Since its creation in 2011, CBS Sports has been the home of the original Fantasy Football Trade Values Chart, designed to help guide you in making fair trades in your non-PPR, PPR and SuperFlex/2QB leagues.

What is the Trade Values Chart? The values assigned to the players below are a long-term measurement of their Fantasy value. Values are determined by expected future performance, future schedule and public sentiment, not past performance.

By adding two players' values you could determine what one player you should be able to get in return. However, Fantasy managers should take off 20% of the value in any trade where one side has two or more players than the other. Also, a handful of others only carry legitimate value in two-QB or full-PPR leagues (and thus have no value listed in one-QB or non-PPR leagues).

This list also works as a "Rest of Season" rankings for your 2022 season. Also, any player not on the chart should be considered valued at no more than four points.

Running Back

Player tm Non PPR J. Taylor IND 35 36 S. Barkley NYG 32 35 C. McCaffrey CAR 31 34 N. Chubb CLE 31 31 A. Ekeler LAC 28 31 D. Cook MIN 28 30 J. Robinson JAC 25 26 A. Jones GB 23 25 D. Henry TEN 23 24 A. Kamara NO 22 24 J. Mixon CIN 22 24 L. Fournette TB 21 23 D. Swift DET 20 23 N. Harris PIT 18 21 J. Williams DEN 17 19 C. Patterson ATL 16 17 J. Conner ARI 15 17 D. Pierce HOU 15 16 B. Hall NYJ 14 16 C. Edwards-Helaire KC 14 15 M. Sanders PHI 13 14 J. Jacobs LV 12 13 J. Dobbins BAL 12 13 Ja. Williams DET 12 13 A. Gibson WAS 11 14 E. Elliott DAL 11 12 A. Dillon GB 11 12 C. Akers LAR 11 12 D. Montgomery CHI 10 12 K. Hunt CLE 10 12 R. Stevenson NE 10 11 T. Pollard DAL 10 11 J. Wilson SF 9 10 K. Herbert CHI 9 9 R. Penny SEA 8 8 M. Gordon DEN 7 8 D. Singletary BUF 7 8 B. Robinson Jr. WAS 7 7 D. Harris NE 7 7 A. Mattison MIN 7 7 C. Edmonds MIA 6 7 D. Henderson Jr. LAR 6 6 K. Walker III SEA 6 6 T. Etienne JAC 5 7 M. Carter NYJ 5 5 E. Mitchell SF 5 5 J. McKissic WAS - 6 N. Hines IND - 5

Wide Receiver

Player tm Non PPR C. Kupp LAR 37 41 S. Diggs BUF 29 33 J. Jefferson MIN 28 32 J. Chase CIN 27 31 T. Hill MIA 25 28 D. Adams LV 25 28 A. Brown PHI 22 26 A. St. Brown DET 21 25 J. Waddle MIA 19 23 C. Kirk JAC 18 22 C. Sutton DEN 18 22 M. Pittman IND 18 22 D. Samuel SF 18 21 C. Lamb DAL 17 21 M. Evans TB 17 20 T. Higgins CIN 17 20 M. Thomas NO 15 19 M. Williams LAC 15 18 A. Cooper CLE 14 18 K. Allen LAC 14 18 D. Johnson PIT 13 17 G. Davis BUF 13 16 T. McLaurin WAS 13 16 D. Metcalf SEA 12 15 D. London ATL 11 14 D. Smith PHI 11 14 B. Cooks HOU 10 13 D. Moore CAR 10 13 C. Godwin TB 10 13 R. Bateman BAL 10 12 B. Aiyuk SF 10 12 M. Brown ARI 10 12 T. Lockett SEA 9 13 C. Olave NO 9 13 J. Jeudy DEN 9 12 C. Samuel WAS 9 11 A. Lazard GB 8 10 D. Hopkins ARI 8 10 G. Wilson NYJ 7 10 A. Thielen MIN 7 9 J. Dotson WAS 7 8 J. Smith-Schuster KC 6 9 E. Moore NYJ 6 8 R. Doubs GB 5 7 Z. Jones JAC 5 7 G. Dortch ARI 5 7 T. Boyd CIN 5 6 C. Watson GB 5 6 D. Mooney CHI 5 6 J. Jones TB 5 6 J. Meyers NE - 7 H. Renfrow LV - 6 A. Robinson LAR - 5

Tight End

Player tm Non PPR T. Kelce KC 25 29 M. Andrews BAL 22 26 K. Pitts ATL 14 18 D. Waller LV 11 13 D. Goedert PHI 9 12 P. Freiermuth PIT 8 11 G. Kittle SF 8 10 T. Higbee LAR 7 9 D. Schultz DAL 6 8 Z. Ertz ARI 6 8 L. Thomas WAS 6 7 D. Njoku CLE 6 7 T. Hockenson DET 5 7 G. Everett LAC 5 5 D. Knox BUF 5 5

Quarterback