Romeo Doubs WR GB Green Bay • #87

Age: 22 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs NE GB -10.5 O/U 40.5 OPP VS WR 3rd WR RNK 41st ROSTERED 35% YTD Stats REC 14 TAR 16 REYDS 137 TD 1 FPTS/G 11.6 Have we found the best receiver in Green Bay now? In Week 3 at Tampa Bay, Doubs had a breakout game with eight catches for 73 yards and a touchdown on eight targets. Those are the most targets for any Packers receiver in a game this year. We'll see what happens when Christian Watson is healthy, but Doubs should continue to have a prominent role opposite Allen Lazard, especially with Sammy Watkins (hamstring) on IR. Doubs could emerge as a weekly starter in all leagues, and he's worth adding for 10-15 percent of your remaining FAB.

Zay Jones WR JAC Jacksonville • #7

Age: 27 • Experience: 6 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ PHI PHI -6.5 O/U 48 OPP VS WR 15th WR RNK 40th ROSTERED 8% YTD Stats REC 19 TAR 24 REYDS 173 TD 1 FPTS/G 14.1 Jones has been overshadowed by Christian Kirk, but the Jaguars did a great job adding Jones this offseason as a free agent also. He has two games this season with at least 12 PPR points, and he just scored 24 PPR points at the Chargers with 10 catches for 85 yards and a touchdown on 11 targets. With the way Trevor Lawrence is playing, Jones could emerge as a weekly starter in three-receiver PPR leagues. He's worth adding in all leagues for up to 10 percent of your remaining FAB.

Greg Dortch WR ARI Arizona • #83

Age: 24 • Experience: 2 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ CAR CAR -2 O/U 44 OPP VS WR 21st WR RNK 38th ROSTERED 27% YTD Stats REC 20 TAR 23 REYDS 198 TD 1 FPTS/G 15.3 The Cardinals are now down Rondale Moore and A.J. Green heading into Week 4 at Carolina, and DeAndre Hopkins (suspended) is still out until Week 7. Dortch has been phenomenal so far this season and should be added in all leagues and used as a starter in three-receiver PPR leagues against the Panthers. He's scored at least 13 PPR points in each game this season, and he has two outings with at least nine targets and seven catches. Until Hopkins is back, Dortch has the chance to remain in a prominent role and is worth adding for up to 10 percent of your remaining FAB.

George Pickens WR PIT Pittsburgh • #14

Age: 21 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs NYJ PIT -3.5 O/U 40.5 OPP VS WR 23rd WR RNK NR ROSTERED 64% YTD Stats REC 5 TAR 12 REYDS 65 TD 0 FPTS/G 3.8 Pickens is going to hopefully start playing more after his performance in Week 3 at Cleveland, and he's worth stashing now in case his production starts to pop. Against the Browns, he had three catches for 39 yards on seven targets, and he showed off his playmaking ability with a ridiculous one-handed catch falling to the ground. The Steelers have a crowded receiving corps, but Pickens should be the No. 2 option in the passing game behind Diontae Johnson moving forward. I plan to stash him in all leagues, and he's worth adding for 5-10 percent of your remaining FAB.

Isaiah McKenzie WR BUF Buffalo • #6

Age: 27 • Experience: 6 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ BAL BUF -3.5 O/U 51.5 OPP VS WR 32nd WR RNK NR ROSTERED 29% YTD Stats REC 11 TAR 15 REYDS 132 TD 2 FPTS/G 12.3 McKenzie easily had his best game of the season in Week 3 at Miami, and hopefully that's a sign of things to come. He had seven catches for 76 yards and a touchdown on nine targets, and he was a prominent weapon for Josh Allen. Now, the Bills ran 90 plays against the Dolphins, and Allen attempted 63 passes, so put that in perspective. But McKenzie was someone we liked prior to the season, and he could emerge as the No. 3 option in this passing game moving forward behind Stefon Diggs and Gabe Davis. McKenzie is worth adding for 5-10 percent of your remaining FAB.

Michael Gallup WR DAL Dallas • #13

Age: 26 • Experience: 5 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs WAS DAL -3.5 O/U 42.5 OPP VS WR 30th WR RNK NR ROSTERED 63% YTD Stats REC 0 TAR 0 REYDS 0 TD 0 FPTS/G 0 Gallup was close to playing Monday night at the Giants in Week 3, so a return to the field seems imminent. When healthy and active, Gallup could emerge as a top 30 Fantasy receiver in all leagues. He's worth adding for 5-10 percent of your remaining FAB. If Gallup remains out in Week 4 against Washington, consider adding Noah Brown (27 percent rostered) in the interim. Brown is averaging 13.7 PPR points on the season as the No. 2 receiver through three games opposite CeeDee Lamb. Brown is worth 1 percent of your remaining FAB.

Josh Palmer WR LAC L.A. Chargers • #5

Age: 23 • Experience: 2 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ HOU LAC -5 O/U 44 OPP VS WR 11th WR RNK NR ROSTERED 38% YTD Stats REC 13 TAR 21 REYDS 134 TD 1 FPTS/G 10.9 Keenan Allen is expected to play in Week 4, but continue to monitor his status. Palmer has proven, as we said this offseason, to be a great replacement option if Allen or Mike Williams were to miss any time. And now Palmer might see an uptick in playing time and targets even with Allen back since Jalen Guyton (knee) is out for the season. In the past two games without Allen, Palmer has 10 catches for 129 yards and a touchdown on 17 targets, and he scored at least 13 PPR points in each outing. He's worth stashing on your bench for 5 percent of your remaining FAB.

Tyler Boyd WR CIN Cincinnati • #83

Age: 27 • Experience: 7 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs MIA CIN -3.5 O/U 47 OPP VS WR 18th WR RNK NR ROSTERED 59% YTD Stats REC 10 TAR 14 REYDS 155 TD 2 FPTS/G 13.2 Boyd continues to prove he's among the best No. 3 receivers on any team, and he just had another quality outing in Week 3 at the Jets with four catches for 105 yards and a touchdown on five targets. Now, his touchdown was fluky on a 56-yard reception where he bounced off a defender and raced to the end zone, but this is now at least 13 PPR points in two of three games. And should something happen to Ja'Marr Chase or Tee Higgins, Boyd could be a star. He should be rostered in nearly all leagues for up to 5 percent of your remaining FAB.

Russell Gage WR TB Tampa Bay • #17

Age: 26 • Experience: 5 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs KC KC -2.5 O/U 45 OPP VS WR 19th WR RNK NR ROSTERED 40% YTD Stats REC 19 TAR 21 REYDS 128 TD 1 FPTS/G 11.9 We'll see what happens with Gage now that Mike Evans is back and Julio Jones is healthy, and Chris Godwin should be returning soon. But with everyone out in Week 3 against Green Bay, Gage was fantastic, and maybe that's what he needs to earn Tom Brady's trust. Gage had 13 targets against the Packers for 12 catches, 87 yards and a touchdown, and we'll see what he can do for an encore against the Chiefs in Week 4. It's worth speculating on him where available for up to 5 percent of your remaining FAB.

Kadarius Toney WR NYG N.Y. Giants • #89

Age: 23 • Experience: 2 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs CHI NYG -3.5 O/U 39 OPP VS WR 10th WR RNK NR ROSTERED 38% YTD Stats REC 2 TAR 3 REYDS 0 TD 0 FPTS/G 2.2 Toney didn't play in Week 3 against Dallas, but the Giants have to get him on the field with Shepard now injured. First, he has to get healthy, which has been a problem for him in his first two seasons. And then he has to prove to Brian Daboll that he belongs in the game plan. The latter might be easier now because of Shepard, and we'll see what the Giants do with Richie James, Kenny Golladay and David Sills, as well as Wan'Dale Robinson. But none of them have the upside of Toney, and hopefully he can make an impact from this point forward. He's worth stashing if you have an open roster spot for 1 percent of your remaining FAB.

K.J. Osborn WR MIN Minnesota • #17

Age: 25 • Experience: 3 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ NO MIN -2.5 O/U 43.5 OPP VS WR 8th WR RNK NR ROSTERED 19% YTD Stats REC 10 TAR 14 REYDS 112 TD 1 FPTS/G 9.1 I view Osborn the same way I do guys like Josh Palmer and Tyler Boyd that he's a great No. 3 receiver who could emerge as a Fantasy asset if an injury occurs. And, on occasion, he can be helpful in deeper leagues. That happened in Week 3 against Detroit when he had five catches for 73 yards and a touchdown on eight targets, and maybe he can build on that performance heading into Week 4 against the Saints. I have Osborn stashed in several leagues, and he is worth adding if you have an open roster spot for 1 percent of your remaining FAB.

Devin Duvernay WR BAL Baltimore • #13

Age: 25 • Experience: 3 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs BUF BUF -3.5 O/U 51.5 OPP VS WR 9th WR RNK NR ROSTERED 35% YTD Stats REC 8 TAR 8 REYDS 121 TD 3 FPTS/G 12.7 Duvernay continues to make plays for the Ravens despite minimal targets, but it's not bad to have someone associated with Lamar Jackson right now. Duvernay has played two full games -- he left Week 2 against Miami with a concussion -- and he scored in both outings. Now, he hasn't had more than four targets in any game, but that could change if teams start trying to take away Mark Andrews even more than ever. And if something happens to Andrews or Rashod Bateman, Duvernay could emerge as a No. 3 Fantasy receiver in the majority of leagues. He's worth stashing in deeper formats for 1 percent of your remaining FAB.

DeVante Parker WR NE New England • #1

Age: 29 • Experience: 8 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ GB GB -10.5 O/U 40.5 OPP VS WR 13th WR RNK 47th ROSTERED 39% YTD Stats REC 6 TAR 14 REYDS 165 TD 0 FPTS/G 7.5 I'd have more interest in Parker if Mac Jones were healthy, as well as if Jakobi Meyers remains out. But Meyers could return in Week 4 at Green Bay, and Brian Hoyer is likely starting for the Patriots in Jones' place. Hoyer could still help Parker play at a high level, but he's only worth adding in deeper leagues. Parker had a breakout game in Week 3 against Baltimore with five catches for 156 yards on 10 targets, which were all season highs. We'll see if Hoyer favors Parker, Meyers, Nelson Agholor or Kendrick Bourne moving forward, but Parker's ceiling is likely capped despite his big game in Week 3. He's only worth adding for 1 percent of your remaining FAB.

Josh Reynolds WR DET Detroit • #8

Age: 27 • Experience: 6 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs SEA DET -5 O/U 50 OPP VS WR 5th WR RNK NR ROSTERED YTD Stats REC 10 TAR 16 REYDS 162 TD 1 FPTS/G 10.7 Reynolds could be worth adding in all leagues if Amon-Ra St. Brown misses any time with his injured ankle. For now, add Reynolds in deeper leagues for 1 percent of your remaining FAB. We also have the potential of Jameson Williams (knee) returning soon, which could change everything in Detroit. But Reynolds had a solid outing in Week 3 at Minnesota with six catches for 96 yards on 10 targets, and this came after he scored in Week 2 against Washington. He's outproducing D.J. Chark right now, and Jared Goff is starting to lean on Reynolds. He could be a surprise Fantasy asset in Week 4 against Seattle if St. Brown can't play. Chark (32 percent rostered) would also see a bump if St. Brown is out and is worth 1 percent of your remaining FAB.