseason as a free agent also. He has two games this season with at least 12 PPR points, and he just scored 24 PPR points at the Chargers with 10 catches for 85 yards and a touchdown on 11 targets. With the way Trevor Lawrence is playing, Jones could emerge as a weekly starter in three-receiver PPR leagues. He's worth adding in all leagues for up to 10 percent of your remaining FAB.
Greg Dortch WR
ARI Arizona • #83
Age: 24 • Experience: 2 yrs.
The Cardinals are now down Rondale Moore and A.J. Green heading into Week 4 at Carolina, and DeAndre Hopkins (suspended) is still out until Week 7. Dortch has been phenomenal so far this season and should be added in all leagues and used as a starter in three-receiver PPR leagues against the Panthers. He's scored at least 13 PPR points in each game this season, and he has two outings with at least nine targets and seven catches. Until Hopkins is back, Dortch has the chance to remain in a prominent role and is worth adding for up to 10 percent of your remaining FAB.
PIT Pittsburgh • #14
Age: 21 • Experience: Rookie
Pickens is going to hopefully start playing more after his performance in Week 3 at Cleveland, and he's worth stashing now in case his production starts to pop. Against the Browns, he had three catches for 39 yards on seven targets, and he showed off his playmaking ability with a ridiculous one-handed catch falling to the ground. The Steelers have a crowded receiving corps, but Pickens should be the No. 2 option in the passing game behind Diontae Johnson moving forward. I plan to stash him in all leagues, and he's worth adding for 5-10 percent of your remaining FAB.
BUF Buffalo • #6
Age: 27 • Experience: 6 yrs.
McKenzie easily had his best game of the season in Week 3 at Miami, and hopefully that's a sign of things to come. He had seven catches for 76 yards and a touchdown on nine targets, and he was a prominent weapon for Josh Allen. Now, the Bills ran 90 plays against the Dolphins, and Allen attempted 63 passes, so put that in perspective. But McKenzie was someone we liked prior to the season, and he could emerge as the No. 3 option in this passing game moving forward behind Stefon Diggs and Gabe Davis. McKenzie is worth adding for 5-10 percent of your remaining FAB.
DAL Dallas • #13
Age: 26 • Experience: 5 yrs.
Gallup was close to playing Monday night at the Giants in Week 3, so a return to the field seems imminent. When healthy and active, Gallup could emerge as a top 30 Fantasy receiver in all leagues. He's worth adding for 5-10 percent of your remaining FAB. If Gallup remains out in Week 4 against Washington, consider adding Noah Brown (27 percent rostered) in the interim. Brown is averaging 13.7 PPR points on the season as the No. 2 receiver through three games opposite CeeDee Lamb. Brown is worth 1 percent of your remaining FAB.
Josh Palmer WR
LAC L.A. Chargers • #5
Age: 23 • Experience: 2 yrs.
Keenan Allen is expected to play in Week 4, but continue to monitor his status. Palmer has proven, as we said this offseason, to be a great replacement option if Allen or Mike Williams were to miss any time. And now Palmer might see an uptick in playing time and targets even with Allen back since Jalen Guyton (knee) is out for the season. In the past two games without Allen, Palmer has 10 catches for 129 yards and a touchdown on 17 targets, and he scored at least 13 PPR points in each outing. He's worth stashing on your bench for 5 percent of your remaining FAB.
Tyler Boyd WR
CIN Cincinnati • #83
Age: 27 • Experience: 7 yrs.
Boyd continues to prove he's among the best No. 3 receivers on any team, and he just had another quality outing in Week 3 at the Jets with four catches for 105 yards and a touchdown on five targets. Now, his touchdown was fluky on a 56-yard reception where he bounced off a defender and raced to the end zone, but this is now at least 13 PPR points in two of three games. And should something happen to Ja'Marr Chase or Tee Higgins, Boyd could be a star. He should be rostered in nearly all leagues for up to 5 percent of your remaining FAB.
Russell Gage WR
TB Tampa Bay • #17
Age: 26 • Experience: 5 yrs.
We'll see what happens with Gage now that Mike Evans is back and Julio Jones is healthy, and Chris Godwin should be returning soon. But with everyone out in Week 3 against Green Bay, Gage was fantastic, and maybe that's what he needs to earn Tom Brady's trust. Gage had 13 targets against the Packers for 12 catches, 87 yards and a touchdown, and we'll see what he can do for an encore against the Chiefs in Week 4. It's worth speculating on him where available for up to 5 percent of your remaining FAB.
NYG N.Y. Giants • #89
Age: 23 • Experience: 2 yrs.
Toney didn't play in Week 3 against Dallas, but the Giants have to get him on the field with Shepard now injured. First, he has to get healthy, which has been a problem for him in his first two seasons. And then he has to prove to Brian Daboll that he belongs in the game plan. The latter might be easier now because of Shepard, and we'll see what the Giants do with Richie James, Kenny Golladay and David Sills, as well as Wan'Dale Robinson. But none of them have the upside of Toney, and hopefully he can make an impact from this point forward. He's worth stashing if you have an open roster spot for 1 percent of your remaining FAB.
K.J. Osborn WR
MIN Minnesota • #17
Age: 25 • Experience: 3 yrs.
I view Osborn the same way I do guys like Josh Palmer and Tyler Boyd that he's a great No. 3 receiver who could emerge as a Fantasy asset if an injury occurs. And, on occasion, he can be helpful in deeper leagues. That happened in Week 3 against Detroit when he had five catches for 73 yards and a touchdown on eight targets, and maybe he can build on that performance heading into Week 4 against the Saints. I have Osborn stashed in several leagues, and he is worth adding if you have an open roster spot for 1 percent of your remaining FAB.
BAL Baltimore • #13
Age: 25 • Experience: 3 yrs.
Duvernay continues to make plays for the Ravens despite minimal targets, but it's not bad to have someone associated with Lamar Jackson right now. Duvernay has played two full games -- he left Week 2 against Miami with a concussion -- and he scored in both outings. Now, he hasn't had more than four targets in any game, but that could change if teams start trying to take away Mark Andrews even more than ever. And if something happens to Andrews or Rashod Bateman, Duvernay could emerge as a No. 3 Fantasy receiver in the majority of leagues. He's worth stashing in deeper formats for 1 percent of your remaining FAB.
NE New England • #1
Age: 29 • Experience: 8 yrs.
I'd have more interest in Parker if Mac Jones were healthy, as well as if Jakobi Meyers remains out. But Meyers could return in Week 4 at Green Bay, and Brian Hoyer is likely starting for the Patriots in Jones' place. Hoyer could still help Parker play at a high level, but he's only worth adding in deeper leagues. Parker had a breakout game in Week 3 against Baltimore with five catches for 156 yards on 10 targets, which were all season highs. We'll see if Hoyer favors Parker, Meyers, Nelson Agholor or Kendrick Bourne moving forward, but Parker's ceiling is likely capped despite his big game in Week 3. He's only worth adding for 1 percent of your remaining FAB.
DET Detroit • #8
Age: 27 • Experience: 6 yrs.
Reynolds could be worth adding in all leagues if Amon-Ra St. Brown misses any time with his injured ankle. For now, add Reynolds in deeper leagues for 1 percent of your remaining FAB. We also have the potential of Jameson Williams (knee) returning soon, which could change everything in Detroit. But Reynolds had a solid outing in Week 3 at Minnesota with six catches for 96 yards on 10 targets, and this came after he scored in Week 2 against Washington. He's outproducing D.J. Chark right now, and Jared Goff is starting to lean on Reynolds. He could be a surprise Fantasy asset in Week 4 against Seattle if St. Brown can't play. Chark (32 percent rostered) would also see a bump if St. Brown is out and is worth 1 percent of your remaining FAB.
Mack Hollins WR
LV Las Vegas • #10
Age: 29 • Experience: 6 yrs.
We expect Hunter Renfrow to return in Week 4 against Denver, but if he's out again then look at Hollins as a replacement option in deeper leagues. He stepped up the past two games against Arizona and Tennessee with 18 targets for 13 catches, 224 yards and a touchdown, and he scored 40 PPR points over that span. It's hard to expect that kind of production to continue with Davante Adams, Darren Waller and Renfrow as the top options in the passing game, but Hollins is a potential streamer against the Broncos if Renfrow remains out. Hollins is worth 1 percent of your remaining FAB.
Tight End
- Injuries of note: Dalton Schultz (knee), Taysom Hill (ribs), Hayden Hurst (groin) and Brevin Jordan (ankle)
- Check to see if available: Tyler Higbee (84 percent rostered). Higbee only saw four targets in Week 3 at Arizona, but he scored at least 10 PPR points in back-to-back games. And he had at least nine targets in each of his first two games. He's yet to score a touchdown, but he's a quality No. 1 PPR tight end in all leagues until further notice.
- Drop candidates: Dawson Knox (80 percent rostered) and Mike Gesicki (49 percent). Josh Allen attempted 63 passes in Week 3 at Miami, but Knox only had four targets. He has 11 targets on the season for nine catches, 71 yards and no touchdowns, and he's combined for just 15 PPR points. There are better options out there. ... Gesicki had 14 PPR points in Week 2 at Baltimore with four catches for 41 yards and a touchdown on four targets. In his other two games, he has two catches for 7 yards and no touchdowns on two targets. It's unlikely he'll be consistent enough to trust in most leagues this year.
David Njoku TE
CLE Cleveland • #85
Age: 26 • Experience: 6 yrs.
I made the mistake of saying to sit Njoku in Week 3 against Pittsburgh, and he went off for nine catches, 89 yards and a touchdown on 10 targets. This was the tight end I was expecting to see this year in terms of his involvement, and hopefully it continues all season. He's worth adding and starting in Week 4 against the Falcons, and Njoku still has the potential to be a weekly starter in all leagues. He's worth up to 10 percent of your remaining FAB.
NYJ N.Y. Jets • #83
Age: 27 • Experience: 5 yrs.
Conklin has been among the bigger surprises this season, and he enters Week 4 against the Steelers as the No. 3 tight end in PPR. He's averaging 12.1 PPR points per game, and he has at least seven targets in each game this year. He also has 14 catches in his past two outings against the Browns and Bengals, and we'll see if that continues when Zach Wilson is back at quarterback. It's worth the gamble to find out, and Conklin is worth adding for 5-10 percent of your remaining FAB.
GB Green Bay • #85
Age: 28 • Experience: 5 yrs.
The Packers need help in the passing game, and Tonyan could be a key weapon for Aaron Rodgers moving forward. He's working his way back from last year's knee injury, and he just had a season-high seven targets in Week 3 at Tampa Bay. He finished with six catches, but he only had 37 yards and no touchdowns. And he's yet to score a touchdown this year. But bigger games could be coming, and Tonyan could be a potential starting option in deeper leagues. He's worth adding for 1 percent of your remaining FAB.
NYG N.Y. Giants • #82
Age: 22 • Experience: Rookie
The Giants need help in the passing game, and Bellinger could turn into a reliable option for Daniel Jones. He had an uptick in production in Week 3 against Dallas with five targets, and he finished with four catches for 40 yards. In deeper leagues, Bellinger could emerge as a low-end starter, and he's worth adding now for 1 percent of your remaining FAB.
Jelani Woods TE
IND Indianapolis • #80
Age: 23 • Experience: Rookie
Woods just had two touchdowns in Week 3 against Kansas City, and we'll see if that leads to more involvement moving forward. He only had three targets, and his two touchdowns came on his only two catches for 13 yards. In the first two games of the year, Woods had no targets, so keep that in mind. But in deeper leagues, it might be a good idea to speculate on Woods to see what happens in the coming weeks. He's worth adding for 1 percent of your remaining FAB.
DST
- Broncos (59 percent rostered) at LV
- Eagles (59 percent rostered) vs. JAC
- Vikings (40 percent rostered) vs. NO
- Colts (39 percent rostered) vs. TEN
- Cardinals (16 percent rostered) at CAR
KICKERS
- Harrison Butker (57 percent rostered) at TB
- Jason Sanders (24 percent rostered) at CIN
- Brett Maher (9 percent rostered) vs. WAS
- Matt Prater (36 percent rostered) at CAR
- Chase McLaughlin (1 percent rostered) vs. TEN